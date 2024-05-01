2024 Alabama Strawberry Festival returns May 3-4

May 1—Not one, but two fun-filled days return this weekend with the Alabama Strawberry Festival. Set for Friday, May 3-Saturday, May 4, at Depot Park, the festival promises plenty of delicious, locally grown strawberries, hometown fun and top-tier musical events on two stages.

On Monday, the city of Cullman had already begun clearing out spaces for the festival. Both Depot Drive and the communal Warehouse District parking lot will remain closed until Tuesday, May 7. Arnold Street and the Cullman Economic Development Agency parking lot are set to be reopened one day earlier on Monday, May 6.

First Avenue and Clark Street are also set to be closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, until Sunday, May 5. Street Parking along Second Avenue in front of City Hall will remain available until Thursday when it is also scheduled to be closed until May 5.

Strawberries were first produced in Cullman in 1898 and later prompted the community to host its first Strawberry Festival in 1939. In 2023, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey officially recognized the annual strawberry celebration in Cullman as the Alabama Strawberry Festival. Now in its 85th year, the event is Alabama's longest-running strawberry festival. Many local farmers will be selling their produce, and most importantly, fresh, locally grown strawberries. Make sure to stop by the Festhalle Marketplatz early to purchase a basket of berries to take home.

Along with fresh strawberries, the festival offers a variety of food vendors with strawberry menu items, a kid's area and more than 80 artisan vendors selling strawberry-themed food, handcrafted collectibles and locally sourced products.

This year's event welcomes Colin Stough, JD Clayton, Matt Stell and Niko Moon to the stage on Friday, May 3 and Kasey Tyndall Jesse Roper, Cousin Curtiss, Eric Hutchinson, Easton Corbin and headliner Eli Young Band on Saturday, May 4. Anyone will be able to view the concert, but the best vantage point with reserved seating will require a ticket. Premium general admission ticket is $29.99/single day and $49.99/two day pass and VIP is $79.99/single day and $99.99/two day pass. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at alabamastrawberryfest.com/tickets. The event will also feature rising artists Lamont Landers, The Pink Stones, Banditos and Nat Myers.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 3 and 9 a.m. to a 10 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Festhalle Farmers Market and Depot Park located at 309 1st Avenue NE in downtown Cullman. Admission is free.

Those 50 and older will get a special preview on Senior Day Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. under the Festhalle. Area seniors will be treated to a free lunch (while supplies last) live music from The Cadillacs, games, vendors, food and contests.

For more information, visit alabamastrawberryfest.com or call 256-734-9157.