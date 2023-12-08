20 Stylish Things From Target For People Who Have Literally No Sense Of Interior Design

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

1. tufted bouclé ottoman that gives real main character energy. Place this in front of any side chair for a real focal piece that also offers a comfortable place to kick up your feet.

The ottoman in front of a chair

2. barrel accent chair that will give your living room soft curves in all the right places.

The chair in a living room

3. textured throw pillow to give your seating an immediate makeover without having to actually buy new furniture.

The pillow

4. An artificial maple tree to bring some life to your space without any plant parent responsibilities. Particularly good for north-facing rooms that don't get much sunlight.

The plant in a room

5. patterned curtain panel so you can have some privacy without shutting out the sun — or subduing your bold sense of home style.

The curtain panels on a window

6. three-piece patio set with two oversized chairs and a table to impress guests with a place to hang. Throw on some blankets to keep your space cozy through the colder months.

The patio set

7. floral shower curtain because your bathroom can be an artistic showpiece, too. This pattern will be the focal point of an otherwise white space, or pair it with colorful hand towels and bath mats to really bring your bathroom to life.

The shower curtain on a shower

8. console table with a top to display your favorite decor and sliding doors to hide away your clutter.

The console table

9. counter-height barstool with cushions that will turn your kitchen into your favorite cocktail bar. With coveted backs and footrests, these stools will immediately win over your guests.

Two brown stools at a counter

10. An on-trend caned door TV stand that will help you hide away all those cords, consoles, and extra candles you never think to put away until right before guests come over.

The TV Stand

11. round wall mirror that's versatile enough for a bathroom, entryway, mantel, or anywhere your space could benefit from a little reflection.

The mirror hanging on a wall

12. peel-and-stick wallpaper that is begging to be used as an accent wall in your space. Make a bold bedroom, or put it in an office and wait for inspiration to strike!

The wallpaper is shown in a bedroom

13. A set of seven black gallery frames to take the guesswork out of an art gallery-inspired space. Fill the frames with friends, family, or other favorite memories.

The frames hanging on a wall

14. A simple round coffee table to add a natural centerpiece to your room. Plus, you won't have to worry about sharp corners during your next wine or game night.

The table in a living room

15. shag rug to lay a soft foundation for the rest of your decor. With three neutral colors, this is a great way to pull together a room with more colorful decor (or stick to your neutral theme).

The rug in a living room

16. Or a small drinks table that won't take up a lot of space but will quickly become your most used piece of living room furniture. Make sure your morning coffee, favorite water bottle, and evening cocktail are always within arm's reach.

The table next to a chair

17. floor lamp side table that is as chic as it is practical. Set it next to your sofa for extra light *and* place your favorite drinks on the barely-there glass table.

The lamp

18. candle to create a cozy space as you overly lean into the cooler weather ahead. Made with soy wax, this candle has notes of tobacco, bergamot, and caramel.

The candle on a table

19. velvet sofa that looks good dressed up for cocktail parties, but can also be a chill place to settle in for your latest Netflix binge.

blue velvet sofa

20. A pair of dining chairs that will have your dining room ready for hosting this fall. With seven color options, you can go neutral or bold (but any choice is a good one).

The chairs in a room

