Here Are 20 Of The Funniest Black Twitter Tweets From This Past Week

It's officially the last week of November, and there's no better way to end the month than with a roundup of the funniest tweets from Black Twitter this past week, so let's get into it:

1.

First day back to work after thanksgiving break: pic.twitter.com/tnYxzXOrMK — Mela Yela (@_melayela_) November 27, 2023

Paramount+ / @_melayela_

2.

We lay that spoon on literally anything besides the counter top itself 😂😂 https://t.co/kWMz4pij8M — Feelings シ (@iHad2GoGetit) November 25, 2023

@iHad2GoGetit

3.

Every time I watch a cult documentary there’s always one random Black person and I’m like, now how the hell did you get there — ✨Glitch McConnell ✨ (@Glamazon1026) November 27, 2023

@Glamazon1026

4.

They got Ice Spice omg ! https://t.co/8wcgArZuZF — georges (@_pure_444) November 21, 2023

@joeyjayisgay / @_pure_444

5.

y’all one my aunties so trifling. she’s suppose to bring the turkey today right, why she post in our family group message that her and her kids made a mistake and ate the turkey last night because they were hungry? girl wtf? — 🌻 (@justdarnecia) November 23, 2023

@justdarnecia

6.

Black folk across America for the next three+ days: https://t.co/FcD0l3PLL8 — lil boo hag. (@thizzg843) November 24, 2023

@thehungryhutch / @thizzg843

7.

Me being older and realizing that “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train was about approaching a Black Woman at a party 😂💀 — Grandzaddy Bri 👽 Smartistabeauty (@BriHallOfficial) November 27, 2023

@BriHallOfficial

8.

the renaissance thanksgiving turkey attends beyoncé’s renaissance film premiere pic.twitter.com/OkyXD8P6GW — wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 26, 2023

@willfulchaos

9.

My daughter wrote “business” on the bottom of her forces. Please.. lmao — Glen Coco (@JazDntGivAFck) November 26, 2023

@JazDntGivAFck

10.

Tyler Perry Studios / @arttplug

11.

Jalen Hurts the type of fine where he walks on set of a sitcom and the audience starts cheering. — Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) November 28, 2023

@DaricCott

12.

The phrase “mind you” is top tier in Black dialogue! 😂😂 — Shawn (@ShawnZGatlin) November 22, 2023

@ShawnZGatlin

13.

Breakfast doesn't exist on Thanksgiving. You starve until the dinner is ready https://t.co/9Dg5TFSuCo — Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) November 22, 2023

@Snow_Blacck / @D_1andOnly_

14.

7-3 is a cool shift on thanksgiving if you black…the food not nowhere near ready 😂 — Yasmhnè (Yaz-mean) RN🫦 (@YasmhneeO_o) November 23, 2023

@YasmhneeO_o

15.

A black southern Baptist church staple is what that is. https://t.co/QHahYArbYL — Chris. (@chefmade_92) November 21, 2023

@heckingjade / @chefmade_92

16.

@iamsaintjerome / @jalanfatale

17.

black people our powers activate on dec 15. prepare accordingly. https://t.co/2YFuJpuj9A — anania (@Anania00) November 27, 2023

Warner Bros / @rapalert6 / @Anania00 / Via youtube.com

18.

i cant wait to be a auntie & comment on my nieces post like “DONT EVEN ADDRESS IT, SILENCE MAKES THEM MORE MAD, WORK IT NIECY POOH” — $$$… (@msssmoney) November 21, 2023

@msssmoney

19.

please … I have tears in my eyes 😂💀 https://t.co/4nNx1Ycvq4 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 21, 2023

Amazon / @Ireland1973Lisa / @halleberry

20.

10 years ago, nene leakes visited kenya moore's apartment in 'real housewives of atlanta' pic.twitter.com/QuTy8tvweF — popculture (@notgwendalupe) November 28, 2023

BRAVO / @notgwendalupe

Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!