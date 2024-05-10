2023 Top Baby Names revealed

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — In celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12 the Social Security Administration (SSA) released the top baby names of 2023.

For the fifth consecutive year in a row, Olivia and Liam take the crown for the most popular baby names in America. Consecutively, Noah took the second slot for boys, and Emma for girls for the fifth year in a row.

This year, only one new name appeared in the Top 10 list: Mateo, joining the boys for the first time.

Top 10 boys’ names for 2023:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah Mateo Theodore Henry Lucas William

Top 10 girls’ names for 2023:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Ava Evelyn Luna

Every year, the SSA celebrates Mother’s Day by announcing the 1000 most popular baby names.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms in our lives. Your love, strength, and selflessness motivate us all, and we thank you for everything you do,” said Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley. “Know that Social Security is here to help you continue to provide for your families by securing a Social Security number for your child, filing for benefits for yourself or your family members, and so much more. We will never stop working for you.”

Since 1997, the agency began compiling baby names, with some dating back to the 1880s. Each year, the list reveals the most popular names and the effect of pop culture on naming trends.

Social media seems to have influenced new parents this past year, as the number one fastest-rising girl’s name, Kaeli, went viral with 1,692 posts. A name some may recognize from Kaeli McEwen, better known as Kaeli Mae, a YouTube and TikTok influencer who promotes a clean, neutral-aesthetic lifestyle. On the boy’s side, the second fastest boy name, Chozen, made #813 on the list, and the name recently made a debut on Netflix’s show ‘Cobra Kai.’

The fastest-rising names also had few other influences from powerful names to books.

Top five fastest-rising boys’ names in 2023:

Izael Chozen Eiden Cassian Kyren

Top five fastest-rising girls’ names in 2023:

Kaeli Alitzel Emryn Adhara Azari

To view the entire list and see where your name ranks now and over the past 100 years, visit the SSA website.

