Great Gift Ideas for Car-Loving Dads, Perfect for Any Occasion

This article was updated with fresh products and new information in May 2024.

As the gift season gears up, we recognize that finding the perfect gift for the automotive aficionados in our lives can be a challenge. Luckily we've got tons of car dads here at Road & Track, so we have a pretty good idea of what they like. We've navigated the gifting landscape with our expertise in our back pocket, bringing you gifts that will rev up the joy for every car-loving dad in your life. From cutting-edge gadgets to timeless classics, we've found something for just about every dad.

Along with these gifts, make sure to include something money can't buy: Spend some quality time with your dad, granddad, or other important men in your life. Go for a drive and share some laughs. In the end, that's what it's all about.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Sim Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals

Dads of a certain age are sure to wonder, "what the heck am I supposed to do with that thing?" while dads of a younger generation are salivating at tackling virtual tracks with this awesome and affordable sim racing setup for Xbox and PC. Playstation users need this set.

Shop Now Logitech G920 Driving Force Sim Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals amazon.com $234.85 Amazon

Bugatti Limited Edition Heated Razor Shave Kit by GilletteLabs

If Dad loves an old-school barber shop shave, this Bugatti Limited Edition of the world's first heated razor just might be the perfect gift for him. The warming bar heats up in less than a second to provide the feeling of a hot towel shave with every stroke. Its has four heat sensors for a safe and consistent warmth, while five blades ensure a comfortable, close shave. The razor is 100% waterproof and features a premium-grade aluminum zinc handle.

Shop Now Bugatti Limited Edition Heated Razor Shave Kit by GilletteLabs amazon.com $169.99 Amazon

Megapro Ratcheting Screwdriver

Just like every dad needs a Leatherman, every dad also needs a ratcheting screwdriver with 13 sizes and styles of tips. This multi-bit screwdriver features a 1/4-inch driver shaft and a retractable cartridge with six double-ended bits: Phillips, square, Torx, and flat heads. It's perfect for the glovebox.

Shop Now Megapro Ratcheting Screwdriver amazon.com $32.36 Amazon

Apple AirTag

Widely regarded as the top GPS tracker on the market (for Apple/iOS), the AirTag is perfect for letting Dad keep track of his keys, cars, luggage, pets, etc.

Shop Now Apple AirTag amazon.com $24.99 Amazon

Road & Track Premium All-Access Membership

Give Dad a behind-the-scenes look at Road & Track magazine with a Road & Track All Access membership. He’ll receive unlimited digital access to RoadandTrack.com including exclusive content, Road & Track magazine delivered to his doorstep, invitations to virtual editor roundtables hosted by R&T editors, inclusion on Road & Track’s member-only R&T Insider newsletter, and discounts and free shipping on the Road & Track online shop. It’s the perfect gift for the ultimate enthusiast.

Shop Now Road & Track Premium All-Access Membership Road & Track

Garmin Dash Cam 57

Dash cams are too damn big! There, we said it. This mighty mite from Garmin breaks the mold by providing all (okay, most) of the dash cam/tech-y features anyone could want in a dash cam but at a fraction of the size; it measures just 1x2x1 inches. Even the most old-school dads will love using this dash cam.

Shop Now Garmin Dash Cam 57 amazon.com $209.99 Amazon

Uniden R3 Extreme Long Range Laser/Radar Detector

Let's be honest: There are better radar detectors on the market. However, they'll probably cost twice as much as this one. Uniden's R3 perfectly splits the difference between features and affordability. With a built-in GPS, the R3 can mark geographical points where you commonly encounter radar transmissions, including speed traps, school zones, and speed cameras. With K and Ka band filtering, it also features voice alerts and free database and firmware updates to ensure Dad's detector will never be out of date.

Shop Now Uniden R3 Extreme Long Range Laser/Radar Detector amazon.com $295.00 Amazon

'Save the Manuals' T-Shirt

Make a statement with these ultra-soft tees from Road & Track or Car and Driver. Whether Dad is the type to go for a quippy slogan or something more understated, one thing is for certain—he’s an enthusiast through and through.

