These Are the 2024 Fashion Trends You Should Know (and Shop) Now

Getty

New year, new wardrobe. The best 2024 fashion trends are already taking shape, thanks to the spring runway shows and some boundary-pushing red carpet style—and just when we were starting to get tired of our current wardrobes, anyway.

In 2023, the biggest overarching fashion trends—Y2K and quiet luxury—seemed to be at odds with each other. The latter championed simplicity over sparkle, and investment pieces over one-season wonders. The other was pure fun and nostalgia. So what do the experts—and the runways—foresee for 2024?

“I think if prices for luxury goods continue to remain as high as they currently are, we’ll see the ‘quiet luxury’ trend stick around for a bit longer,” predicts Emilia Petrarca, who writes the fashion Substack Shop Rat. “It’s just too expensive to take risks on pieces that you might not like five, ten years down the line. Timeless pieces are perhaps a better investment." Still, she doesn't think we're headed for a year of unexciting clothes. Instead, "People are interested in trying a timeless sort of elegance or opulence—not just a boring beige minimalism that’s perhaps safer.”

One safe bet: Secondhand fashion will continue to be hugely popular. But Petrarca thinks we'll move away from the Y2K aesthetic. As does Jenny Walton, writer of Jenny Sais Quoi on Substack. “I’ve been waiting to see if there will be a sort of 1920s resurgence, followed by a 1930s long silk bias cut dress resurgence,” she says. In the meantime, Walton (and seemingly everyone else on Instagram) has eyes for one dress in particular. “The only thing I’m focused on is how to get one of those flowing silk Prada dresses from the runway.”

Wondering what else will hit next year? We compiled the biggest fashion trends to expect in 2024, ahead.

Girlcore

Simone Rocha - Runway - LFW Spring/Summer 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Cecilie Bahnsen : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Bora Aksu - Runway - LFW September 2023 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Chopova Lowena Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show WWD/Getty Images

Molly Goddard - Runway - LFW September 2023 Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Wiederhoeft - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Moschino - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Everything is currently covered in bows, and we’re certain that they’re going to get even more popular as 2024 fashion trends take shape. We also saw countless rosettes, ribbons, and ruffles on the spring runways, meaning we’re in for a year of feminine, girlish fashion. Let’s call it what it is: girlcore.

For Love & Lemons Jillian Mini Dress

$239.00, Free People

Reformation Shaye Knit Top

$138.00, Reformation

Sequined Everything

Rabanne : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show WWD/Getty Images

Colin LoCascio - New York Fashion Week - September 2023 Al Zeta

Gucci Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show WWD/Getty Images

kate spade new york - Presentation - New York Fashion Week - September 2023 Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Monica Feudi / Proenza Schouler

16Arlington - Runway - LFW September 2023 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Another repeated motif on the 2024 runways has been high shine—especially sequins. Once relegated to New Year’s Eve outfits, paillettes are now showing up in looks destined both for the dance floor and the office. Why not make this your flashiest year yet?

Bardot Verona Sequin Dress

$179.00, Shopbop

JW Pei Eva Handbag

$109.00, Amazon

Prep School

Miu Miu : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Loewe : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Peter White/Getty Images

Day 1 - Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 Alena Zakirova

Gucci - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Bally - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway WWD/Getty Images

Miu Miu’s spring runway was like a new episode of Gossip Girl (or a peek at the students who were actually having fun in Saltburn), and tons of other brands featured models done up in preppy, athletic styling. In the new year, we’re excited to play with that relaxed, moneyed aesthetic by stocking up on striped button-downs, polo shirts, academic blazers, and outdoorsy sandals.

Boden Sienna Cotton Shirt

$80.00, Boden

Madewell Striped Rugby Polo Shirt

$98.00, Madewell

Non-Basic Basics

Bally Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show WWD/Getty Images

Peter Do Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway WWD/Getty Images

Gucci Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show WWD/Getty Images

Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway WWD/Getty Images

Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Altuzarra Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show WWD/Getty Images

3.1 Phillip Lim - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows John Nacion/Getty Images

Thanks to the coffee-table book CBK: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy: A Life in Fashion, the late style icon’s look is on inspiration boards all over again. “I believe we will move into an '80s-'90s look somewhat adjacent to quiet luxury,” predicts Walton. “Someone who dressed in a very simplistic and chic manner such as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy will continue to be a big inspiration. I also think that restraint will become more and more alluring.”

