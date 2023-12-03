20 Gay Couples Who Broke Up That You Probably Forgot Ever Even Dated
2023 has seen the death of many famous gay power couples.
We lost Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin.
Then Adam Smith and Billy Porter ended their six-year marriage.
Everyone was completely shocked when Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton announced their divorce after a tenuous six-month marriage.
And last week, Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski broke off their engagement.
So many gay men are breaking up!
Because I have an interest in forgotten celeb couples, here are 20 other gay couples you might have forgotten were ever a thing.
1.Reichen Lehmkuhl and Lance Bass
They broke up in 2006, shortly after Lance came out.
2.Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff
They broke up in 2013 after dating for a year.
3.Ricky Martin and Carlos Gonzalez Abella
They broke up in 2013.
4.Daniel Franzese and Joseph Bradley Phillips
They ended their engagement in 2018.
5.Jeff Leatham and Colton Haynes
They divorced in 2018 after six months of marriage.
6.Antoni Porowski and Joey Krietemeyer
They broke up after seven years together.
7.Trace Lehnhoff and Antoni Porowski
They broke up in 2019 after dating for a year.
8.Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan
They broke up after 10 years together.
9.Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena
They apparently broke up in 2017.
10.Benjamin Maisani and Anderson Cooper
They broke up in 2018 but still co-parent their two children together.
11.Jacob Bixenman and Troye Sivan
They broke up after dating for four years.
12.Richie Jackson and B.D. Wong
They broke up in 2004 after being together for 15 years.
13.Matthew Wilkas and Gus Kenworthy
They separated after four years together.
14.Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
They broke up in 2018.
15.Salvador Camarena and Ross Mathews
They broke up after 10 years together.
16.Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh
They divorced in 2018 after previously breaking up and getting back together a few years prior.
17.Cheyenne Jackson and Monte Lapka
18.Javi Costa Polo and Adam Lambert
They ended their relationship in 2019.
19.Mark Cornelsen and T.R. Knight
They broke up in 2009 after two years together.
20.And lastly: Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto
They broke up in 2019 after dating for six years.