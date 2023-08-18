20 Pumpkin Spice Groceries That Are *New* for 2023



Every year it feels like pumpkin spice season creeps up earlier and earlier—and we're not complaining! Despite the record-high temperatures in much of the United States, the supermarket aisles are starting to look a bit like fall thanks to the recent launch of several new pumpkin spice products. That's right, there's pumpkin spice coffee blends, like The Pioneer Woman's own coffee pods, and pumpkin spice syrups to help you make a pumpkin spice latte right at home. But on top of that, we've also found lots of new pumpkin-inspired foods and snacks that we never knew we needed.

Looking to get your seasonal fix? Aside from indulging in our best pumpkin recipes, these pumpkin spice products for 2023 are the next best thing. From popular cookie brands, like Oreos and Tate's, to fall breakfast items, like pumpkin-flavored Cheerios, this list will satisfy all your seasonal needs. For a pumpkin dessert that doesn't require you to turn on the oven, check out Goodpop's frozen pumpkin spice latte pops or keep things cozy with the Swiss Miss pumpkin hot chocolate packets. Then, add a bag of the Jet-Puffed pumpkin marshmallows to your cart for the ultimate cozy night in!



The Pioneer Woman Pumpkin Spice Coffee Pods

Made with 100% Arabica beans and a delightfully spiced flavor, these coffee pods will transport you straight to fall! The pods will work in any coffee machine that brews K-cups and can even be served hot or iced. Take Ree's tip and add a cinnamon stick and whipped cream to your mug.

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Pumpkin Spice Coffee Pods walmart.com $26.99 Walmart

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Tate's Bake Shop is known for their thin, crispy cookies that taste homemade. And for a limited time, that includes this pumpkin spice variety that's perfect for fall. They're loaded with white chocolate chips so they're sweet and spiced.

Shop Now Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies walmart.com $8.49 Walmart

KIND THINS Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bars

Toss one of these KIND bars in your purse (or your kid's backpack) for an easy pick-me-up this fall. The thin bars are chewy, nutty, and loaded with pumpkin spice flavor. Each bar is drizzled with chocolate so it feels like a treat even though each bar only has 100 calories!

Shop Now KIND THINS Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bars amazon.com $8.99

OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies

Just as dunk-able as their chocolate counterparts, these Oreo cookies are made with a golden wafer cookie instead. Each one has a thick pumpkin-flavored creme filling that makes it taste just like a slice of pumpkin pie!

Shop Now OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies walmart.com $4.58

Cheerios Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cereal

Cheerios are a classic cereal that you can feel good about serving to your family. They're made with whole grain oats, natural pumpkin flavor, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. It's a good thing this limited edition cereal comes in a family-size box!

Shop Now Cheerios Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cereal amazon.com $5.29

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix

Get ready to embrace cozy season to the fullest with this mash-up of two warm beverage favorites: Pumpkin spice and hot cocoa! The individual packets make it easy to whip up a mug on a chilly fall day. Just add hot water (or milk), stir, and enjoy!

Shop Now Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix walmart.com $15.99

Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows

Not only are these fluffy marshmallows flavored with the taste of pumpkin spice, but they're also shaped like cute little pumpkins, too! Just think how fun these would be as a topping for your sweet potato casserole!

Shop Now Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows walmart.com $0.50

Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins

Entenmann's has been making Little Bites for years but they're pumpkin-flavored muffins are only available for a limited time, so you'll want to get them while you can! The soft-baked treats are great for kids (and even adults), plus you'll feel good that they're made with real pumpkin puree.

Shop Now Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins $4.59

Siggi's Pumpkin and Spice Yogurt

This thick, creamy yogurt is high in protein, low in fat, and seasoned with just the right amount of pumpkin spice. You can serve it up in a seasonal yogurt parfait or use it to make your favorite pumpkin smoothie.

Shop Now Siggi's Pumpkin and Spice Yogurt $1.89

Skinny Dipped Pumpkin Spice Almonds

These whole roasted almonds are dipped in a thin layer of pumpkin-spiced yogurt for a hint of sweetness. It's a healthy snack that you can eat by the handful!

Shop Now Skinny Dipped Pumpkin Spice Almonds amazon.com $26.99

Torani Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Torani has been making hand-crafted syrups since 1925! They started with just five flavors but have grown to more than 150, including this fall-inspired syrup made without any artificial flavors or preservatives. Use it to add some spice to your next cup of coffee!

Shop Now Torani Pumpkin Spice Syrup amazon.com $11.99

Nature's Bakery Pumpkin Spice Fig Bars

These soft-baked treats are filled with a thick fruit filling made with pumpkin and figs so they're both wholesome and seasonally sweet. You'll get six boxes of the bars so you'll be stocked up for all your fall adventures.

Shop Now Nature's Bakery Pumpkin Spice Fig Bars amazon.com $39.99

Pumpkin Pie Flavored Jelly Beans

With Halloween right around the corner, these Jelly Belly candies will come in handy! The chewy snack now comes in a pumpkin pie flavor and bright orange color that's perfect for spooky season.

Shop Now Pumpkin Pie Flavored Jelly Beans amazon.com $14.88

Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grain Granola

These lightly sweetened crunchy clusters are packed with good-for-you ingredients, like gluten-free oats, sunflower seeds, quinoa, and chia seeds. To give it a seasonal spin, this granola also has pumpkin seeds and cinnamon!

Shop Now Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grain Granola amazon.com $27.68

GoodPop Pumpkin Spice Latte

GoodPop makes better-for-you frozen treats that are dairy-free (made with oat milk) but still creamy and delicious. At only 60 calories per pop, you'll be glad you stashed a box of these in your freezer. And now that they come in a pumpkin spice latte flavor, you can get in the fall mood even when the weather outside is hot!

Shop Now GoodPop Pumpkin Spice Latte $5.99

Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Liquid Coffee Creamer

Coffee Mate is your go-to for a quick, comforting morning coffee. They come in single serving cups so they're great for parties or on-the-go. Plus, the pumpkin spice flavor will make you feel all warm and cozy inside.

Shop Now Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Liquid Coffee Creamer amazon.com $14.72

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix

There's nothing like a stack of fluffy pancakes to start your day. But if you're short on time, there's nothing wrong with starting with a boxed mix. Krusteaz makes a easy-to-use blend that only requires you to add water. Their pumpkin spice flavor is a fall favorite that's even more delicious with a generous drizzle of maple syrup.

Shop Now Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix amazon.com $18.99

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread

Philadelphia's fall flavor is back again! Whether you spread it on a cinnamon-raisin bagel or use it to make a seasonal cream cheese frosting, this limited edition product is worth a try!

Shop Now Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread walmart.com $2.73

Kernel Season's Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Popcorn Seasoning

If you're a fan of sweet and salty, you'll love this seasoning blend sprinkled over freshly popped popcorn! Put on your favorite fall movie to make your seasonal night complete. Oh, and you can also shake this spice blend over pancakes or yogurt!

Shop Now Kernel Season's Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Popcorn Seasoning walmart.com $10.99

Dunkin' Donuts Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee

Only back for a short time, you can enjoy the taste of Dunkin pumpkin spice coffee right at home! The medium roast is loaded with the flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. Plus, it's pre-ground so you can use it with just about any coffee maker you have in your kitchen.

Shop Now Dunkin' Donuts Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee walmart.com $9.26