Shop Now 'Save the Manuals' T-Shirt $29.00 Road & Track

Timberland Men's Injected Sunglasses Polarized

Surprise surprise, Timberland makes fantastic driving shade—and they don't cost as much as Dad's car payment. Multiple sizes and styles are available, but we love these simple, classy injected frames with the brown tint lenses.

Shop Now Timberland Men's Injected Sunglasses Polarized amazon.com $61.80 Amazon

Leatherman Wave+ Multitool

Chances are, your old man already has a Leatherman in his arsenal—heck, it's probably in his pocket right now. This is the latest version of Leatherman's most popular multi-tool, and every guy should have one.

Shop Now Leatherman Wave+ Multitool amazon.com $119.95 Amazon

Car and Driver Intellidash Pro CarPlay Adapter

If Dad loves his older car but wants to bring it into the modern era, the 7-inch Intellidash lets him access mapping and streaming apps, make hands-free Bluetooth phone calls, and so much more. It can be mounted on either the windshield or dash for easy access, and works with Android Auto, too.

Shop Now Car and Driver Intellidash Pro CarPlay Adapter amazon.com $119.99 Amazon

Dometic CFX3 25-Liter Portable Refrigerator and Freezer

Dad's gonna love this! Dometic’s smallest electric portable cooler is perfect for car camping and road trips. The CFX3 reaches temperatures as low as -7°F, while using less power than a 60W light bulb. It's ideal for off-roading because it's mounted on springs to isolate noise and reduce vibration. Powered by AC (110-240), DC (12 / 24 volt), or solar power, the Dometic phone app allows easy temperature monitoring and control.

Shop Now Dometic CFX3 25-Liter Portable Refrigerator and Freezer amazon.com $811.06 Amazon

CoverSeal Heavy Duty Car Cover

This all-weather, breathable car cover for outdoor storage shields against snow, rain, and wind while reflecting 90% of sunlight to protect the paintwork and interiors from fading. The loose-fitting design allows water and debris to shed while also preventing snow buildup. The weighted bottom skirt seals the cover to the ground, allowing no space for little intruders to get in.

Also available in Sport and Jeep/SUV sizes.

Shop Now CoverSeal Heavy Duty Car Cover amazon.com $370.00 Amazon

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon

The Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit, consisting of 16 pieces, offers all the essentials for thorough car cleaning. Featuring a complete array of high-quality cleaning products and accessories including a foam cannon, this kit guarantees a showroom-worthy shine, making it an ideal gift for fathers who cherish the appearance of their vehicles.

Shop Now Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon amazon.com $159.99 Amazon

Pro-Lift Z-Creeper & Shop Seat

Designed to be folded for use as a mechanics stool, or unfolded for use as a creeper. The padded bed gives Dad extra comfort where it counts. It features six swivel casters and a heavy-duty frame that supports up to 300 lbs.

Shop Now Pro-Lift Z-Creeper & Shop Seat amazon.com $52.43 Amazon

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR 42096

The LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car stands as the perfect present for those who are passionate about both engineering and iconic automobiles. This elaborate set enables them to construct a precise replica of the renowned Porsche 911 RSR, merging their love for cars with the delight of hands-on building.

Shop Now LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR 42096 amazon.com $175.00 Amazon

Portable 12V CarCoffee Maker

Ideal for dads with a perpetual hustle, the Avigator portable coffee maker is a flawless choice. It connects to your car or truck's 12v outlet, enabling Dad to brew a cup whenever the craving strikes no matter where the road takes him. Especially convenient for those who work from their car or truck.

