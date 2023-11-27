Here are the 2023 church and nonprofit Christmas cookie sales in the Milwaukee area

Homemade holiday cookie and bakery sales help support the mission of many Milwaukee-area nonprofits. Here is a list, in chronological order, of sales in the Milwaukee area this season, beginning with preorder events:

Preorder cookie sales

St. Therese Parish: Pre-orders will be taken through Dec. 13. Boxes of prepackaged, assorted homemade cookies are $13 per pound box; or 2 pound box for $25. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 16 in the Library, 9525 W. Blue Mound Road. Order online at sainttheresemilwaukee.org.

Greenfield Concert Band: Cookie Sale pre-orders can be made online using Paypal or Venmo. Purchase a 13-inch cookie tray for $33, which includes more than three dozen cookies. Sixteen varieties of cookies are available. Pickup will take place at the Greenfield Concert Band Christmas Concert held at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Greenfield High School PAC, 4800 S. 60th St., Greenfield. greenfieldconcertband.org

December 1-3

Blessed Sacrament Christian Women: Homemade Baked Goods and Cookie Sale, Dec. 2-3. The sale will be held before and after Masses at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Proceeds will help Catholic Charities and organization events. Church hall, 3100 S. 41st St. (414) 649-4720.

Caledonia Historical Society: Christmas Bakery Sale, 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1; noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 2; noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Cookies available will be molasses cookies, chocolate cashew cookies, decorated sugar wafers, cherry chocolate chip, sugar cookies, coconut bars, cutout cookies and peanut butter blossoms, as well as divinity, cinnamon rolls, scones and breads. Held in the 1877 Town Hall, Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 5 Mile Road, Racine.

Divine Mercy Catholic School: Cookie Walk and Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2. $10 per pound. Homemade holiday treats. 695 E. College Ave., South Milwaukee.

Elmbrook Historical Society: Christmas Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Homemade cookies, stollens, bars, candy and breads. Cash only. Held in Aggie’s Antique Shop, Dousman Stagecoach Inn Museum, 1075 Pilgrim Parkway, Brookfield. elmbrookhistoricalsociety.org

First Congregational United Church of Christ: Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. Dec. 2 (until cookies run out). Cookies are sold for $14 per pound. Cash and credit cards accepted. Proceeds of the event are shared with New Beginnings APFV in Elkhorn. 715 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva. lakegenevachurchucc.org

Friends of the New Berlin Public Library: Nutcracker Sweets, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2. Cashews, mixed nuts, caramel corn and cheese corn mix. 15105 W. Library Lane.

Historic Third Ward: Christmas in the Ward Cookie Sale, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1. All proceeds from the sale benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. Catalano Square, 138 N. Broadway.

Mukwonago Community Library: Midnight Magic Cookie Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2. Homemade boxed cookies are sold in 1 pound boxes for $15 each. Gluten-free cookies are available at $8 per half pound. 511 Division St., Mukwonago.

Old Falls Village: Silver Tea and Cookie Sale, noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Plates of homemade cookies and other bakery items will be sold in the Public House. Cookies sell for $6 per dozen. Tour the Miller-Davidson House decorated with a “A Musical Christmas”-themed decor and enjoy complimentary cookies and refreshments. Admission is free. N96 W15791 County Line Road, Menomonee Falls. oldfallsvillage.com

St. John Lutheran Church: Bake Sale featuring Slovak Kolache, Christmas cookies, and other bakery, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3. Kolache with walnut, apricot, raspberry or prune fillings are sold at $13 per pound, or $7 for a half pound. Mixed Christmas cookies are sold at $7 per half pound. Cash and checks accepted. 4850 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy. (414) 481-0520.

St. Joseph Catholic School: Christmas Cookie House, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 2. The event features homemade Christmas cookies, fudges and breads. Enter from lower parking lot of the school, 2750 N. 122nd St., Wauwatosa.

St. Jude the Apostle Parish: Women of St. Jude Cookie Walk, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2. Festive cookies, bars and other baked goods will be priced at $11 per pound. Parish Hall, 800 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa. stjudeparishwauwatosa.org

St. Paul’s UCC - Erin: Christmas Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. Dec. 2, until sold out. Shoppers may select their own bakery box of cookies which sell for $9 per pound. Choose from a variety of holiday cookies such as gingerbread, pecan fingers, thumbprints and decorated sugar cookies. Christmas mice, buckeyes, and Journal Sentinel Cookie Contest winners are also available. 495 St. Augustine Road, Colgate.

