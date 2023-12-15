Our 20 Most Saved Recipes on Pinterest in 2023

We posted a lot of beautiful food photography on Pinterest in 2023, but these 20 were the ones that stole peoples’ hearts. From bright and fresh flavors for breakfast to the warm and cheesy meals for dinner, these healthy and delicious works of art received the most saves for being show-stopper dishes on and off the screen. Flavorful recipes like our Spinach & Mushroom Quiche and Cucumber Sandwich are worth making again and again.

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Antonis Achilleos

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

Baked Mahi-Mahi with Garlic-Herb Butter

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

This baked mahi-mahi is cooked on top of lemon slices that impart their flavor through the fish, which is complemented by the buttery garlic and herb sauce baked on top. We like the meatiness of mahi-mahi, but this simple technique works well with other fish too, like salmon, cod or halibut.

Baked Mahi-Mahi with Garlic-Herb Butter

Chicken Paella

Victor Protasio

A Spanish dish from the Valencia region, paella is named for the cooking vessel itself: a round, shallow pan made of carbon steel that heats quickly and evenly. A good paella pan helps develop the socarrat, or crispy layer of rice crust on the bottom that's the most prized part of the dish. A large skillet will work as well if you don't have a paella pan. Look for short-grain Bomba or Valencia rice at specialty markets. Be aware that risotto rice like Arborio won't work here, since paella rice isn't meant to be creamy.

Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

These fresh vegetarian tacos with zucchini and corn take advantage of summer's best produce. The chipotle-infused refried beans add a layer of heat. For vegan tacos, skip the queso fresco and add chopped avocado in its place.

Air-Fryer Tuna Patties

Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

These bright and savory air-fryer tuna patties won't disappoint for a quick lunch or dinner. They hold their shape nicely while cooking, with a tender middle and a crispy crust on the outside. Peppery arugula and a lemony mayonnaise sauce round out the meal.

Okonomiyaki (Japanese Cabbage Pancake)

Photographer: Stacy K. Allen. Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

This cabbage pancake is a popular dish throughout Japan and is easily adapted to one's preferences. While the fillings and toppings can vary, from pork and fried eggs to ginger and bonito flakes, the base features a cabbage pancake made with a savory batter—and that's what we do here to let the vegetable shine. The flexibility of this dish is reflected in its name, okonomi and yaki, which roughly translates to "cooked as you like it."

Cucumber Sandwich

Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber, while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread hold everything together.

Smashed Zucchini with Pesto & Burrata

Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Tender zucchini rounds get topped with creamy burrata and tangy, bright pesto for an easy side dish that's sure to impress. Crushed red pepper adds a light kick of spice to round out the flavors.

Air-Fryer Breakfast Bowl

Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

These savory breakfast bowls make excellent use of the air fryer. The tortilla is the perfect vehicle for scooping up the egg, pepper and tomato filling—plus it can soak up the runny egg yolk. Lime juice adds brightness to finish the dish.

Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats

Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

Creamy Lemon-Basil Chicken

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

This ultra-quick creamy lemon-basil chicken is bright and refreshing. Using whole lemon slices in the sauce gathers the essential oils from the rind plus the acidic punch from the flesh and adds more depth of flavor than juice and zest alone.

Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta

Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

We take the flavors of green goddess dressing—lemon, anchovy and herbs—and use them as the base for a colorful, bright pasta sauce. We like a mix of basil, chives, parsley and tarragon, but you can mix herbs depending on what you have on hand. Adding ricotta to the sauce creates a luscious, velvety texture, while the acidity from the lemon juice balances out the creaminess. We use shells, which hold the pools of sauce well, but you could easily swap in another noodle if you prefer. To amp up the veggies even more, try adding asparagus or peas to the dish.

Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr

This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

Citrus Salad with Pomegranate & Mint

Brittany Conerly

This citrus salad, made with grapefruit, tangerines and navel and blood oranges, is equally at home as part of your brunch spread or served as a refreshing low-sugar dessert. A sprinkle of orange blossom water gives it a heady fragrance.

Cauliflower-Jalapeño Dip

Photogrpaher: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

This creamy cauliflower-jalapeño dip combines cheese, cooked cauliflower and broiled jalapeños that together deliver a zesty lightened-up dip perfect for a gathering or game day. Serve with crackers, crostini, pita chips or a side of crisp raw veggies for dipping.

Shirataki Noodles with Chicken, Feta & Tomato

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

We pair shirataki noodles with feta and tomatoes in this quick and vibrant dinner recipe. The tomatoes release their juices to create a glossy sauce that clings to the noodles and carries with it the flavors of garlic, oregano and basil. Crumbled feta and Kalamata olives add a briny punch.

Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans & Feta

Elizabeth Laseter

This fresh blueberry salad is perfect for a backyard cookout or poolside party. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork chops, or fish—or serve it up with a smorgasbord of classic summer sides like potato salad and cole slaw. The blueberries are the stars here, so select the best ones you can find. Look for ripe berries that have a dark blue color and a juicy "pop" when eaten. If you can't find fresh berries, you can substitute frozen ones in a pinch. Simply thaw the blueberries under room temperature water, then pat dry with paper towels.



Anti-Inflammatory Beans on Toast

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

This beans on toast recipe is inspired by the traditional breakfast in the U.K., where toast is slathered in saucy baked beans. Here we add mushrooms, which add texture and enhance the savory flavor of the dish. Mushrooms are packed with selenium, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients, like the fiber in multigrain bread and the capsaicin in chili powder, add even more anti-inflammatory power. Use the multigrain bread to sop up the sauce. Serve with a scrambled or fried egg on the side.

Grape Smoothie

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Calling all grape lovers! This grape smoothie features plenty of frozen sweet red grapes that combine with banana and vanilla Greek-style yogurt, which both add creaminess, while berries add color and fruity flavor to complement the grapes.

French Onion Galette

Aaron Kirk

The trick to making this simple, stylish dish taste incredible is this: Don't rush. You want to really caramelize the onions to give the galette a silky texture and deep, rich, decadent flavor. But when you're done, you'll have a rustic, free-form version of a savory tart that's pretty enough to serve guests. Or make one for yourself on a quiet Sunday, and keep leftovers for weekday lunches. You can serve it with a slice with a simple side salad for a vegetarian-friendly lunch or dinner, or pair with your favorite eggs for a decadent brunch.

