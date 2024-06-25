20+ unexpected Amazon Prime Day deals our readers are already obsessed with

Shop the most unexpected early Amazon Prime Day deals our readers are shopping right now.

This is not a drill! This year's Amazon Prime Day sale will officially take place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17! The retailer just confirmed the dates and we're already finding awesome early discounts on some of the most unexpected Amazon Prime Day deals. Our readers are diving into summer by shopping pool basketball hoops, dog life jackets, and more on sale now. Below, we break down the early Prime Day deals our readers are obsessed with and everything you need to know about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. Historically, Amazon offers tons of impressive early Prime Day deals and keeps the savings going a few days afterwards with lingering post-Prime Day deals. Obviously you never know what is going to sell out and how fast, so we suggest adding your favorite deals to your cart ASAP.

Shop unexpected early Amazon Prime Day deals

GoSports Splash Hoop Elite Pool Hoop

Get this pool basketball hoop with water weighted base for $30 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

$349.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

Avid Power Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

Get 27% off this rechargeable tire inflator that our readers are totally obsessed with.

$65.99 at Amazon (Save $24)

Kona Bristle-Free BBQ Grill Brush

This grill brush has 12,000 reviews and is 58% off just in time for 4th of July barbecues!

$20.95 at Amazon (Save $29.04)

SereneLife Stand up Paddle Board Inflatable

This paddle board has 18k reviews and is on sale for less than $260 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

$259.99 at Amazon (Save $40)

Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pet Bath Pool

This collapsible kiddie pool is perfect for keeping your pets and little ones cool during the hot summer weather. Save 30% today!

$41.99 at Amazon (Save $18)

Kuoser Dog Life Jacket with Reflective Stripes

Save 13% on this top-rated dog life jacket ahead of Prime Day for a safe summer 2024.

$32.29 at Amazon (Save $4.70)

Intex Dura-Beam Standard Pillow Rest Classic Air Mattress

Save 56% on this best-selling air mattress for summer house guests, camping trips, and beyond.

$30.24 at Amazon (Save $38.75)

Nerf Modulus Demolisher 2-in-1 Motorized Blaster

Save 60% on this awesome Nerf water blaster for summer with this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

$22.61 at Amazon (Save $33.38)

KT Thermo Oven Thermometer

You can get 24% off this best-selling oven and grill thermometer just in time for your 4th of July barbecue!

$11.90 at Amazon (Save $3.70)

RMS Extra Long Grabber Reacher with Rotating Jaw 2-Pack, 34-Inch

Our readers are buying this early Prime Day deal on a 2-pack of reacher grabbers like crazy.

$32.99 at Amazon (Save $3)

Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera

This genius bird watching camera has been selling like crazy, and is $40 off ahead of Prime Day!

$109.99 at Amazon (Save $40)

Aiper Scuba S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

It is never too late in the season to invest in a high-quality robot pool vacuum, especially when it is 25% off!

$531.99 at Amazon (Save $168)

Little Tikes Slam 'n Curve Slide

Save $50 on the ultimate summer toy for your kids ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

$399.83 at Amazon (Save $50.16)

Urtheone Boar Bristle Hairbrush

For less than $9, you can’t go wrong with this early Prime Day deal on a Reviewed-approved brush.

$8.49 at Amazon (Save $1.50)

Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan

Perhaps not the most unexpected early Prime Day deal, but this $20 fan is a fan-favorite among our readers.

$19.99 at Amazon (Save $3)

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier for Home, 2-Pack

What’s better than one air purifier deal? Two! Get this two-pack for $70 off ahead of Prime Day.

$259 at Amazon (Save $70)

Kasa Smart Plug Mini, 4-Pack

Save 17% on this 4-pack of best-selling Kasa smart plugs ahead of Prime Day 2024.

$24.99 at Amazon (Save $5)

Zerhunt Bubble Machine Durable Automatic Bubble Blower

Get this Reviewed-approved bubble machine for less than $27 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

$26.95 at Amazon (Save $9)

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo

Our readers love this early Prime Day deal with 18% of a top-rated Logitech keyboard and mouse combo.

$22.99 at Amazon (Save $5)

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation GPS 40mm Smartwatch

Get this customer-favorite Apple Watch for 24% off ahead of Prime Day 2024.

$189 at Amazon (Save $60)

ToiletTree Products Fogless Shower Mirror

This anti-fog mirror is more than 22% off and one of our top-selling early Prime Day deals right now.

$33.20 at Amazon (Save $11.74)

What early Amazon Prime Day deals are people shopping?

It is a bit of a mixed bag but our readers have been loving early Apple deals and Amazon devices on sale right now. From Apple AirPods and tablets to accessories like AirTag holders and smart plugs, the early Prime Day tech deals are hot items. There are also a ton of unexpected deals that we don't normally see as in-demand. Some of those items include summer toys and games like pool basketball hoops, water blasters, paddle boards, and even dog life jackets! The trend seems to be, "what can I buy to stay cool outside?"

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes! The Amazon Prime Day sale is exclusive to Prime members. During the 48-hour sale, members will have access to some of the best deals and discounts of the year, including lightning deals that are timed sales that expire when time or inventory runs out. If you're not a Prime member, you can get ready for all the Prime Day savings now by signing up for a free trial of Amazon Prime before locking in a monthly or annual membership.

Amazon Prime membership

Sign up for Amazon Prime to score the best deals during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

