These Black Friday Tech Deals for Artists Are Actually Good Deals

Credit: NorGal - stock.adobe.com

Black Friday is today! Not all Black Friday sale items are actually good buys, but we’ve done the research and found real deals on electronics, photography gear, and software. Our recommendations below will help you get a jump on your holiday gift shopping for family, friends, and even yourself. We’ll be updating this page throughout the weekend, so check back often.

***ONLY THROUGH TODAY!*** 50% off Adobe Creative Cloud

Buy Now on adobe

Adobe Creative Cloud includes many of the go-to apps for digital creatives, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Premiere Rush, Audition, After Effects, Animate, and Character Animator. And Adobe includes more help features and tutorials than ever before. Get it through this today for 50 percent off.

***ONLY THROUGH TODAY!*** Up to 50% off Shutterfly Photo Prints

Buy now on shutterfly

Offer expires November 24, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. PST. Shutterfly’s website says, “This offer is good for up to 50 percent off products (some exclusions apply) through shutterfly.com or the Shutterfly app.” Go to the website for more info. There are other discount codes available, including Promo code SHIP79, for free economy shipping on orders of $79 or more.

***ONLY THROUGH NOVEMBER 26!*** Save 25% on Boris FX Plugins

Buy Now on boris FX

Through November 26 get 25 percent off all Boris FX products, including the Boris FX Suite with Boris FX Sapphire, Boris FX Mocha, Boris FX Continuum, and Boris FX Optics. Sale is limited to one new product purchase per customer. Offer not valid on floating, dongle, or academic licensing options.) For more, go to BorisFX.com

45–55% off Mixbook photo books and cards

Buy Now on MIXBOOK

Save on holiday photo cards, custom photo books, photo calendars, and canvas prints with discount code BF2023. Free shipping on orders over $49.00.

Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera

$996.95 $1396.95 29% off

Buy Now on ADORAMA

One of Nikon’s very capable Z-series, this camera has a 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and 5-axis in-body image stabilization for better results in low light. It can shoot 4.5 frames per second with autofocus and capture 4K-resouotion video at 30p. In addition to the Nikon camera body, this bundle comes with a SanDisk 32GB SDHC memory card, camera bag, software and other accessories.

<strong>Apple pencil (2nd generation)</strong>

$89.00 $129.00 31% off

Buy Now On Amazon

If you’re looking to create works of art on your Apple iPad, the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is a must. WIth tilt- and pressure-sensitivity features and virtually no lag when used with the Apple iPad, it can be used for digital painting and sketching as well as note-taking. It also has a flat edge that attaches magnetically to your iPad, which will keep it charged.

Photoshop Elements 2024 and Premiere Elements 2024

$89.99 $149.99 40% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Although many photographers and other creatives use Adobe Creative Cloud, which comes with Photoshop and Premiere Pro, not all artists need to use that cloud-oriented option. That’s why there’s Photoshop Elements 2024 and Premiere Elements 2024. For starters, there’s no subscription. You just pay once. The software is also easier to use: For instance, on Photoshop Elements 2024, which is for editing photos, there are one-click edits to instantly add blur or remove a background, smooth skin, de-haze or colorize a photo, and more. In Premiere Elements 2024, which is for video, you can quickly trim video clips, improve graining videos, and even produce stop-motion videos. Right now, you can buy both software packages for $89.99—a 40 percent savings.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) smart security camera

$71.99 $119.99 40% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Keep an eye on your studio when you are not there! For years, Blink has been making a variety of affordable security cameras that are easy to install and to use. Now you can find a bunch of them on Amazon for up to 60 percent off. For instance, save 50 percent on the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera, which is great for indoor use, or save 40 percent on the new Blink 4 fourth-generation outdoor camera.

Epson EcoTank ET-3843 printer

$299.00 $369 19% off

Buy Now ON TARGET

Target already has a bunch of products on discount as part of its pre-Black Friday sales. We especially like this Epson Ecotank printer, if only because you don’t have to deal with the hassle and cost of ink cartridges. Instead, this model comes with high-capacity ink tanks. Just fill ’em up and you’ll be able to print for months (or even years!) without needing to refill—and saving on ink in the meantime. Buy now for $299 and save $70.00.

Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera (body only)

$3399.00 $3899.00 13% off

Buy Now ON B&H

Canon introduced the EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera in the summer of 2020, and it soon was on many photographers’ wish lists. The EOS R5—now on sale at B&H—has a 45-megapixel image sensor with an ISO range of ISO 100 to ISO 51200 (expandable up to ISO 102,400). You can also capture 8K UHD RAW video with this camera, one of the first that could do so at this resolution. It can fire off 12 frames per second in mechanical shutter mode and 20 fps using the silent electronic shutter. It also has Canon’s powerful Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, which allows it to snap into focus incredibly quickly. It can track people and animals and has excellent in-body image stabilization. Buy now for $3,399.00 and save $500.

Sony a6100 mirrorless camera with E PZ 16-50mm lens

$699.99 $849.99 18% off

Buy Now on Best Buy

It may be a few years old, but the Sony a6100 mirrorless camera, which comes with a very compact 16-50mm kit lens, is still a very capable camera. It has a 24-megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor, can shoot 4K-resoution video, and offers a very versatile autofocus system. Unlike some Sony a-series cameras, this model doesn’t have in-body stabilization, which may be a deal-breaker for some. It was originally priced at $1,100 and is available from Best Buy for $699, which is very good price for this digital camera. Buy now and save 36 percent.

Sigma Lenses $50–$200 off

Buy Now on sigma photo

Sigma makes third-party lenses that fit full-frame and APC-size-sensor mirrorless cameras from major brands like Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, and others. Recently Sigma announced Black Friday instant savings deals on 14 lenses, running through December 10. You can save anywhere from $50 to $200 on a variety of prime and zoom models.

BenQ computer monitors $20–$150 off

Buy Now on benq

For those who want a high-quality computer monitor, BenQ has a number of models that are worth a look. The company also makes projectors and related products. And starting November 15, you can find some items for up to $500 off. Plus, if you shop on the BenQ website from November 24 through 27, you can get an extra 15 percent off on select products if you become a BenQ member. See the website for more information.

