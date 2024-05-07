Your 2024 guide to 30 farmers markets in the Louisville area you don't want to miss
Spring is here, which means it's farmers market season. Most local markets are open Saturdays but there are several that operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. A full list of area farmers' markets can be found at kyproud.com.
Here's what to know about the Louisville-area farmers' markets:
Bardstown Road Farmers Market
WHAT: Since 1991 this market has hosted more than 30 vendors with a diverse, high-quality selection of locally grown, locally made products. It offers seasonal fruit and vegetables, cut flowers, potted plants, meats, cheese, baked goods, honey, and more.
WHERE: Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church, parking lot, 1722 Bardstown Road; Deer Park Baptist Church, parking lot, 1733 Bardstown Road.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays now through Nov. 30; 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 7 through March 2025.
MORE INFORMATION: bardstownroadfarmersmarket.com
Beechmont Open Air Market
WHAT: Farmers, producers, and artisans will have items available for you to purchase. The market is free to attend and open to all.
WHERE: 4574 S. Third St. (Cornerstone Baptist Church Parking Lot at Corner of Wellington and Southern Parkway)
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays
Beulah Church Farmers Market
WHAT: Vegetables, fruits, baked goods, organic coffee, meats, jams, jellies, eggs, honey, BBQ sauce and rub, crafts and more. Open all year, winter in the gymnasium.
WHERE: Beulah Presbyterian Church, 6704 Bardstown Road
WHEN: 3-7 p.m. Mondays, now through Oct. 28; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. through April 2025.
Brownsboro Road Famers Market
WHAT: This market has a little bit of everything including fruits, vegetables, baked goods, bread, cider, eggs (chicken and duck), cut flowers, plants, jams, jellies, preserves, salsa, sauces, spices and herbs, honey, crafts, candles and more.
WHERE: Broadway Baptist Church, 4000 Brownsboro Road
WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, May 9 through Oct. 31.
Crescent Hill Farmers Market
WHAT: Fruit, vegetables, meats, flowers, baked goods, coffee, soaps and more.
WHERE: Crescent Hill United Methodist Church, 201 S. Peterson Ave.
WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through Oct. 31
MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/crescenthillfarmersmarketlou/
Douglass Loop Farmers Market
WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, honey, plants, cheese, meats, breads, pastries, canned goods, beverages and multi-ethnic foods. Also prepared meals, arts and crafts, live music, cut flowers and plants, playground and parking.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, now through Dec. 14
WHERE: Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, 2005 Douglass Blvd.
MORE INFORMATION: For a list of vendors, visit douglassloopfarmersmarket.org.
East End Farmers Market
WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants and more.
WHERE: Grace Evangelical Free Church, 13060 Factory Lane
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, now through Oct. 26; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays now through Oct. 29
MORE INFORMATION: eastendfm.com
Eastwood Village Farmers Market
WHAT: Baked goods, coffee, cheese, eggs, breads, coffee, fruit, jam, jellies, preserves, herbs, spices, honey, meats, crafts, candy, vegetables, wood products and more.
WHERE: The Parklands, Beckley Creek Park, at the paddling access parking lot closest to Shelbyville Road (across from Valhalla entrance). Due to the PGA tournament, the weeks of May 11 and 18, the market will be located at the egg lawn at Beckley Creek Park
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, May 25 through Sept. 28
MORE INFORMATION: eastwoodvillagecouncil.com.
Gray Street Farmers Market
WHAT: Locally-grown fruits and vegetables.
WHERE: 400 block of East Gray Street (directly across the street from the UofL School of Public Health and Information Sciences and the Louisville Metro Dept. of Public Health & Wellness)
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through Sept. 26
MORE INFORMATION: louisville.edu/sphis/gsfm.
Jeffersontown Farmers Market
WHAT: Vegetables, meat, fruits, baked goods, eggs (chicken), cheese, cut flowers (annual, perennials), herbs, crafts, wine and more.
WHERE: Jeffersontown Pavilion, 10434 Watterson Trail
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 27 through Oct. 26
MORE INFORMATION: jeffersontownky.com/304/Farmers-Market
La Grange Farmers Market & Artisans
WHAT: Produce, meats, breads, baked goods, ice cream, cheese eggs, cut flowers, ornamental grasses, fish/seafood, fruits, jams, jellies, annuals, hanging baskets, plants, herbs and spices, soap, crafts and more.
WHERE: Courthouse Square, 100 W. Main St., La Grange
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, now through Oct. 26; 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4 through Aug. 27
MORE INFORMATION: lagrangefarmersmarket.com
Mt. Washington Farmers Market
WHAT: Vegetables, fruit, meats, herbs, spices, soap, plants, hanging baskets, eggs (duck, chicken, quail), baked goods, crafts and more.
WHERE: Mt. Washington City Pavilion, 300 Snapp St., Mt. Washington
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, beginning June 1 through Sept. 14; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 through Sept. 11.
MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/mwfarmersmarket
Norton Commons Farmers' Market at the North Village Cottages
WHAT: Expect a selection of seasonal local produce, fresh meats, eggs, honey, prepared foods, baked goods, and artisan crafts. As the season progresses, vendors will have peppers, tomatoes, watermelon, beets, radishes, squash, and wildflowers. Also, shop local businesses in the North Village Market.
WHERE: 6301 Moonseed St., Prospect
WHEN: noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, April 28 through Nov. 3.
MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/NortonCommonsFarmersMarket
Old Louisville Farmer's Market
WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, organic meats, culinary delights, handmade treasures, food trucks, balloon animals, and more.
