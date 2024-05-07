Your 2024 guide to 30 farmers markets in the Louisville area you don't want to miss

Spring is here, which means it's farmers market season. Most local markets are open Saturdays but there are several that operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. A full list of area farmers' markets can be found at kyproud.com.

Here's what to know about the Louisville-area farmers' markets:

WHAT: Since 1991 this market has hosted more than 30 vendors with a diverse, high-quality selection of locally grown, locally made products. It offers seasonal fruit and vegetables, cut flowers, potted plants, meats, cheese, baked goods, honey, and more.

WHERE: Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church, parking lot, 1722 Bardstown Road; Deer Park Baptist Church, parking lot, 1733 Bardstown Road.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays now through Nov. 30; 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 7 through March 2025.

MORE INFORMATION: bardstownroadfarmersmarket.com

Beechmont Open Air Market

The Beechmont Open Air Market takes place Saturdays through the summer.

WHAT: Farmers, producers, and artisans will have items available for you to purchase. The market is free to attend and open to all.

WHERE: 4574 S. Third St. (Cornerstone Baptist Church Parking Lot at Corner of Wellington and Southern Parkway)

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Beulah Church Farmers Market

WHAT: Vegetables, fruits, baked goods, organic coffee, meats, jams, jellies, eggs, honey, BBQ sauce and rub, crafts and more. Open all year, winter in the gymnasium.

WHERE: Beulah Presbyterian Church, 6704 Bardstown Road

WHEN: 3-7 p.m. Mondays, now through Oct. 28; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. through April 2025.

Brownsboro Road Famers Market

WHAT: This market has a little bit of everything including fruits, vegetables, baked goods, bread, cider, eggs (chicken and duck), cut flowers, plants, jams, jellies, preserves, salsa, sauces, spices and herbs, honey, crafts, candles and more.

WHERE: Broadway Baptist Church, 4000 Brownsboro Road

WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, May 9 through Oct. 31.

WHAT: Fruit, vegetables, meats, flowers, baked goods, coffee, soaps and more.

WHERE: Crescent Hill United Methodist Church, 201 S. Peterson Ave.

WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through Oct. 31

MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/crescenthillfarmersmarketlou/

Seasonal flowers from Bellaire Blooms at the Douglass Loop Farmers Market.

WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, honey, plants, cheese, meats, breads, pastries, canned goods, beverages and multi-ethnic foods. Also prepared meals, arts and crafts, live music, cut flowers and plants, playground and parking.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, now through Dec. 14

WHERE: Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, 2005 Douglass Blvd.

MORE INFORMATION: For a list of vendors, visit douglassloopfarmersmarket.org.

WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants and more.

WHERE: Grace Evangelical Free Church, 13060 Factory Lane

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, now through Oct. 26; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays now through Oct. 29

MORE INFORMATION: eastendfm.com

WHAT: Baked goods, coffee, cheese, eggs, breads, coffee, fruit, jam, jellies, preserves, herbs, spices, honey, meats, crafts, candy, vegetables, wood products and more.

WHERE: The Parklands, Beckley Creek Park, at the paddling access parking lot closest to Shelbyville Road (across from Valhalla entrance). Due to the PGA tournament, the weeks of May 11 and 18, the market will be located at the egg lawn at Beckley Creek Park

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, May 25 through Sept. 28

MORE INFORMATION: eastwoodvillagecouncil.com.

WHAT: Locally-grown fruits and vegetables.

WHERE: 400 block of East Gray Street (directly across the street from the UofL School of Public Health and Information Sciences and the Louisville Metro Dept. of Public Health & Wellness)

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through Sept. 26

MORE INFORMATION: louisville.edu/sphis/gsfm.

WHAT: Vegetables, meat, fruits, baked goods, eggs (chicken), cheese, cut flowers (annual, perennials), herbs, crafts, wine and more.

WHERE: Jeffersontown Pavilion, 10434 Watterson Trail

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 27 through Oct. 26

MORE INFORMATION: jeffersontownky.com/304/Farmers-Market

WHAT: Produce, meats, breads, baked goods, ice cream, cheese eggs, cut flowers, ornamental grasses, fish/seafood, fruits, jams, jellies, annuals, hanging baskets, plants, herbs and spices, soap, crafts and more.

WHERE: Courthouse Square, 100 W. Main St., La Grange

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, now through Oct. 26; 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4 through Aug. 27

MORE INFORMATION: lagrangefarmersmarket.com

WHAT: Vegetables, fruit, meats, herbs, spices, soap, plants, hanging baskets, eggs (duck, chicken, quail), baked goods, crafts and more.

WHERE: Mt. Washington City Pavilion, 300 Snapp St., Mt. Washington

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, beginning June 1 through Sept. 14; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 through Sept. 11.

MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/mwfarmersmarket

Shoppers can expect a great selection of seasonal local produce, fresh meats, eggs, honey, prepared foods, baked goods, plants, and artisan crafts at the Norton Commons Farmers Market. They can also shop stores in the North Village Market Cottages when visiting.

WHAT: Expect a selection of seasonal local produce, fresh meats, eggs, honey, prepared foods, baked goods, and artisan crafts. As the season progresses, vendors will have peppers, tomatoes, watermelon, beets, radishes, squash, and wildflowers. Also, shop local businesses in the North Village Market.

WHERE: 6301 Moonseed St., Prospect

WHEN: noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, April 28 through Nov. 3.

MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/NortonCommonsFarmersMarket

WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, organic meats, culinary delights, handmade treasures, food trucks, balloon animals, and more.

