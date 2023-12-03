20 Gay Couples Who Broke Up That You Probably Forgot Ever Even Dated

2023 has seen the death of many famous gay power couples.

We lost Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin.

Then Adam Smith and Billy Porter ended their six-year marriage.

Everyone was completely shocked when Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton announced their divorce after a tenuous six-month marriage.

And last week, Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski broke off their engagement.

So many gay men are breaking up!

Because I have an interest in forgotten celeb couples, here are 20 other gay couples you might have forgotten were ever a thing.

1.Reichen Lehmkuhl and Lance Bass

They broke up in 2006, shortly after Lance came out.

2.Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff

They broke up in 2013 after dating for a year.

3.Ricky Martin and Carlos Gonzalez Abella

They broke up in 2013.

4.Daniel Franzese and Joseph Bradley Phillips

They ended their engagement in 2018.

5.Jeff Leatham and Colton Haynes

They divorced in 2018 after six months of marriage.

6.Antoni Porowski and Joey Krietemeyer

They broke up after seven years together.

7.Trace Lehnhoff and Antoni Porowski

They broke up in 2019 after dating for a year.

8.Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan

They broke up after 10 years together.

9.Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena

They apparently broke up in 2017.

10.Benjamin Maisani and Anderson Cooper

They broke up in 2018 but still co-parent their two children together.

11.Jacob Bixenman and Troye Sivan

They broke up after dating for four years.

12.Richie Jackson and B.D. Wong

They broke up in 2004 after being together for 15 years.

They broke up in 2004 after being together for 15 years.

13.Matthew Wilkas and Gus Kenworthy

They separated after four years together.

14.Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn

They broke up in 2018.

15.Salvador Camarena and Ross Mathews

They broke up after 10 years together.

16.Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh

They divorced in 2018 after previously breaking up and getting back together a few years prior.

17.Cheyenne Jackson and Monte Lapka

Cheyenne and Monte, who is a physicist, were together for 13 years!

18.Javi Costa Polo and Adam Lambert

They ended their relationship in 2019.

19.Mark Cornelsen and T.R. Knight

They broke up in 2009 after two years together.

20.And lastly: Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto

They broke up in 2019 after dating for six years.

