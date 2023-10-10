This $20 IKEA cutting board has endless uses

Your current cutting board may be great at protecting your countertops, and even look sleek, but there’s a new IKEA cutting board that can do a lot more than help you prep a meal without scuffing your counter.

Meet the IKEA STOLTHET. It’s a raised bamboo cutting board that’s getting a lot of praise online because it’s so versatile, you may not want to restrict it to your kitchen counter. Oh, and it comes in at $19.99, so it’s not breaking any banks. (A quick Google search revealed that STOLTHET refers to having a sense of pride in Swedish, so there’s your fun fact of the day.)

IKEA, known for its simple designs and budget-friendly furniture, has a knack for creating products that are not only functional but also inspire creativity among its users. The IKEA STOLTHET is a prime example. Its unique design gives rise to numerous possibilities.

Even the IKEA product photos have it rocking multiple functions. In one shot, it shows containers underneath the board ready to capture freshly cut produce. IKEA features it both as a charcuterie board and a raised table display on their website.

But once this cutting board got out into the world and other inventive souls got their hands on it, they found even more cool things you could do with the bamboo board that venture beyond the culinary world.

A viral instagram post from UK author and mom Medina Grillo @grillodesigns shows the STOLTHET resting over couch arms as a pop-up table for your coffee cup while you read. Flip it upside down and the raised elements become bookends. Pop it on the floor and it becomes a raised platform for your dog or cat food bowls. And yet another use is making it a cookbook holder on your countertop. We could also see it working as a stand for electronic devices like laptops, tablets or phones, making it a handy sidekick for those kitchen recipes or virtual calls. The IKEA hacks never stop, and I’m sure this contributes to the popularity of the hashtag #IKEAhack.

The beauty of the STOLTHET and other IKEA products is that they not only serve their core function efficiently but also challenge buyers to think outside the box. We love a good hack that lets us use a product multiple ways—the possibilities are truly endless.