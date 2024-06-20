2024 firework shows in the Four States

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cities and towns across the Four States have been gearing up for spectacular summer shows filled with food, fun, and always — fireworks.

Below you can find a list of celebrations by state, and in order by the date of each event. Some details may change based on weather or other factors.

For July safety tips and ways to be safe around fireworks, check out our Summer Safety page, HERE, brought to you by Freeman Health System.

(If you have an event you would like added to our list, please email us at ksnfnews@nexstar.tv)

MISSOURI

Jasper — June 22

Jasper PD and Fire 4th of July Celebration

Jasper City Park

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Seneca — June 28 & June 29

Let Freedom Ring Celebration and Fireworks Salute

Seneca City Park

June 29th events include a 5K run, a Tug O’ War competition, and a duck race among others

June 28th car show at 6:00 p.m., June 29th events begin at 6:00 a.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk

Neosho — June 29

Celebrate Neosho

Downtown Neosho

Cornhole tournament, live music, a watermelon seed spitting contest, and activities for kids

Opening ceremony begins at 4:00 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Joplin — July 2

Light Up The City

1258 Jaguar Rd, Joplin, MO 64804

Runs: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start after sundown

Southwest City — July 3

Independence Celebration

Southwest City Park

Starts at 9:30 p.m.

Joplin — July 4

Joplin’s 2024 Independence Day Celebration

Fred G. Hughes Stadium, MSSU

Starts 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk.

Carthage — July 4

Red, White, & Boom!

Carthage Municipal Park

5k run starts 7:00 a.m.

Monett — July 4

Freedom and Fireworks

Monett South Park

Liz Moriondo headline entertainment

Wristband sales begin at 11:00 a.m.

Show begins at 7:00 p.m.

Carl Junction — July 4

Independence Day Parade

Main Street Carl Junction

Entry to the parade is free and open to anyone, register between Pennell and Broadway between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Parade begins at 10:00 a.m.

KANSAS

Galena — June 29

Annual Big Bang

Galena City Park

Starts at 5:00 p.m.

Fireworks by David Berry

Girard — July 1

1st Day of July Celebration

Crawford County Fairground

Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Crawford County State Park, Farlington — July 2

Lake Blast Celebration

Crawford State Park

Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburg (Chatters) — July 3

2401 South Rouse, Pittsburg

Starts at 5:00 p.m.

Mulberry — July 3

Mulberry Independence Celebration

Mulberry Ball Park

Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Helper — July 3 & July 4

Helper Ruritan Club Rodeo & Celebration

Helper Ruritan Arena

200 West Arlington Street, Helper

Wednesday starts at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday starts at 11:00 a.m.

Pittsburg — July 4

Pittsburg 4th of July Festival

Lincoln Park

Starts at 8:00 p.m.

Arma — July 4

Fireworks at the Brooks

Northeast High School

Starts at 8:00 p.m.

Columbus — July 4

4th of July Celebration

Columbus City Park

Free Swim

Fireworks around dusk

Coffeyville — July 13

Coffeyville Summer Celebration

Walter Johnson Park

Events all day

Fireworks around dusk

OKLAHOMA

Vinita — July 2

Vinita Craig County Fairgrounds

Begins at 5:00 p.m.

Fireworks around dusk

Grove — July 3

Fireworks at Wolf Creek

Fireworks around dusk

Wyandotte — July 3

Wyandotte Nation Pow-Wow

All-day events

Fireworks around dusk

Quapaw — July 3

Downstream Casino

Fireworks around dusk

Jay — July 4

Huckleberry Fireworks

Fireworks around dusk

Duck Creek — July 4

Duck Creek Fireworks Arrowhead

Fireworks around dusk

Miami — July 4

Fireworks show at Buffalo Run Casino

Pre-fireworks activities

Fireworks around dusk

Chelsea — July 5

Fireworks around dusk

Eucha — July 5

Lake Eucha Green Country Giggers

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Disney — July 5

Grand Lake Fireworks

Disney Spillway

Fireworks around dusk

Monkey Island — July 5

Shangri-La Resort

Pre-fireworks activities

Fireworks around dusk

Commerce — July 5

Commerce High School

Fireworks around dusk

Gran Tara — July 6

Grand Tara by water

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Grove — July 6

Grove fireworks at Blue Bluff Resort

Pre-fireworks activities

Fireworks around dusk

Horse Creek — July 6

Fireworks at Horse Creek Resort (40th year)

Across from unfinished bridge

Fireworks around dusk

Pryor — July 6

Fireworks around dusk

ARKANSAS

Sulphur — June 29

Sulphur Days Independence Day Celebration

Sulphur Springs City Park

Fishing derby, parade, cake walk and gun raffle

Events begin at 8:00 a.m.

Fireworks show begins at dark

Bella Vista — July 3

Independence Day Fireworks

The park below the dam at Loch Lomond, 63 Glasgow Rd, Bella Vista, AR 72715

Fireworks will begin just after dark

Rogers — July 4

Fireworks Spectacular with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas

Walmart AMP

Concert and firework show

Starts at 8:00 p.m.

Bentonville — July 4

Evening at Orchards Park

Orchards park

Live music and food trucks start at 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks begin 9:30 p.m.

Farmington — July 4

City of Farmington Independence Day Fireworks Show

Fireworks will be visible from Randall G. Lynch Middle School

Fireworks will begin at dusk

Beaver Lake — July 5

23rd Annual Fireworks (Boat Only)

South of marker “8” on Beaver Lake

Begins at 8:30 p.m.

