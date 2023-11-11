2024 Grammy Awards: SZA, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo top nominee list

Grammy nominations have finally rolled in.

The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 10, starting at 11 a.m. EST. The awards show is Feb. 4.

Previous winners joined the Recording Academy's CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., and the cast of "CBS Mornings" to make the announcements on a livestream event on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube.

There are 94 categories this year. SZA led nominations with nine, followed by fellow singers Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monet, who both have seven. The blockbuster film "Barbie" garnered a total of 11 nods.

Nominations for the coveted album of the year category went to SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe and Batiste.

Swift, who has been making waves with her "Eras" Tour, has now tied with Barbra Streisand for the most album of the year nominations among female artists. The two powerhouses both have 6 each. If Swift, who already has 12 Grammys, wins the award, she will be the first performer to take home the honor four times. She's previously won for "Fearless," "1989" and "Folklore."

The celebrated pop star has also made history this year: Swift has broken the record for the most nominations in the song of the year category with 7 nods.

Other highlights include Victoria Monét's 2-year-old daughter, Hazel Monét, who was nominated for best traditional R&B performance for "On My Mama" with along her mom and Earth, Wind & Fire. With her nomination, Hazel Monét becomes the youngest nominee in Grammys history.

Meanwhile, Jon Batiste is the only male singer nominated for album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.

Read on to see this year's list of nominees and read below for answers to commonly asked questions about Grammy nominations.

Who are the 2024 Grammy nominees

Album of the Year

Boygenius — “The Record”

Janelle Monáe — “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste — “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus — “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Guts”

SZA — “SOS”

Taylor Swift — “Midnights”

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste — “Worship”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey — “A&W”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers — "In Your Love"

Brandy Clark — "Buried"

Luke Combs — "Fast Car"

Dolly Parton — "The Last Thing On My Mind"

Chris Stapleton — "White Horse"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings — "High Note"

Brothers Osborne — "Nobody’s Nobody"

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — "I Remember Everything"

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — "Save Me"

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton — "We Don’t Fight Anymore"

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark — "Buried"

Chris Stapleton — "White Horse"

Morgan Wallen — "Last Night"

Tyler Childers — "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — "I Remember Everything"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini — “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat”

Brothers Osborne — “Brothers Orsborne”

Zach Bryan — “Zach Bryan”

Tyler Childers — “Rustin’ In The Rain”

Lainey Wilson — “Bell Bottom Country”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters — “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet — “Starcatcher”

Metallica — “72 Seasons”

Paramore — “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age — “In Times New Roman...”

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar — "The Hillbillies"

Black Thought — "Love Letter"

Coi Leray — "Players"

Drake & 21 Savage — "Rich Flex"

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane — "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage —"Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Doja Cat — "Attention"

Drake and 21 Savage — "Spin Bout U"

Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — "All My Life"

SZA — "Low"

Best Rap Song

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat) — “Attention”

[From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua) — “Barbie World”

Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert) — “Just Wanna Rock”

Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage) — “Rich Flex”

Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) — “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage — "Her Loss"

Killer Mike — "Michael"

Metro Boomin — "Heroes & Villains"

Nas — "King’s Disease III"

Travis Scott — "Utopia"

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown — "Summer Too Hot"

Robert Glasper featuring Sir and Alex Haley — "Back to Love"

Coco Jones —"ICU"

Victoria Monet — "How Does It Make You Feel"

SZA — "Kill Bill"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones — "Simple"

Kenyon Dixon — "Lucky"

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét — "Hollywood"

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol — "Good Morning"

SZA — "Love Language"

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones — "ICU"

Halle — "Angel"

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley — "Back to Love"

SZA — "Snooze"

Victoria Monét — "On My Mama"

Best R&B Album

Babyface — "Girls Night Out"

Coco Jones — "What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)"

Emily King — "Special Occasion"

Victoria Monet — "Jaguar II"

Summer Walker — "Clear 2: Soft Life EP"

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?” ("Barbie")

Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish — “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile — “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers — “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice — “Karma”

Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillion

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillion

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst D’Mile Memile II

Hit boy

Metro Boomin'

Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift — “Midnights”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Guts”

Miley Cyrus — “Endless Summer Vacation”

Kelly Clarkson — “Chemistry”

Ed Sheeran — “-”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway — "To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim"

Rickie Lee Jones — "Pieces of Treasure"

Laufey — "Bewitched"

Pentatonix — "Holidays Around the World"

Bruce Springsteen — "Only the Strong Survive"

Various — "Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3"

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah — "I Wish You Would"

Wanda Sykes — "I’m An Entertainer"

Chris Rock — "Selective Outrage"

Sarah Silverman — "Someone You Love"

Dave Chappelle — "What’s In A Name?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alboran — “La Cuarta Hoja”

Alemor — “Beautiful HUmans, Vol. 1”

Paula Areanas — “A Ciegas”

Pedro Capo — “La Neta

Maluma — “Don Juan"

Gaby Moreno — “X Mí (Vol. 1)”

Best Latin Rock, Urban of Alternative Album

Cabra — "Martínez"

Diamante Eléctrico — "Leche de Tigre"

Juanes — "Vida Cotidiana"

Natalia Lafourcade — "De Todas Las Flores"

Fito Paez — "EADDA9223"

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys — "Sculptures of Anything Goes"

Black Pumas — "More Than a Love Song"

Boygenius — "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters — "Rescued"

Metallica — "Lux Æterna"

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed — "Bad Man"

Ghost — "Phantom of the Opera"

Metallica — "72 Seasons"

Slipknot — "Hive Mind"

Spiritbox — "Jaded"

Best Rock Song

Boygenius — "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters — "Rescued"

Olivia Rodrigo — "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"

Queens of the Stone Age — "Emotion Sickness"

The Rolling Stones — "Angry"

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays — "Belinda Says"

Arctic Monkeys — "Body Paint"

Boygenius — "Cool About It"

Lana Del Rey — "A&W"

Paramore — "This Is Why"

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys — "The Car"

Boygenius — "The Record"

Lana Del Rey — "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"

Gorillaz — "Cracker Island"

PJ Harvey — "I Inside The Old Year Dying"

See a full list of the categories here.

Who joined the 2024 Grammys nominations livestream?

A long list of other Grammy winners are slated to join the livestream: Arooj Aftab, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Cheryl Pawelski, Kim Petras, Judith Sherman, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

What time did the 2024 Grammys livestream start?

There is a 15 minute pre-show ahead of the nominations livestream event, kicking off at 10:45 a.m. ET. The actual livestream will then start at 11 a.m. ET, followed by a wrap-up show.

10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT: Grammy Nominations Pre-Show

11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT: Nominations Livestream Event

11:25 a.m. ET / 8:25 a.m. PT: Grammy Nominations Wrap-Up Show

What was announced during the 2024 Grammys nomination livestream?

There are a total of 98 categories but not all of them will make the livestream of nomination announcements or the final awards show broadcast.

In a press release, the Recording Academy says that only the general field — record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best new artist, producer of the year (non-classical), songwriter of the year (non-classical) — and "select" other categories will be announced in the stream.

See a full list of the categories here.

When are the 2024 Grammys?

The 66th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 4 in downtown Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. It will air live 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/5 to 8:30 p.m. PT) on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

However, only Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to watch the show live. Everyone with the lower tier "essential" Paramount+ subscription will be able to see the awards show the following day.

What music is eligible for the 2024 Grammys?

Music released between Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 15, 2023 is eligible. The first round of voting wrapped on Oct. 20 and after the nominations are announced, the final round of voting will run from Dec. 14, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024. The 66th annual Grammy Awards then airs on Feb. 4.

What happened at the 2023 Grammys?

At last year's show, Beyoncé won four awards, bringing her total wins to 32 Grammy Awards, a new record.

In the show’s top category, album of the year, Harry Styles won for "Harry’s House." Styles also took home the award for best pop vocal album.

Bad Bunny’s album “Un Verano Sin Ti” also made history as the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in the album of the year category.

See a full list of 2023's nominees and winners here.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com