Gap Modern Jewel-Button Rib T-Shirt

$40.00, Gap

Abercrombie & Fitch High-Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans

$90.00, Abercrombie & Fitch

50 Shades of Brown

3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala - Arrivals Taylor Hill

In 2024, consider chocolate, espresso, or chestnut in lieu of black; they're equally wearable and brown was spotted in collections from Ferragamo, Fendi, and more. “Personally, I’m looking forward to incorporating more of the color brown into my wardrobe next year,” says Petrarca, adding, “As someone who wears all-black, this is big for me.”

C-Suite Chic

Ferragamo - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Peter Do : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Helmut Lang - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Luar - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Givenchy : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Vaquera Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway WWD/Getty Images

Our favorite winter 2023 fashion trends included power dressing, and we’re expecting to see much more of it in the coming year. Channel your inner executive and pick up a tailored blazer or an office-ready dress—then pretend like you have your life in order.

Banana Republic Factory Linen-Cotton Double-Breasted Blazer

$160.00, Banana Republic Factory

Zara ZW Collection Sleeveless Dress

$140.00, Zara

Sheer Layering

Monica Feudi / Proenza Schouler

Prada - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Kristy Sparow

Gabriela Hearst Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show WWD/Getty Images

BUCI FW23 Fashion Show Darian DiCianno / Buci

Simone Rocha - Runway - LFW Spring/Summer 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Hermes - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

If the Dior, Proenza Schouler, and Jason Wu collections—among many, many other runway presentations—are any indication, expect see-through clothing to continue its reign on and off the red carpet.

Reformation Canice Dress

$298.00, Reformation

J.Crew Sheer Button-up with Camisole

$148.00, J.Crew

XL Bags

Ferragamo - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Stella McCartney : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Marc Piasecki

Victoria Beckham : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Bottega Veneta - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Loewe : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Tibi - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows Albert Urso/Getty Images

Acne Studios : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

We have Succession to thank for the name “ludicrously capacious bags,” but labels like Stella McCartney, Tibi, and Victoria Beckham to thank for adding them to their spring collections. Start doing your shoulder exercises now, then pick up an oversized designer bag from Coach or Tory Burch before the rest of your group chat does.

Coach Lana Shoulder Bag

$495.00, Coach

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote

$398.00, Nordstrom

Into the Deep

Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Mermaidcore had a major moment in 2023, and we aren't headed for dry land just yet. Lobster motifs were spotted at Schiaparelli spring 2024 (Zendaya already wore a look from the collection), while Mugler's collection was inspired by an array of marine life, such as jellyfish.

'80s Excess

Moschino Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show WWD/Getty Images

Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Estrop/Getty Images

Luar - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Balmain : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Peter White/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway WWD/Getty Images

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway WWD/Getty Images

The first runways of the year featured some very '80s displays of self-expression; look at Moschino’s slinky, jewel-laden models, Luar’s Grace Jones-esque styling, and Louis Vuitton’s ode to material girls. You don’t need to raid your rich grandma’s closet to join in—just stock up on oversized shades and even bigger blazers to bring the same attitude to your current wardrobe.

Ferragamo Rectangular Sunglasses

$330.00, Nordstrom

Zara Oversized Blazer

$70.00, Zara

Kitten Heels

Prada - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Milan Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Dior - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Gucci - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Milan Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Rachel Comey Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show WWD/Getty Images

Valentino - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Salvatore Ferragamo - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Milan Fashion Week Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

A wide variety of labels, from Prada to Rachel Comey to Vivienne Westwood, showed very low heels for spring, meaning we’re in for a walking-friendly 2024. Buy into the comfortable heels trend now to stay ahead of the curve and give your feet a break.

Sam Edelman Franci Pumps

$140.00, Amazon

Jeffrey Campbell Ribbon Heels

$150.00, Nordstrom

Shades of Green

Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

If you want to know what will move in after red's big moment in 2023, just look to the opposite end of the color wheel. “We're always working with experts to gauge trends, and I'm betting on shades of green for 2024,” says Aya Kanai, the Head of Editorial and Creative for Shopping at Google.

Summer in Capris

Gerardo Somoza

Seen on the Sandy Liang runway and celebs like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence, tastemakers have already started bringing back the cropped pant trend. They’re on Petrarca’s wish list too: “I’m buying leggings and ‘pedal pushers,’ big sunglasses, and flats,” she says.

Originally Appeared on Glamour