2024 Ford F-150 Specs, Features & Review - Complete Buyer's Guide

Overview

The Ford F-150 belongs to Ford's F-Series family of pickups, which has been the best-selling line of vehicles in the United States for decades. The 2024 F-150 builds upon the perennial best-seller's reputation for being a well-rounded pickup truck, one that finds new versions land in the driveways of hundreds of thousands of owners every year.

Available in a wide variety of cab styles, bed lengths, powertrain, and drivetrain options, the F-150 is truly a pickup that offers a configuration to match any pickup truck driver. Ford offers a traditional tried-and-true 5.0L V-8 engine option on the F-150, though the lion's share of Ford's best-selling pickup have one of Ford's turbocharged EcoBoost V-6s.

The F-150 slots above the mid-size Ranger pickup in the Ford lineup but below Ford's larger Super Duty pickups, the F-250 and F-350. Large infotainment screens, a spacious interior, and competitive specs keep the F-150 high on the consideration list for those planning to purchase a pickup.

2024 Ford F-150 Price (MSRP)

The starting price of the 2024 Ford F-150 starts at $38,765 and goes up to $84,495 depending on the trim and package.

Trim Levels

XL: $38,765

STX: $45,890

XLT: $49,615

Tremor: $66,145

Lariat: $67,190

King Ranch: $75,730

Platinum: $75,730

Platinum Plus: $84,495

2024 Ford F-150 Reliability

Is the Ford F-150 a reliable pickup truck? Yes, according to J.D. Power, the Ford F-150 has a great reliability rating of 86/100, meaning the truck is more reliable on average than most other vehicles.

2024 Ford F-150 Specs At a Glance

Vehicle Category: Full-size pickup truck

Invoice Price: $37,110.00

Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (20 / 17 / 25)

Horsepower: Up to 400

Seating Capacity: 6

Cargo Space: 62.3 cubic feet

Safety Rating: 5 Stars

View full specs below.

2024 Ford F-150 Review



Despite receiving a styling refresh for the 2024 model year, the Ford F-150 lineup is largely familiar. Customers can choose between a variety of powertrains, including turbocharged V-6s, a naturally aspirated V-8, and a series hybrid. The upper trims' features are right in line with the well-appointed Ram offerings. It’s the nicest take on the nation’s best-seller that we’ve seen yet.

Pros

Powertrain variety (including a hybrid)

Impressive towing and payload capacity

Available BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assistance system

Cons

Limited standard driver-assistance features

No complimentary scheduled maintenance program

2024 Ford F-150 FAQs

2024 Ford F-150 Release Date

The 2024 Ford F-150 was released in late 2023 and is currently available at Ford dealerships.

2024 Ford F-150 Competitors

Competitors of the 2024 Ford F-150 include the GMC Sierra 1500, Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan, Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado. When shopping for a 2024 Ford F-150, you should consider other models in this competitive set.

2024 Ford F-150 MPG and Fuel Efficiency

What is the MPG for the 2024 Ford F-150?

The 2024 Ford F-150 gets EPA-Est MPG 20 City/26 HWY though the figures vary based upon configuration.

What is the gas tank size of the 2024 Ford F-150?

The 2024 Ford F-150 gas tank size is 23 gallons though different configurations have different sized fuel tanks.

How much does gas cost to fill up the 2024 Ford F-150?

It costs approximately $80 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.

What kind of gas does the 2024 Ford F-150 take?

The 2024 Ford F-150 takes regular unleaded gas.

2024 Ford F-150 Performance

What is the top speed for a 2024 Ford F-150?

The top speed for the 2024 Ford F-150 Car and Driver tested was 108 mph.

How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2024 Ford F-150?

The 0-60 time for the 2024 Ford F-150 Car and Driver tested was 5.3 seconds.

How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2024 Ford F-150?

The 1/4 mike time for the 2024 Ford F-150 Car and Driver tested was 13.9 seconds.

What is the towing capacity of 2024 Ford F-150?

The towing capacity of the 2024 Ford F-150 is up to 14,000 pounds depending on the configuration.

2024 Ford F-150 Weight and Dimensions

How much does the 2024 Ford F-150 weigh?

The 2024 Ford F-150 weighs 5,794 lbs.

What are the dimensions of 2024 Ford F-150?

The dimensions of the 2024 Ford F-150 are a wheelbase of 145.4 inches, length of 231.7 inches and a width of 79.9 inches though those dimensions can vary depending on configuration.