Shop Now Portable 12V CarCoffee Maker amazon.com $44.99 Amazon

AMP Research BedStep

Dads with pickups will appreciate the boost they get from this AMP Research pickup bed step. It's easy to install himself, and it's engineered to support loads up to 300 lbs. Self-lubricating bushings provide all-weather performance, and aluminum alloy components and stainless steel pivot pins deliver stability AMP Research offers a comprehensive 5-year/60,000 mile warranty, too. This particular one fits the Dodge RAM but there are BedSteps for nearly every major pickup brand, plus Jeep.

Shop Now AMP Research BedStep amazon.com $329.99 Amazon

Drift Car Air Freshener

The Drift Car Air Freshener provides a refreshing and revitalizing aroma, transforming each drive into a delightful experience. With its stylish design and enduring fragrance, it's a functional present for car enthusiasts who value a pleasantly scented vehicle. Several scents are available.

Shop Now Drift Car Air Freshener amazon.com $12.95 Amazon

Peak Design Mobile Wallet

The Mobile Wallet magnetically consolidates your wallet and phone. Crafted for card-carrying minimalists (like Dad), it sports an on-demand fully-adjustable kickstand that holds up to seven cards and it all snaps shut with MagSafe-compatible heavy-duty magnets. Available in five colors.

Shop Now Peak Design Mobile Wallet peakdesign.com $59.95 Peak Design

Oakley Frogskins 55mm

These stylish Oakleys provide excellent UV protection and a hint of automotive-inspired sophistication, ideal for the dad who appreciates precision both on the road and in his choice of eyewear.

Shop Now Oakley Frogskins 55mm amazon.com $151.00 Amazon

Carhartt Messenger Bag Briefcase

Every dad needs a durable briefcase, and this one has style to spare. Made of rugged 600D poly ripstop with Rain Defender water repellent, dad can confidently store files and other essentials in this lightweight messenger. The main compartment has a dedicated laptop sleeve, and the front flap with zippered pocket conceals an organization panel. Sturdy side release buckles keep the bag closed and the adjustable shoulder strap makes for easy carrying. With YKK zippers and triple-needle stitch for reinforcement where it counts and reinforced with a 1200D poly base, it's water-resistant.

Shop Now Carhartt Messenger Bag Briefcase amazon.com $59.83 Amazon

DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set

A mechanics tool set makes an excellent gift for any gearhead, providing a dependable and sturdy assortment of ratchets for diverse automotive repair needs. Crafted with top-notch quality, this set guarantees efficiency and convenience for every do-it-yourself car project.

Shop Now DeWalt Mechanics Tool Set amazon.com $172.09 Amazon

Arizona Desert Run

Treat Dad to the ultimate automotive experience! Arizona Desert Run is a four-day adventure through Arizona led and curated by the editors of Road & Track, taking place November 12-15. Guests can expect scenic group drives through Arizona’s red rocks, a thrilling track day at Radford Racing School, a pit stop at the Grand Canyon, delicious culinary experiences, and restful stays at luxury hotels.

sign up here

Road & Track

Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker makes an ideal gift for dads who value excellent sound and portable convenience. Featuring a vintage-inspired design, remarkable battery longevity, and robust audio performance, it becomes the perfect partner for road trips, car escapades, or time spent in the garage.

Shop Now Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker amazon.com $299.99 Amazon

Kamado Joe Classic Joe Series II Ceramic Grill and Smoker

Dads loves cars, and dads love grilling, so get Dad the ceramic grill he's been lusting after. The flexible cooking system transforms the Kamado Joe into the most powerful cooking tool in Dad's arsenal. The multi-level, half-moon design frees him to cook different foods in different styles at different temperatures—all at the same time. This charcoal grill and smoker includes a two-shelved cart with locking casters and wheels.

Shop Now Kamado Joe Classic Joe Series II Ceramic Grill and Smoker amazon.com $1199.00 Amazon

Teching Mechanical Metal V8 Engine Model Kit

For enthusiasts who derive joy from meticulously disassembling and reassembling, this V8 model ensures an engaging experience. Featuring authentic metal components and a functional electric motor, this kit, comprising over 500 pieces, offers both satisfaction and educational value. Additionally, it comes in more compact and budget-friendly variations, including one and four cylinders.