WHERE: 251 W. Ormsby Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Saturdays, May 11, 25; June 16, 29; July 13 and 27; and Aug. 10, 24
MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/oldloufarmersmarket
Phoenix Hill NuLu Farmers Market
WHAT: The Phoenix Hill Neighborhood Association and Fresh Start Growers' Supply present the Phoenix Hill NuLu Farmer's Market every Tuesday.
WHERE: 1007 E. Jefferson St. Located in the parking lot of Fresh Start Grower's Supply
WHEN: 3-6 p.m., Tuesdays, beginning May 21.
MORE INFORMATION: instagram.com/phoenixhillnulufarmersmarket
Rainbow Blossom Farmers' Market
WHAT: This market is just steps from Rainbow Blossom's flagship store in St. Matthews. Featured vendors include local farmers, food artisans and crafters who bring the best in just-picked produce, pastured meats, fresh eggs, baked goods, preserves, ready-to-eat items, and hand-crafted goods.
WHERE: 3738 Lexington Road
WHEN: noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, May 12 through Nov. 24.
MORE INFORMATION: rainbowblossom.com/farmers-market
Riverside Farmers Market at Farnsley-Moremen Landing
WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, craft vendors, workshops, demonstrations entertainment and more.
WHERE: 7410 Moorman Road
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 2 through Sept. 29
MORE INFORMATION: riverside-landing.org/event/riverside-farmers
Rock Creek Farmers Market
WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, bread, pastries, cookies, arts and crafts, food trucks and game area for families.
WHERE: Waldorf School of Louisville parking lot, 3110 Rock Creek Drive
WHEN: noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, now through Nov. 10.
St. Matthews Farmers Market
WHAT: The market will open for its 17th season with more than 40 farms and vendors with fruits, vegetables, flowers, meats, grains, hot breakfast, and more.
WHERE: Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 11 through Sept. 28
MORE INFORMATION: smfarmersmarket.com
Shelby County Farmers Market
WHAT: Fruit, vegetables, meat (fresh chicken, pork, beef and turkey), cut flowers, jam, jellies, preserves, herbs, spices, baked goods, coffee and more.
WHERE: Shelby County Fairgrounds, Coots Barn, 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 11 through Oct. 12.
MORE INFORMATION: shelbycofarmersmarket.org
Shepherdsville Farmers Market
WHAT: This market will have vegetables, fruit, candy, soap, crafts, hanging baskets, honey, meat, crafts, candles, native plants, furniture, ornamental grasses, baked goods and more.
WHERE: 170 W. Joe B. Hall Ave., Shepherdsville
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 1 through Sept. 21
MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/p/Shepherdsville-Farmers-Market
Shively Farmers and Artisans Market
WHAT: Fruits, vegetables and more.
WHERE: 3920 Dixie Highway
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 8, 22; July 6, 20; Aug. 3, 17; Sept. 14, 28; Oct. 12, 26.
MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/shivelyfarmersmarketky.
South Louisville Farmer Market
WHAT: The market in Iroquois Park will host more than 30 vendors with vegetables, fruits, bread, desserts, native plants, soaps, jams, crafts, arts, live music and information on community resources.
WHERE: Iroquois Park, 5216 New Cut Road
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 25 to Oct. 26.
Stadium Sunday Market
WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, food trucks and more.
WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium, 350 Adams Street
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 19 through Aug. 25.
MORE INFORMATION: stadiumsundaymarket.com
West End Farmers Market
WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, handmade crafts, entertainment, activities and more.
WHERE: Near 25th and Date Street
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Sundays biweekly, May 19 through Sept. 8
MORE INFORMATION: eventbrite.com/e/west-end-farmers-market
Westport Road Baptist Farmers' Market
WHAT: Fruit, vegetables, eggs (duck, chicken), honey (organic available), cut flowers, meat, hanging baskets, perennials, vegetable plants, pet supplies, candy, crafts and more.
WHERE: 9705 Westport Road
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, April 27 through Oct. 26.
MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/westportrdbaptistfarmersmarket/
Farmers Markets in Southern Indiana
Corydon Farmers Market
WHAT: Vegetables, fruit, breads, jams, meat, cookies, pies, produce food trucks, crafts, wildflowers, coffee, soap, lotions and more.
WHERE: 124 S. Mulberry St., Corydon, Indiana
WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, May 3 through Oct. 25.
MORE INFORMATION: mainstreetcorydon.org.
Harrison County Farmers Market
WHAT: Celebrating 36th years of selling a variety of locally grown and produced items. Bedding plants, meat, flowers, produce, fruits, baked goods, jams, honey, soaps, eggs, herbs, craft and more.
WHERE: Corydon New Hope Wesleyan Church, 1390 Old Highway 135 NW, Corydon, Indiana
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, now through Oct. 26.
Jeffersonville Farmers Market
WHAT: The Big Four market operates at the foot of the pedestrian bridge just over the Ohio River. Produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
WHERE: Big Four Station, downtown Jeffersonville
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 1 through Oct. 26.
MORE INFORMATION: jeffmainstreet.org.
New Albany Farmers Market
WHAT: The New Albany Farmers Market is managed by Develop New Albany, a downtown revitalization association, with help from local volunteers. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, coffee, artisan products, food trucks, music, special programming and more.
WHERE: City Square, corner of Bank and Market Streets, 202 E. Market St.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, now through Oct. 5
MORE INFORMATION: developnewalbany.org/farmers-market-1
