A 20-Year-Old Died After Eating Pasta That Sat Out Too Long — Here's Everything You Need To Know About What Doctors Call "Fried Rice Syndrome"

A resurfaced news story from 2019 has been going viral on TikTok — and it's about a 20-year-old man who died after eating five-day-old pasta. TikTokers are expressing shock and medical experts are weighing in to explain the truth behind how this can happen:

BuzzFeed spoke to Dr. Joe, who is a board-certified emergency medicine physician, to learn more. He explained that "Fried Rice Syndrome" is a type of food poisoning caused by the Bacillus cereus bacterium. "This bacteria is commonly found in foods that have been sitting at room temperature for extended periods. In dishes like fried rice, the bacteria can produce toxins as the food cools down, leading to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps," he explained.

If you get Fried Rice Syndrome, Dr. Joe said the onset of symptoms will happen a few hours after you ingest the food and you could be sick for up to 24 hours. If you develop symptoms, you should seek medical attention right away. And although death is rare, Dr. Joe said it is not unheard of.

So, is there a specific kind of pasta or rice people need to be aware of? According to Dr. Joe, the issue is not specific to any type of pasta or rice but rather how the food is stored. "Bacillus cereus can grow in various starchy foods, not just fried rice. This can include whole wheat and veggie noodles if they are improperly stored."

This means you need to be aware of the time and temperature at which the food is stored, rather than the specific ingredients. The US Department of Agriculture suggests storing dry goods in a cool, clean dry place away from extreme heat or cold.

You also need to avoid eating prepared food that has been left out at room temperature for over two hours. Bacillus cereus bacterium grows best in a temperature range of 39ºF (4ºC) to 118ºF (48ºC). "As a general rule of thumb, all perishable foods should not be left out at room temperature for more than two hours. In hot weather (above 90°F), this time reduces to just one hour," Dr. Joe concluded.

TL;DR: You can get very sick and potentially die from cooked pasta or rice that has been left out for more than two hours — this is due to the bacillus cereus bacterium. You should also always store your dry goods in a cool, dry place to prevent the bacteria from growing on unprepared food.

