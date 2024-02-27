20 Jewel Box Bathroom Ideas That Make This Small Space Feel Lavish

Transform your powder room into a dazzling display with these designer jewel box bathroom ideas.

Regan Wood Photography, Clean Design

Jewel box bathrooms are exactly what they sound like: Spaces that feel like a glittering, magical wonderland the second you crack open the doors. Jewel bathrooms typically feature dramatic colors via vibrant paint and showy wallpaper, rich textural elements, and ornate details that, in a way, feel like jewelry in the space. Think beautiful hardware, gorgeous tile, and wow-worthy light fixtures.

A guest powder room is the perfect place to create a jewel bathroom and one that'll induce a level of awe-inspiring wonder for those visiting your home. It's an opportunity to tap into your creative sensibilities, go bold, and truly have fun with design.

Purple, Concrete, and Brass

Katie Charlotte Photography, Cortney Bishop

A vining lavender wallpaper—complete with surrealist eyes—sets the stage in this quirky jewel box bathroom designed by Cortney Bishop. Brass fixtures and a concrete sink bring in a mixture of cool and warm.

Hollywood Glamour

Gieves Anderson Photography, JAM

"In this powder room, we were going for dark, moody, and glamorous," says Megan Prime, co-founder and principal of JAM. "Once we found the gorgeous slab of Tropical Storm marble for the console sink, we knew we needed to lean into the black and gold that was evocative of Hollywood glamor." The rest of the details—like the sink and mirror—fell into place easily.



Fresh Green and White

GreyHunt Interiors

A lively vert wallpaper featuring a lovely pattern of white leaves helps this space, designed by GreyHunt Interiors, come alive. A crisp white sink leans into the color scheme while contrast is added through a bright yellow-gold mirror frame and faucet.

Neutral Tones

Katie Charlotte Photography, Cortney Bishop

A play on geometric shapes makes this neutral-toned bathroom feel playful and chic. The unique mirror adds intrigue, while brass sconces with candle lights and a square stone sink create symmetry.

Gingham and Gold

Spacecrafting Photography, Bria Hammel Interiors

When designing jewel box bathrooms, interior designer Bria Hammel says that she first focuses on the mirror and wallpaper combination. "This helps small spaces feel special while making a statement," she says. Here, a gingham wallpaper and ornately-shaped mirror create a beautiful backdrop. Gold sink legs and faucet hardware tie it all together.



Delicate Florals and White

Spacecrafting Photography, Bria Hammel Interiors

If you prefer a delicate approach to your jewel box bathroom, then take inspiration from this display dreamed up by Bria Hammel Interiors. Nature-inspired wallpaper runs floor to ceiling. To keep things from feeling too busy, a simple white pedestal sink and matching mirror lend fresh simplicity—with a bold checkboard floor keeps it fresh.

Textural Gold and Black

Regan Wood Photography, Clean Design

In this regal guest bathroom by Clean Design, a textured gold-champagne wallpaper catches light beautifully and creates a canvas for other details.

"The un-lacquered brass sink legs, faucet, and two light fixtures all work together along with the brass webbing on the mirror to add an old-world feel to this newly completed renovation," says Paquin, who notes the space is in a 1920s Tudor-style home. "The vinyl wall covering mimics the look of an antique mirror while providing a durable surface to handle the splashes and spills that inevitably happen in one of the most well-used spaces in a home."

Black, Gold, and Marble

Jenifer McNeil Baker, Maestri Studio

Anytime you combine marble and black into a space, the result is going to be refined elegance. That's proven in this gorgeous jewel box bathroom designed by Maestri Studio. A wood vanity, Spanish tiles, floral wallpaper, and brass details complement these features while infusing inviting warmth into the space.

Shibori Blue and White

GreyHunt Interiors

This Shibori blue wallpaper is proof that adding texture from floor to ceiling can make a dazzling impact in small spaces. A crisp white mirror—which reflects more of the same—and the sink tie into the theme, while a pop of color through flowers lends visual interest. A kelly green ceiling is the cherry on top.



