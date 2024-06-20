2024 firework shows in the Four States
JOPLIN, Mo. — Cities and towns across the Four States have been gearing up for spectacular summer shows filled with food, fun, and always — fireworks.
Below you can find a list of celebrations by state, and in order by the date of each event. Some details may change based on weather or other factors.
MISSOURI
Jasper — June 22
Jasper PD and Fire 4th of July Celebration
Jasper City Park
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Seneca — June 28 & June 29
Let Freedom Ring Celebration and Fireworks Salute
Seneca City Park
June 29th events include a 5K run, a Tug O’ War competition, and a duck race among others
June 28th car show at 6:00 p.m., June 29th events begin at 6:00 a.m.
Fireworks begin at dusk
Neosho — June 29
Celebrate Neosho
Downtown Neosho
Cornhole tournament, live music, a watermelon seed spitting contest, and activities for kids
Opening ceremony begins at 4:00 p.m.
Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Joplin — July 2
Light Up The City
1258 Jaguar Rd, Joplin, MO 64804
Runs: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks start after sundown
Southwest City — July 3
Independence Celebration
Southwest City Park
Starts at 9:30 p.m.
Joplin — July 4
Joplin’s 2024 Independence Day Celebration
Fred G. Hughes Stadium, MSSU
Starts 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks at dusk.
Carthage — July 4
Red, White, & Boom!
Carthage Municipal Park
5k run starts 7:00 a.m.
Monett — July 4
Freedom and Fireworks
Monett South Park
Liz Moriondo headline entertainment
Wristband sales begin at 11:00 a.m.
Show begins at 7:00 p.m.
Carl Junction — July 4
Independence Day Parade
Main Street Carl Junction
Entry to the parade is free and open to anyone, register between Pennell and Broadway between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
Parade begins at 10:00 a.m.
KANSAS
Galena — June 29
Annual Big Bang
Galena City Park
Starts at 5:00 p.m.
Fireworks by David Berry
Girard — July 1
1st Day of July Celebration
Crawford County Fairground
Starts at 6:00 p.m.
Crawford County State Park, Farlington — July 2
Lake Blast Celebration
Crawford State Park
Starts at 6:00 p.m.
Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburg (Chatters) — July 3
2401 South Rouse, Pittsburg
Starts at 5:00 p.m.
Mulberry — July 3
Mulberry Independence Celebration
Mulberry Ball Park
Starts at 6:00 p.m.
Helper — July 3 & July 4
Helper Ruritan Club Rodeo & Celebration
Helper Ruritan Arena
200 West Arlington Street, Helper
Wednesday starts at 7:00 p.m.
Thursday starts at 11:00 a.m.
Pittsburg — July 4
Pittsburg 4th of July Festival
Lincoln Park
Starts at 8:00 p.m.
Arma — July 4
Fireworks at the Brooks
Northeast High School
Starts at 8:00 p.m.
Columbus — July 4
4th of July Celebration
Columbus City Park
Free Swim
Fireworks around dusk
Coffeyville — July 13
Coffeyville Summer Celebration
Walter Johnson Park
Events all day
Fireworks around dusk
OKLAHOMA
Vinita — July 2
Vinita Craig County Fairgrounds
Begins at 5:00 p.m.
Fireworks around dusk
Grove — July 3
Fireworks at Wolf Creek
Fireworks around dusk
Wyandotte — July 3
Wyandotte Nation Pow-Wow
All-day events
Fireworks around dusk
Quapaw — July 3
Downstream Casino
Fireworks around dusk
Jay — July 4
Huckleberry Fireworks
Fireworks around dusk
Duck Creek — July 4
Duck Creek Fireworks Arrowhead
Fireworks around dusk
Miami — July 4
Fireworks show at Buffalo Run Casino
Pre-fireworks activities
Fireworks around dusk
Chelsea — July 5
Fireworks around dusk
Eucha — July 5
Lake Eucha Green Country Giggers
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Disney — July 5
Grand Lake Fireworks
Disney Spillway
Fireworks around dusk
Monkey Island — July 5
Shangri-La Resort
Pre-fireworks activities
Fireworks around dusk
Commerce — July 5
Commerce High School
Fireworks around dusk
Gran Tara — July 6
Grand Tara by water
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Grove — July 6
Grove fireworks at Blue Bluff Resort
Pre-fireworks activities
Fireworks around dusk
Horse Creek — July 6
Fireworks at Horse Creek Resort (40th year)
Across from unfinished bridge
Fireworks around dusk
Pryor — July 6
Fireworks around dusk
ARKANSAS
Sulphur — June 29
Sulphur Days Independence Day Celebration
Sulphur Springs City Park
Fishing derby, parade, cake walk and gun raffle
Events begin at 8:00 a.m.
Fireworks show begins at dark
Bella Vista — July 3
Independence Day Fireworks
The park below the dam at Loch Lomond, 63 Glasgow Rd, Bella Vista, AR 72715
Fireworks will begin just after dark
Rogers — July 4
Fireworks Spectacular with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas
Walmart AMP
Concert and firework show
Starts at 8:00 p.m.
Bentonville — July 4
Evening at Orchards Park
Orchards park
Live music and food trucks start at 7:00 p.m.
Fireworks begin 9:30 p.m.
Farmington — July 4
City of Farmington Independence Day Fireworks Show
Fireworks will be visible from Randall G. Lynch Middle School
Fireworks will begin at dusk
Beaver Lake — July 5
23rd Annual Fireworks (Boat Only)
South of marker “8” on Beaver Lake
Begins at 8:30 p.m.
