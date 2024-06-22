2024 graduates of Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Series announced

Since 2021, the Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties has offered the Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Series to local nonprofit leaders. The series is designed to educate participants on the fundamental skills involved in nonprofit management, with monthly sessions on topics including board development, marketing, fundraising, grant writing and more.

“The Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Series teaches about best practices for those working and/or volunteering for nonprofit organizations in our communities, but the networking that occurs between participants is equally valuable,” Carrie Giannakos said.

“The participants in this year’s class had a wide range of nonprofit experiences, gelled as a cohort immediately and made the most of their time together,” she added. “We are proud of the work they have done to earn their certificates. They graduate from the program better equipped to manage the wide variety of challenges they will encounter in their work with nonprofit organizations.”

June 18 marked the final session of the 2024 series, awarding certificates to 24 members of nonprofit organizations across all three counties.

2024 Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Series Graduating Class is:

* Deanna Ancil, Kokomo Urban Outreach

* Joey Bennett, Valley of Grace

* Pastor Wendell Brown, Young Hearts Academy

* Stephanie Cooper, CORE Community Center

* Lindsey Cox, Paul Phillippe Resource Center

* Bethany Davis, Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties

* Ed Davis, Carroll County Lifeline Connection

* Loratta Davis, Ree Ree’s Place

* Alec Downing, Kokomo CEO Program

* Sherri Gehlhausen, Purdue University Family Health Clinics

* Barb Hickner, Purdue University Family Health Clinics

* Laura Hileman, Guardian Angel Hospice Foundation

* Troy Hintz, Kokomo Rescue Mission

* Sandy James, Carroll County Lifeline Connection

* Elyse Kaiser, Kokomo Humane Society

* Madison Kauffman, Carroll County Chamber

* Jean Merrell, The Way 2 Him

* Dana Neer, United Way of Howard & Tipton Counties

* Alan Parks, Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America

* Emily Parry, The Way 2 Him

* Caele Pemberton, Kokomo Howard County Public Library

* Emily Pier, Narrow Gate Horse Ranch

* Jami Pratt, Home for the Night

* Skylar Shaw, Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties

* Bethany Sheets, Frankfort Education Foundation

* Lisa Washington, Minority Health Coalition of Howard County

* Derico Young, Ree Ree’s Place

The Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Series consists of six sessions held one Tuesday each month, January through June. The series has a limited number of seats available each year and the waitlist for the 2025 class has already begun. To learn more, contact Carrie Giannakos, Community Leadership Coordinator, at carrie@cfhoward.org or (765)-454-7298.