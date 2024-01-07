2024 Golden Globes: See Every Look From the Red Carpet (Live)

MICHAEL TRAN/Getty Images

Awards season kicks off tonight with the 2024 Golden Globes, the rare Hollywood event that brings together comedy and drama, film, and television. And then there's the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

The red carpet fashion is always a mix of cresting trends (sheer dresses!) and zeitgeist-y experiments. Last year, Julia Garner, Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki anticipated the year of pink (well, Margot also made the year of pink happen by sheer force of will on the Barbie press tour), while Viola Davis got the hem of her dress soaking wet on the way in. With the booze flowing, the Globes are always one of the messier events. In a good way.

Thanks to the new “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” category, Taylor Swift is a nominee for the Eras Tour movie, and because of the success of Past Lives and Barbie, both Celine Song and Greta Gerwig are well represented on the nominees list (full list here). Which is all to say…women! Finally!

Emma Stone is nominated for both her TV role on The Curse and her movie role in Poor Things, which we think entitles her to wear two different gowns over the course of the evening, but that's not really Emma's style, is it?

In the end, the winners are arbitrary and the acceptance speeches repetitiveut the looks? The looks always serve, so take a scroll through every single the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet look.