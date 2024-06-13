20 nurses graduate from Victor Valley College

Twenty new nurses began their careers last week as the Victor Valley College School of Nursing held a graduation ceremony in Hesperia.

The "Pinning and Candlelight Ceremony" took place Thursday at Victor Valley Christian Church.

The ceremony is "a time-honored tradition in the nursing community, symbolizing the transition from student to professional nurse," college representatives said in a written statement. "The event included the ceremonial lighting of candles, representing the light of knowledge and compassion that nurses bring to their practice."

The Victor Valley College School of Nursing Class of 2024 takes part in a graduation ceremony at Victor Valley Christian Church in Hesperia on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Each new nurse was presented with a special pin signifying their preparedness.

Class President Louisa Castillo told her classmates she was "in awe of your dedication and passion."

"You all have brought something valuable and unique to our cohort, and I’m proud to be standing alongside you all during this journey," she said. "During these two years, I’m delighted to say the experiences we have shared, the knowledge gained, and the bonds we made with one another give me an overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Victor Valley College President and Superintendent Daniel Walden commended the students on choosing a career of service.

"Being a nurse, that's a blessing. When you bless others, you are blessed," he said. "Not only are you gonna live your life being a blessing everyday you go to work, but you are going to live your entire life and career as a blessing."

California Nursing Students' Association President-Student Margaret Sandige said that nursing was not just a profession, but rather, "a calling."

"It is a commitment to serve others, to advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves, and to provide care with dignity and respect," she said. "We will encounter moments of joy and sorrow, achievement and defeat, but through it all, we must remember the core of why we chose this path: to make a difference in the lives of others."

A recording of the ceremony can be viewed online on the Victor Valley College YouTube channel.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 20 nurses graduate from Victor Valley College