Shop Now Teching Mechanical Metal V8 Engine Model Kit amazon.com $659.00 Amazon

MrCuff 6-Speed Manual Cufflinks

Enhance the style of your car-loving dad with these Stick Shift Cufflinks, featuring a 6-speed gear design that adds a dash of automotive charm to his attire. Meticulously crafted with precision and keen attention to detail, these cufflinks serve as the ideal accessory for a dad who values the artistry of a finely engineered gear shift.

Shop Now MrCuff 6-Speed Manual Cufflinks amazon.com $17.99 Amazon

Riparo Genuine Leather Driving Gloves

Leather driving gloves were originally designed more than a century ago to protect drivers from cold metal steering wheels or their splintery wooden counterparts. Nowadays, they're more of an aesthetic accessory, but who cares? This cognac is a nice choice but there are six other colors to choose from.

Shop Now Riparo Genuine Leather Driving Gloves amazon.com $63.97

Casio Aviator Stainless Steel Chrono

We've liked Casio wristwear for a long time, and this Aviator chronograph is a great entry-level piece. It's super-affordable, too. The face is a bit busy, but the orange hands help you see the important stuff. Various functions allow you to calculate percentages and convert miles per hour to kilometers per hour, which can be handy for car folk. If Dad loves watches, this is the chronograph to get him.

Shop Now Casio Aviator Stainless Steel Chrono amazon.com $58.00

Cool Box VW Bus Ice Chest Wagon

With a telescopic handle, front-end steering, and rubber tires, this ice chest wagon is detailed just like an iconic T1 VW Bus. Secured with a heavy-duty lid-lock, the hinged roof opens to reveal a large, 27-quart insulated compartment for plenty of picnic essentials. Send Dad back to the Sixties with this incredible Father's Day gift. It's officially licensed by Volkswagen, too.

Shop Now Cool Box VW Bus Ice Chest Wagon amazon.com $369.52 Amazon

Porsche Design Aviator Sunglasses

The P´8938 Aviator is inspired by the design of the Porsche engine block. With a milled titanium backing element, each frame is assembled by hand. These Aviators also come in a classic hexagonal shape, the P´8937.

Shop Now Porsche Design Aviator Sunglasses porsche-design.com $670.00 Porsche Design

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Pedro Pascal wore this jacket in season one of "The Last of Us." Every guy needs a waxed trucker jacket, and Flint and Tinder makes a perfect one. It's constructed with weather-resistant Martexin 7-ounce sailcloth, which will only get better with age and wear. It fits like a blanket, and comes lined in flannel. Designed, cut, sewn, and constructed in the USA, it's available in eight colors and in sizes from XS to 3XL.

Shop Now Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket huckberry.com $268.00 Huckberry

James Brand 'The Carter' Pocket Knife

With a removable pocket clip for quick access and secure storage, the Carter is there when Dad needs it and hidden when he doesn't. The super-sharp, corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction ensures it’ll be at the ready for decades.

Shop Now James Brand 'The Carter' Pocket Knife huckberry.com $149.00 Huckberry

I'd Rather Be Watching Racing Socks

These are great for dads who want to spice up their dress sock game and let the world know what they really want to be doing. If he puts his feet up at the in-laws', you know it's time to go.

Shop Now I'd Rather Be Watching Racing Socks amazon.com $11.99

Retro Tin Signs

You can't go wrong with some vintage auto signs; your dad's man cave needs some classic decoration. This pack comes with five signs to choose from—or hang them all!

Shop Now Retro Tin Signs amazon.com $26.99

Cole Haan Gunnison Driving Loafers

These Cole Haan leather driving loafers are comfy, stylish, and functional. They're a perfect pairing to your dad's favorite jeans and work great for a trip to Dairy Queen in the garage princess.