Historic Nod

Aimee Mazzenga, Alexandra Kaehler

In this bathroom, designer Alexandra Kaehler wanted to speak to the pre-war charm that already existed in the rest of the house. "When we renovated, we opted for black and white diamond floors that felt really classic and fresh," she says. "It also tied in the black that we used through the space without feeling heavy.” The choice of mint green and taupe wallpaper helps create softness.



Modern Beach Bathroom

Stacy Zarin Goldberg Photography, Erika Bonnell

When you think of ocean-inspired bathrooms, your mind may go straight to outdated interiors that reigned in the late 21st century. Interior designer Erika Bonnell has flipped that narrative on its head with this modern interpretation.

"When we renovated this D.C. home, our client's most unique request was to figure out a way to somehow incorporate the idea of using large shells in their design," she says. "They had recently returned from their honeymoon in Bali and were smitten with the use of shells in the resort where they stayed."

Her team turned a large shell into a sink basin and paired it with a lovely scalloped shell mirror in their main-level powder room. Fresh wallpaper with a pop of color, elegant brass hardware, and a marble vanity tie the space together.



Moody Academic Aesthetic

Spacecrafting Photography, Bria Hammel Interiors

Dark tones win in this jewel box bathroom with a vintage academic aesthetic created by Hammel. A deep olive green with brown undertones is the paint of choice, which is married with a black sink and a bright gold mirror. A hint of whimsy is added through an unexpected pop of blue-patterned wallpaper in the upper portion of the space.



Classic Damask and Mixed Metals

GreyHunt Interiors

For a space that feels classic and inviting, take inspiration from this design by GreyHunt Interiors. A gray and white damask wallpaper runs from floor to ceiling, while a white vanity and mixed metals help create a sense of groundedness.

Soft Vintage

Katie Charlotte Photography, Cortney Bishop

A soft vintage aesthetic is achieved in this jewel box bathroom primarily through Bishop's choice of wallpaper. A retro mirror, wood sink, and old fashioned faucets further lean into the look.

Contemporary Black and Silver

Lauren Taylor, Dauer Design

A modern-contemporary aesthetic is embraced in this jewel box bathroom by Risa Dauer of Dauer Design. Minimalist black walls with stud-like details are paired with a unique light fixture and rounded mirror, while a floating sink creates an instant wow moment.

Art Deco Gold and Gray

GreyHunt Interiors

The star of this jewel box bathroom is clearly the gray marbled tiling featuring dazzling gold inlays that gives an art deco effect. To give the walls their moment, other design details—like a simple white vanity, silver-framed mirror, and brass hanging pendant lights—are kept simple.



Soft Contrast

Jane Beiles Photography, D2 Interieurs

This powder room was part of a New York City apartment renovation where D2 Interieurs combined five apartments into one. Here, soft contrasts help create a striking space. The soft, watercolor-esque wallpaper—which has a metallic sheen—is paired with Artistic Tile's Water Glass Antique Blu Satin stone and custom vanity. "We especially love the Tech lighting 'Audra Pendant,' which gives this jewel box an unexpected pop of color," says founder Denise Davies.



Silver and Gray

Regan Wood Photography, Clean Design

This tiny powder room shimmers with a peacock feathered wallpaper embellished with tiny glass beads of silver and white. "The neutral palette allows for the whimsical design to remain livable and timeless," says interior designer Claire Paquin, founder of Clean Design. "The star-shaped ceiling light and the beautiful cut glass mirror add even more luster without overwhelming the tiny space."

Bold Yellow and Green

Jewel Marlowe, Fine & Dandy Co.

Nothing was held back in this jewel box bathroom, which prominently features a goldenrod-hued wallpaper with a nature motif. "The large-scale pattern of our atelier Paradis–Marigold wall covering paired with the rich emerald paint color used on the ceiling and trim transformed and elevated this ordinary powder room into an extraordinary space that feels much larger than it actually is," says interior designer Jill Steinberg, co-founder of Fine & Dandy Co.

Dreamy Silver and White

GreyHunt Interiors

Jewel box bathrooms can also be created in light, airy color schemes, as you can see in this beautiful design by GreyHunt Interiors. A whimsical, cloud-inspired wallpaper sets the stage while lending texture, while uniquely patterned floor tile, prism-like mirror, and elegant vanity lend subtle sophistication.

Read the original article on Martha Stewart.