St. Peter's Catholic Church: Christmas Cookie and Bakery Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2. A 1 pound box of assorted Christmas cookies will be sold for $12. Many other bakery items will be available to purchase. 208 W. Washington St., Slinger.

Waukesha South High School: Cookie Walk sponsored by Band Boosters, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 2. Homemade cookies are $10 per pound, cash only. Shoppers may select their own container of cookies. Additional specialty baked goods will be individually priced. Enter Field House doors off Tenny Avenue. Sale is in school cafeteria, 401 E. Roberta Ave., Waukesha.

December 9-10

All Saints Lutheran Church: Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Various cookies and chili-to-go. 9131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek.

Burlington United Methodist Church: Christmas Cookie Sale Drive-Thru, 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 (or until sold out). Pre-boxed assortment of homemade cookies are sold by the pound. Cash or local checks only. 857 W. State St., Burlington.

Community United Methodist Church: Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 9. Select your own cookies which are sold for $8 per pound. Fellowship Hall, 14700 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove.

Faith Community Church: Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 9. Large variety of homemade cookies are sold by the pound. 7700 W. Faith Drive, Franklin.

First United Methodist Church: Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. Dec. 9. Cookies are sold for $12 per pound. All proceeds support United Women in Faith missions. Lower level dining room, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha.

Franklin Library Foundation: Cookies and baked goods, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9. 9151 W. Loomis Road, Franklin.

Good Shepherd Methodist Church: Christmas Cookie Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Assemble your own plate of cookies, priced at $10 per pound. Choose from many traditional Christmas cookies, pecan fingers, cutouts and peanut butter balls. Additional bakery items include holiday breads, candies and gingerbread houses. 800 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc.

Grace Lutheran Church: Cookie Sale, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 9. Assortment of cookies in a box sell for $6. 303 Green Bay Road, Thiensville.

Jackson Park Lutheran Church: Cookie Sale and Live Nativity, 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9. 4535 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Jerusalem Presbyterian Church: Christmas Cookie Sale, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 9, or until sold out. Doors open at 8 a.m. Select your own cookies that are sold at $9 per dozen. Cash, check, credit and Venmo payments accepted. Event benefits the Kettle Moraine Food Pantry. 207 W. Main St., Wales.

Latvian Lutheran Church: Christmas Cookie and Gift Sale, 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9. Features Latvian pepper cookies, decorated cookies, and vendors offering other gift items. 1853 N. 75th St., Wauwatosa.

Mother of Perpetual Help Parish: Christmas Cookie Sale, Dec. 9-10. Cookies are homemade and pre-boxed in 1 pound containers for $13 each. The parish is holding the cookie sale at two worship sites. After the 4 p.m. Mass Dec. 9 at 1212 S. 117th St., and after all Masses Dec. 10 at 2322 S. 106th St., West Allis.

Redeemer United Church of Christ: Christmas Cookie Sale, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9. Purchase Christmas cookies, homemade candies, and other Christmas treats, including gluten-free options. Cookies will be boxed mostly by the dozen and sold at various prices. W220 N4915 Townline Road, Sussex.

Senior Citizens Activities, Inc.: Holiday Cookie Walk & Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 9. Baked goods, cookies and other sweets. Cookies are $10 per pound. Senior Center, 2378 W. Washington St., West Bend.

St. Aidan’s: Christmas bazaar and cookie sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9. Decorated sugar cookies at $14 per dozen and assorted cookies at $10 per pound. Gingerbread jams, salsa and breads also will be available at the Christmas bazaar with crafts, raffles and lunch. 670 E. Monroe Ave., Hartford.

St. Leonard School: Cookie Walk, 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9. Homemade Christmas cookies. $10 per pound. W173 S7777 Westwood Drive, Muskego.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School: Cookie Walk, 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 9 (or while supplies last). Cookies sell for $10 per pound. 7821 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis.

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ: Cookie Walk, 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9. Featuring an assortment of homemade cookies available for $10 per pound. Simply walk through and choose your favorites. N89 W16856 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls.

St. Stephen Congregation: Christmas Holiday Sweet Shoppe, Dec. 9-10. Purchase homemade cookies before and after the weekend Masses, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9; 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. 1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek.

December 16

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 449: Cookie Walk, noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Homemade cookies and candies priced at $5 per plate. Proceeds from this event benefit veterans and military families. 3245 N. 124th St., Brookfield.

If you know of other cookie sales that are not listed here, please contact us at jsfeat@journalsentinel.com

