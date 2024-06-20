2024 firework shows in the Four States

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cities and towns across the Four States have been gearing up for spectacular summer shows filled with food, fun, and always — fireworks.

Below you can find a list of celebrations by state, and in order by the date of each event. Some details may change based on weather or other factors.

For July safety tips and ways to be safe around fireworks, check out our Summer Safety page, HERE, brought to you by Freeman Health System.

MISSOURI

Jasper — June 22

  • Jasper PD and Fire 4th of July Celebration

  • Jasper City Park

  • Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Seneca — June 28 & June 29

  • Let Freedom Ring Celebration and Fireworks Salute

  • Seneca City Park

  • June 29th events include a 5K run, a Tug O’ War competition, and a duck race among others

  • June 28th car show at 6:00 p.m., June 29th events begin at 6:00 a.m.

  • Fireworks begin at dusk

Neosho — June 29

  • Celebrate Neosho

  • Downtown Neosho

  • Cornhole tournament, live music, a watermelon seed spitting contest, and activities for kids

  • Opening ceremony begins at 4:00 p.m.

  • Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Joplin — July 2

  • Light Up The City

  • 1258 Jaguar Rd, Joplin, MO 64804

  • Runs: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

  • Fireworks start after sundown

Southwest City — July 3

  • Independence Celebration

  • Southwest City Park

  • Starts at 9:30 p.m.

Joplin — July 4

  • Joplin’s 2024 Independence Day Celebration

  • Fred G. Hughes Stadium, MSSU

  • Starts 5:30 p.m.

  • Fireworks at dusk.

Carthage — July 4

  • Red, White, & Boom!

  • Carthage Municipal Park

  • 5k run starts 7:00 a.m.

Monett — July 4

  • Freedom and Fireworks

  • Monett South Park

  • Liz Moriondo headline entertainment

  • Wristband sales begin at 11:00 a.m.

  • Show begins at 7:00 p.m.

Carl Junction — July 4

  • Independence Day Parade

  • Main Street Carl Junction

  • Entry to the parade is free and open to anyone, register between Pennell and Broadway between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

  • Parade begins at 10:00 a.m.

KANSAS

Galena — June 29

  • Annual Big Bang

  • Galena City Park

  • Starts at 5:00 p.m.

  • Fireworks by David Berry

Girard — July 1

  • 1st Day of July Celebration

  • Crawford County Fairground

  • Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Crawford County State Park, Farlington — July 2

  • Lake Blast Celebration

  • Crawford State Park

  • Starts at 6:00 p.m.

  • Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburg (Chatters) — July 3

  • 2401 South Rouse, Pittsburg

  • Starts at 5:00 p.m.

Mulberry — July 3

  • Mulberry Independence Celebration

  • Mulberry Ball Park

  • Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Helper — July 3 & July 4

  • Helper Ruritan Club Rodeo & Celebration

  • Helper Ruritan Arena

  • 200 West Arlington Street, Helper

  • Wednesday starts at 7:00 p.m.

  • Thursday starts at 11:00 a.m.

Pittsburg — July 4

  • Pittsburg 4th of July Festival

  • Lincoln Park

  • Starts at 8:00 p.m.

Arma — July 4

  • Fireworks at the Brooks

  • Northeast High School

  • Starts at 8:00 p.m.

Columbus — July 4

  • 4th of July Celebration

  • Columbus City Park

  • Free Swim

  • Fireworks around dusk

Coffeyville — July 13

  • Coffeyville Summer Celebration

  • Walter Johnson Park

  • Events all day

  • Fireworks around dusk

OKLAHOMA

Vinita — July 2

  • Vinita Craig County Fairgrounds

  • Begins at 5:00 p.m.

  • Fireworks around dusk

Grove — July 3

  • Fireworks at Wolf Creek

  • Fireworks around dusk

Wyandotte — July 3

  • Wyandotte Nation Pow-Wow

  • All-day events

  • Fireworks around dusk

Quapaw — July 3

  • Downstream Casino

  • Fireworks around dusk

Jay — July 4

  • Huckleberry Fireworks

  • Fireworks around dusk

Duck Creek — July 4

  • Duck Creek Fireworks Arrowhead

  • Fireworks around dusk

Miami — July 4

  • Fireworks show at Buffalo Run Casino

  • Pre-fireworks activities

  • Fireworks around dusk

Chelsea — July 5

  • Fireworks around dusk

Eucha — July 5

  • Lake Eucha Green Country Giggers

  • Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Disney — July 5

  • Grand Lake Fireworks

  • Disney Spillway

  • Fireworks around dusk

Monkey Island — July 5

  • Shangri-La Resort

  • Pre-fireworks activities

  • Fireworks around dusk

Commerce — July 5

  • Commerce High School

  • Fireworks around dusk

Gran Tara — July 6

  • Grand Tara by water

  • Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Grove — July 6

  • Grove fireworks at Blue Bluff Resort

  • Pre-fireworks activities

  • Fireworks around dusk

Horse Creek — July 6

  • Fireworks at Horse Creek Resort (40th year)

  • Across from unfinished bridge

  • Fireworks around dusk

Pryor — July 6

  • Fireworks around dusk

ARKANSAS

Sulphur — June 29

  • Sulphur Days Independence Day Celebration

  • Sulphur Springs City Park

  • Fishing derby, parade, cake walk and gun raffle

  • Events begin at 8:00 a.m.

  • Fireworks show begins at dark

Bella Vista — July 3

  • Independence Day Fireworks

  • The park below the dam at Loch Lomond, 63 Glasgow Rd, Bella Vista, AR 72715

  • Fireworks will begin just after dark

Rogers — July 4

  • Fireworks Spectacular with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas

  • Walmart AMP

  • Concert and firework show

  • Starts at 8:00 p.m.

Bentonville — July 4

  • Evening at Orchards Park

  • Orchards park

  • Live music and food trucks start at 7:00 p.m.

  • Fireworks begin 9:30 p.m.

Farmington — July 4

  • City of Farmington Independence Day Fireworks Show

  • Fireworks will be visible from Randall G. Lynch Middle School

  • Fireworks will begin at dusk

Beaver Lake — July 5

  • 23rd Annual Fireworks (Boat Only)

  • South of marker “8” on Beaver Lake

  • Begins at 8:30 p.m.