What is the height of 2024 Ford F-150?

The height of the 2024 Ford F-150 is 79.3 inches.

How long is the 2024 Ford F-150?

The 2024 Ford F-150 is 231.7 inches long.

2024 Ford F-150 Manufacturing

Where is the 2024 Ford F-150 made?

The 2024 Ford F-150 is made in Dearborn, Michigan and Kansas City, Missouri.

What is the 2024 Ford F-150 made out of?

The 2024 Ford F-150 has an aluminum body.

2024 Ford F-150 Safety Rating and Reliability

Is the 2024 Ford F-150 a reliable car?

The 2024 Ford F-150 has an 86/100 reliability score according to J.D. Power

What is the safety rating of the make model?

The 2024 Ford F-150 has a safety rating of 5 Stars according to the NHTSA.

2024 Ford F-150: Full Specs and Features

The specs below are for the Ford F-150 XL. Given the range of options that the F-150 offers, these specs can vary depending on the configuration of the truck. To see the full range of info for the F-150, visit Ford.com.

Vehicle

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive / Four Wheel Drive



Engine

Engine Order Code: 995

Engine Type and Required Fuel: Regular Unleaded V-8

Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 5.0 L/302

Fuel System: Port/Direct Injection

Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 400 @ 6000

Maximum Torque @ RPM: 410 @ 4250

Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA

Engine Oil Cooler: None

Transmission

Transmission Order Code: 44G

Transmission Description: Automatic w/OD

Number of Transmission Speeds: 10

First Gear Ratio (:1): 4.70

Second Gear Ratio (:1): 2.98

Third Gear Ratio (:1): 2.15

Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.77

Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.52

Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.27

Seventh Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00

Eighth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.85

Reverse Ratio (:1): 4.87

Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): NA

Transfer Case Model: None

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, high (:1): NA

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, low (:1): NA

Clutch Size: NA

Fuel Economy and Range

EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA

CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 8.9 (2023)

Range, city/highway (miles): 391.00 / 575.00

EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 20 (2023) / 17 (2023) / 25 (2023)

Fuel Tank

Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 23

Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (inches): 122

Length (inches): 209.1

Width, without mirrors (inches): 79.9

Height (inches): 75.6

Ground Clearance, Front: 8.7

Interior Dimensions

Passenger / Seating Capacity: 3

Front Head Room (inches): 40.8

Front Leg Room (inches): 43.9

Front Shoulder Room (inches): 66.7

Front Hip Room (inches): 62.5

Cargo Area Dimensions

Cargo Bed Length (inches): 78

Cargo Bed Width at Floor (inches): 65.2

Cargo Bed Width Between Wheel Housings (inches): 50.6

Cargo Bed Height (inches): 21.4

Cargo Space/Area (cubic feet): 62.3

Steering

Steering Type: Rack-Pinion

Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 41.2

Suspension

Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbone

Rear Suspension Type: Leaf

Brakes

Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc

Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel

Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 13.8

Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 13.2

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 7.5

Front Wheel Material: Steel

Front Tire Size: P245/70SR17

Rear Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 7.5

Rear Wheel Material: Steel

Rear Tire Size: P245/70SR17

Spare Wheel Size (inches): Full-Size

Spare Wheel Material: Steel

Spare Tire Size: Full-Size

Towing

Maximum Towing Capacity (pounds): 5000

Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 5000

Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 500

Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 5000

Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 500

Weight Information

Base Curb Weight (pounds): 4391

Maximum Payload Capacity (pounds): 1859.00

Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (pounds): 6250.00

Front Gross Axle Weight Rating (pounds): 3000

Rear Gross Axle Weight Rating (pounds): 3800

Electrical

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: 610

Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): 200

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track is a window into a nearly unattainable car-centric lifestyle. In our pixels and pages, readers feel what it’s like to drive the most incredible cars, view the most exclusive collections, and travel the world to witness the stories that will become legends of the road.

We cherish enthusiast vehicles of all speeds and abilities, and strive to deliver every sound, smell, g-force, and glint of polished metal as though our community members experienced it themselves.

Road & Track is written for the automotive enthusiast, covering car and motorsport news, blended with wide-ranging feature stories, investigations, reviews, and columns.

Road & Track's road tests and comparison tests are the most thorough in the industry, focusing primarily on domestic and imported sports cars and sports sedans that are a cut above the ordinary in performance, handling, engineering, and efficiency.

Learn more about our team here.