WHERE: 251 W. Ormsby Ave.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Saturdays, May 11, 25; June 16, 29; July 13 and 27; and Aug. 10, 24

MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/oldloufarmersmarket

WHAT: The Phoenix Hill Neighborhood Association and Fresh Start Growers' Supply present the Phoenix Hill NuLu Farmer's Market every Tuesday.

WHERE: 1007 E. Jefferson St. Located in the parking lot of Fresh Start Grower's Supply

WHEN: 3-6 p.m., Tuesdays, beginning May 21.

MORE INFORMATION: instagram.com/phoenixhillnulufarmersmarket

Rainbow Blossom second-generation owner Summer Auerbach stands inside one of the natural foods and wellness company's Louisville area locations.

WHAT: This market is just steps from Rainbow Blossom's flagship store in St. Matthews. Featured vendors include local farmers, food artisans and crafters who bring the best in just-picked produce, pastured meats, fresh eggs, baked goods, preserves, ready-to-eat items, and hand-crafted goods.

WHERE: 3738 Lexington Road

WHEN: noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, May 12 through Nov. 24.

MORE INFORMATION: rainbowblossom.com/farmers-market

Farnsley-Moremen House

WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, craft vendors, workshops, demonstrations entertainment and more.

WHERE: 7410 Moorman Road

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 2 through Sept. 29

MORE INFORMATION: riverside-landing.org/event/riverside-farmers

Rock Creek Farmers Market

WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, bread, pastries, cookies, arts and crafts, food trucks and game area for families.

WHERE: Waldorf School of Louisville parking lot, 3110 Rock Creek Drive

WHEN: noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, now through Nov. 10.

WHAT: The market will open for its 17th season with more than 40 farms and vendors with fruits, vegetables, flowers, meats, grains, hot breakfast, and more.

WHERE: Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 11 through Sept. 28

MORE INFORMATION: smfarmersmarket.com

WHAT: Fruit, vegetables, meat (fresh chicken, pork, beef and turkey), cut flowers, jam, jellies, preserves, herbs, spices, baked goods, coffee and more.

WHERE: Shelby County Fairgrounds, Coots Barn, 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 11 through Oct. 12.

MORE INFORMATION: shelbycofarmersmarket.org

WHAT: This market will have vegetables, fruit, candy, soap, crafts, hanging baskets, honey, meat, crafts, candles, native plants, furniture, ornamental grasses, baked goods and more.

WHERE: 170 W. Joe B. Hall Ave., Shepherdsville

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 1 through Sept. 21

MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/p/Shepherdsville-Farmers-Market

Shively Farmers and Artisans Market

WHAT: Fruits, vegetables and more.

WHERE: 3920 Dixie Highway

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 8, 22; July 6, 20; Aug. 3, 17; Sept. 14, 28; Oct. 12, 26.

MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/shivelyfarmersmarketky.

South Louisville Farmer Market

WHAT: The market in Iroquois Park will host more than 30 vendors with vegetables, fruits, bread, desserts, native plants, soaps, jams, crafts, arts, live music and information on community resources.

WHERE: Iroquois Park, 5216 New Cut Road

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 25 to Oct. 26.

Lynn Family Stadium has Louisville City FC and the NWSLÕs Racing Louisville FC playing in Butchertown in Louisville. July 26, 2023

WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, food trucks and more.

WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium, 350 Adams Street

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 19 through Aug. 25.

MORE INFORMATION: stadiumsundaymarket.com

WHAT: Fruits, vegetables, handmade crafts, entertainment, activities and more.

WHERE: Near 25th and Date Street

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Sundays biweekly, May 19 through Sept. 8

MORE INFORMATION: eventbrite.com/e/west-end-farmers-market

WHAT: Fruit, vegetables, eggs (duck, chicken), honey (organic available), cut flowers, meat, hanging baskets, perennials, vegetable plants, pet supplies, candy, crafts and more.

WHERE: 9705 Westport Road

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, April 27 through Oct. 26.

MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/westportrdbaptistfarmersmarket/

Farmers Markets in Southern Indiana

WHAT: Vegetables, fruit, breads, jams, meat, cookies, pies, produce food trucks, crafts, wildflowers, coffee, soap, lotions and more.

WHERE: 124 S. Mulberry St., Corydon, Indiana

WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, May 3 through Oct. 25.

MORE INFORMATION: mainstreetcorydon.org.

WHAT: Celebrating 36th years of selling a variety of locally grown and produced items. Bedding plants, meat, flowers, produce, fruits, baked goods, jams, honey, soaps, eggs, herbs, craft and more.

WHERE: Corydon New Hope Wesleyan Church, 1390 Old Highway 135 NW, Corydon, Indiana

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, now through Oct. 26.

Strawberries for sale at the Jeffersonville Farmers Market in Jeffersonville, Ind. May 30, 2015.

WHAT: The Big Four market operates at the foot of the pedestrian bridge just over the Ohio River. Produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.

WHERE: Big Four Station, downtown Jeffersonville

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 1 through Oct. 26.

MORE INFORMATION: jeffmainstreet.org.

WHAT: The New Albany Farmers Market is managed by Develop New Albany, a downtown revitalization association, with help from local volunteers. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, coffee, artisan products, food trucks, music, special programming and more.

WHERE: City Square, corner of Bank and Market Streets, 202 E. Market St.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, now through Oct. 5

MORE INFORMATION: developnewalbany.org/farmers-market-1

