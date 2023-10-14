20 Stylish Things From Target That Will Pair Perfectly With A PSL This Fall

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. An easy-to-wear, flannel shirt that perfectly embodies the coziness of fall while being extra stylish. Pair it with some relaxed jeans and combat boots if you really want to be giving autumn vibes.

2. A pair of faux leather loafers with gold-tone accents that offer a touch of fall trendiness without emptying your wallet.

3. quarter zip sweatshirt made from soft fleece fabric that promises to keep you both snug and stylish and is the perfect color for the season.

4. long-sleeved shirt dress that seamlessly transitions from a day at the orchard to an evening by the bonfire which is all you could ask for in a fall dress.

5. A long-sleeved, slim-fit crewneck with a ribbed design that offers both stretch and style for those crisp fall days where all you want is to be wrapped in a fleece blanket.

6. A pair of high-rise, woven joggers because you should be able to enjoy the functionality of pockets while on your fall pumpkin patch trip.

7. high-rise mini skirt practically begging to be paired with boots for an apple orchard outing. Rory Gilmore is shaking in her boots.

8. A knit, open-front cardigan that has side pockets and ribbed cuffs to add a layer of warmth to your favorite fall look.

9. A pair of relaxed, wide-leg trousers you can wear to the office thanks to its profesh style and still be perfectly on trend.

10. A pair of high-rise, barrel pants with a relaxed fit that guarantees to match seamlessly with everything in your fall wardrobe.

11. A faux leather, crossbody bag that snugly fits your phone and wallet so your essentials are close at hand during all your autumn escapades.

12. Or if you prefer a bag with a bit more room, then this quilted crossbody — which doubles as a tote thanks to its removable straps — might be exactly what you need.

13. A pair of classic Chelsea boots because if this isn't the uniform of fall, idk what is. Plus, they have memory foam insoles so you can comfortably stomp on every crunchy leaf you see.

14. A short sleeve tiered dress just waiting to be paired with a cozy scarf and boots so you can stroll down the leaf-covered sidewalks in serious style.

15. midi sweater dress with a scoop neckline perfect for sipping cider and basking in the fall breeze.

16. faux leather baseball cap to serve as the ideal finishing touch — just like those Pinterest-perfect fall looks you've been eyeing.

17. mock turtleneck sweater so soft, you'll be equally content wearing it during an orchard visit as you would be lounging on your couch.

18. faux-leather blazer that instantly elevates your outfit, making every autumn stroll feel like a runway moment.

19. A pair of high-rise jeans with an old-school vibe that'll bring a touch of vintage flair to your favorite fall look.

20. 100% cotton, utility jacket both durable and stylish to ensure you're prepared no matter what the finicky fall weather brings.

