2024 farmers markets in RI: 40 markets in the state's 39 cities and towns

WARWICK – Farmers markets in Rhode Island draw a pretty loyal following, especially among shoppers looking for the freshest foods available.

"I try to come to this one every week," Xenia Murphy said Friday as she picked up produce from Lucky Foot Ranch at the Saunderstown farm's tent at the farmers market in Goddard Memorial State Park. "I love the fact that everything is local and the fact that it's not wrapped in plastic."

Nikki Pellegrino, Lucky Foot's market manager and farmhand, is impressed at the dedication of farmers market shoppers.

"People are pretty involved," Pellegrino said. "I'm surprised at how interested people are in where their food comes from. They know the difference between our stuff and what's in the market."

Rhode Island shoppers seeking that fresh-from-the-farm difference rarely need to look far, with some 40 farmers markets operating at least through some point in August in the state's 39 cities and towns, with at least one market open somewhere in the state, regardless of what day of the week.

Here are farmers markets operating in 2024, as compiled by Farm Fresh RI, a nonprofit whose mission is to connect Rhode Islanders with local food:

North & Northwestern Rhode Island

Greene Library Farmers Market; 179 Hopkins Hollow Road, Coventry; Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; now through Oct. 8.

Central Falls Farmers Market; Children's Friend Parking Lot, 621 Dexter St., Central Falls; Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; July 23 through Oct. 29.

Woonsocket Farmers Market; near Thundermist, John A. Cummings Way at Clinton St., Woonsocket; Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; July 2 through Oct. 29.

Tilted Barn Brewery's Summer Market; 1 Hemsley Place, Exeter; Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; now through Aug. 28.

Foster Farmers Market; Shady Acres Diner; 164 Danielson Pike, Foster; Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; now through Oct. 31.

Pawtucket Farmers Market; The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket; Fridays, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; now through Dec. 27.

African Alliance of RI Pop-Up Market; Apple Festival, Johnston Memorial Park, 1583 Hartford Ave., Johnston; Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burrillville Farmers Market; Stillwater Mill Center, 75 Tinkham Lane, Harrisville; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; now through Sept. 28.

Lincoln-Chase Farm Farmers Markets, Chase Farm Park, 667 Great Rd., Lincoln; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; June 22, July 13 and 27, Aug. 17 and 31, Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.

Scituate Rotary Farmers Market, North Scituate Village, 46 Institute Lane, North Scituate; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon; now through Oct. 5.

Eat Drink RI Farmers Market at Blackbird Farm, Blackbird Farm Farm Stand, 660 Douglas Pike, Smithfield; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; June 16 through Sept. 29.

Foster Farmers Market, Shady Acres Diner, 164 Danielson Pike, Foster; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; now through Oct. 27.

East Bay

Jamestown Farmers Market, Jamestown Recreation Center, 41 Conanicus Ave., Jamestown; Mondays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; June 17 through Sept. 9.

Aquidneck Growers Market, Memorial Boulevard, Newport, between Edgar Court and Chapel Street; Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; now through Oct. 30.

Hope & Main Makers Markets, 691 Main St., Warren; Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; now through Sept. 25.

Aquidneck Growers Market - Saturdays, Embrace Home Loans, 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon; now through Oct. 26.

Mount Hope Farmers Market, Mount Hope Farm, 250 Metacom Ave., Bristol; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; now through Oct. 28.

Tiverton Farmers Market, Tiverton Town Farm Recreational Area, 3855 Main Rd., Tiverton; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; now through Oct. 27.

Providence

Neutaconkanut Park Farmers Market, next to the recreation center, 675 Plainfield St.; Mondays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; July 1 through Oct. 28.

WIC Pop-Up Markets at Children's Friend

Children's Friend, 550 Hartford Ave.; Sept. 10; 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Children's Friend, 350 Point St.; Sept. 24, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sankofa, Knight Memorial Library, 275 Elmwood Ave.; Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; June 12 through Oct. 30.

Armory Park Farmers Market, Dexter Training Grounds, Hollywood Road and Parade Street; Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or dusk; now through Oct. 31.

Hope Street Farmers Market, Lippitt Park, 1015 Hope St.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; now through Oct. 26.

Broad Street Farmers Market, the Algonquin House, 807 Broad St.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon; now through Oct. 26.

African Alliance of RI Pop-Up Markets

The Gateway Center, Roger Williams Park, 1197 Broad St.; June 22, 9 a.m. to noon.

Culture Fest, Southside Cultural Center, 393 Broad St.; June 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Martin De Porres, 160 Cranston St.; July 13, 9 a.m. to noon.

The DaVinci Center, 470 Charles St.; July 27 and Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to noon.

St. Patrick's Church, 244 Smith St.; Sept. 7 and Oct. 5 , 9 a.m. to noon.

South County

Charlestown Land Trust Farmers Market, Church of the Holy Spirit, 4150 Old Post Rd., Charlestown; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; June 21 through Aug. 30.

Block Island Farmers Market, Legion Park, 1 Legion Way, Block Island; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; June 15 through Oct. 12.

Casey Farm Market, 2325 Boston Neck Rd., Saunderstown; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; now through Oct. 26.

South Kingstown Farmers Market, 25 W. Independence Way, Kingston; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; now through Oct. 26.

Fishermen's Memorial Farmers Market, 1011 Point Judith Rd., Narragansett; Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to noon; now through Oct. 13.

West Bay

West Warwick Farmers Market, Thundermist Grows Garden, 186 Providence St., West Warwick; Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; July 3 through Oct. 30.

Westbay Farm Market, Westbay Farm, 1351 Centerville Rd., Warwick; Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; June 27 through Oct. 10.

Goddard Memorial Park Farmers Market, 1095 Ives Rd., Warwick; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; now through Oct. 11.

Conimicut Village Farmers Market, 955 West Shore Rd., Warwick; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon; now through Sept. 28.

Pawtuxet Village Farmers Market, Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon; now through Oct. 26.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: There's a farmers market near you: RI farmers markets in 2024