Shop Now Cole Haan Gunnison Driving Loafers amazon.com $109.99

Sunday Golf Pitch n' Putt Golf Bag

Finally, a golf bag that doesn't take over the whole dang trunk. This lightweight, easy-to-carry bag from Sunday Golf weighs just 1.95 pounds on its own and can fit up to 6-7 clubs comfortably. It's perfect for a quick, impromptu evening round, the driving range, or on the executive course. Dad can toss it in the trunk, and hit a few balls whenever and wherever he feels like it.

Shop Now Sunday Golf Pitch n' Putt Golf Bag amazon.com $79.99 Amazon

GPS Drone with Camera

This entry-level drone is a great way to kickstart any tech-y dad's next hobby. Featuring GPS auto-return and a 4K Ultra Clear 110-degree adjustable camera, the robotic whirly-bird fits neatly into a handy carrying case.

Shop Now GPS Drone with Camera amazon.com $144.99 Amazon

Whiskey Peaks Glasses

This set of four topographically indented whiskey glasses is the perfect gift for dad all year round. It's classy, interesting, fun—and, if your dad is like our dad, will get plenty of use. There's even an International Mountains set with Kilimanjaro and Everest—and you can always buy Whiskey Peaks glasses and decanters a la carte direct from Huckberry.

Shop Now Whiskey Peaks Glasses huckberry.com $30.00 Huckberry

Yeti Rambler

If your dad doesn't have a Yeti yet, this is the one. The 20-ounce Rambler keeps colds cold and hots hot for hours. The lid utilizes magnets to contain spills, and it's the ideal car accessory gift, because it fits into standard cupholders perfectly. There are thirty colors to choose from.

Shop Now Yeti Rambler amazon.com $35.00 Amazon

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Does your old man lose stuff all the time? Snap one of these onto your elusive item of choice and it'll never happen again. Great for keys, luggage, toolboxes, pets—anything that seems to go missing often.

Shop Now Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker amazon.com $72.99

Outerknown Blanket Shirt

The one that started the trend of warm, overweight flannels that fit like a glove and feel like an old friend. There are fifteen colors and patterns to choose from to suit any dad, in sizes XS to 34XL. Kelly Slater's Outerknown

Shop Now Outerknown Blanket Shirt outerknown.com $168.00 Outerknown

LED Magnetic Pickup Tool & Flashlight

With both a magnet and light, this handy device may seem superfluous—but when Dad really needs it, it's going to be his lifesaver, It makes seeing and snagging small nuts, bolts, washers, screws, and even keys easier than ever, especially if they fall in hard to reach places. It's useful when working on the engine, repairing, fixing, plumbing, camping, hiking, fishing, boating, HVAC, or working in the house/ garage/ workshop

Shop Now LED Magnetic Pickup Tool & Flashlight amazon.com $15.99 Amazon

How To Build A Car

This autobiography is by Adrian Newey, arguably one of the most accomplished Formula 1 engineers in history. He designed cars for the likes of Damon Hill, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel with one purpose in mind: to go like hell. The book is a great gift for any racing-obsessed dads.

Shop Now How To Build A Car amazon.com $35.75

Faster

This book is a fascinating odyssey about how a Jewish driver challenged 1930s Germany on the track. Featuring stunning Grand Prix cars, it's a great story culminating in one of the most meaningful races of all time. The perfect gift for car-loving dads.

Shop Now Faster amazon.com $23.69

Oil Udder

Strange name, yes, but it describes exactly what it is. This tool drains fluids from your car without making a mess by covering drain plugs, oil filters, and more. It then funnels the liquid down into a nozzle without getting your hands messy. If you're looking for a garage gift for dad, look no further.

Shop Now Oil Udder amazon.com $24.99

Torque Wrench

No Dad, "tight enough" isn't safe. This torque wrench boasts a range from 50-250 lb-ft of torque to make sure those important bolts and lug nuts are at the right tightness.

Shop Now Torque Wrench amazon.com $212.44

