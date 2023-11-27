20 Best Things to Do on St. John — From an Underwater Trail to a Floating Taco Bar

These are the best things to do on St. John, according to experts.

NANCY PAUWELS/Getty Images

The U.S. Virgin Islands are home to three main islands, each with a surprisingly distinct feel: St. Thomas is thoroughly cosmopolitan, and St. Croix boasts incredible food and laid-back beaches, but what of tiny St. John? Accessible only by boat — or even better, private yacht — the tiny island of St. John is sometimes known as the "Beverly Hills of the Caribbean."

Tongue-in-cheek moniker aside, St. John's true richness lies in both its human-made luxuries and its natural ones. Most of the island is protected as part of the Virgin Islands National Park, hiding white-sand beaches, underwater snorkeling trails, and even age-old petroglyphs among miles of hiking trails and unforgettable scenery. With destinations like St. John, it's no wonder that the U.S. Virgin Islands made T+L's list of the 50 best places to travel in 2023.

We spoke with local experts from the United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Onefinestay, and the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) about St. John, and they all said the same thing: This small yet spectacular island boasts an incredible array of things to do. Here are their recommendations for the best things to do on St. John.

Explore Virgin Islands National Park.

Lauren Breedlove/Travel + Leisure

Virgin Islands National Park is the jewel of St. John and the highlight of any visit to the island. 30 different hiking trails zigzag through the park and cut through its numerous ecosystems, while its white-sand beaches, like the world-famous Trunk Bay, are some of the most popular destinations on the island. Whether you're interested in visiting historic sites, snorkeling at colorful reefs, or enjoying a relaxing beach day in paradise, you could easily spend your entire trip to St. John exploring just within the bounds of the park.

Celebrate St. John Carnival.

Vist USVI

The beloved St. John Carnival simultaneously celebrates the founding of the United States on July 4, 1776 and the abolition of slavery on July 3, 1848, bringing music, dance, food, and plenty of fanfare across the island. While the celebrations tend to be smaller than those on neighboring St. Croix and St. Thomas, they're enough to keep even the most active visitor busy and worth a summertime trip to the island. It's one of the best ways to experience "the island's rich cultural tapestry," says Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Spot Taino petroglyphs.

Vist USVI

There's no need to visit a museum in St. John. Etched in a rock face at the base of a plunging waterfall, age-old petroglyphs carved by the Taino Indigenous peoples native to the island offer a little-seen window into St. John's rich past. The Reef Bay Trail that takes visitors to the site cuts past four former sugar plantations, making it a historical walking tour among some of the island's most impressive landscapes.

Relax at a private villa.

cdwheatley/Getty Images

There are no oversized all-inclusive resorts to speak of on St. John; instead, renting a villa is the most popular accommodation choice for visitors. Onefinestay boasts over 40 private villas for rent on St. John, including everything from intimate cottages with ocean views to palatial estates with on-site spas. The concierge team at Onefinestay sets it apart and can guide guests' itineraries and arrange for local experiences to help take all the stress out of planning a trip.

Visit a floating taco bar.

What could be better than snacking on tacos from the warm waters of the Caribbean? "Only available via boat, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard, Lime Out is situated in the middle of Coral Bay on a floating pontoon. This delectable option also has underwater seats to keep guests afloat while enjoying their tasty tacos and a selection of draft beer and beverages," shares Michele Bayens, director of concierge services of Onefinestay. It's just as dreamy as it sounds.

Shop at Wharfside Village in Cruz Bay.

NANCY PAUWELS/Getty Images

Some of the best shopping in St. John can be found at Wharfside Village, steps away from the harbor in the island's largest town of Cruz Bay. After an afternoon of perusing the shops, stop for bites at nearby Johnny Lime, or visit High Tide Bar & Seafood Grill for the island's best conch fritters. Coral Bay and Mongoose Junction are the island's other shopping destinations.

Dive at Eagle Shoals.

StÃ©phane ROCHON/Getty Images

"The protected waters in Virgin Islands National Park make St. John a paradise for divers looking for beautiful wildlife," says Kristina Leadbeater from PADI. Eagle Shoals is a memorable dive site, complete with a dramatic cave known as the Cathedral. The cave and surrounding extensions of reefs hold incredible wildlife, including tropical fish, manta rays, and even an occasional shark.



Follow a snorkeling trail at Trunk Bay.

Bkamprath/Getty Images

St. John has plenty to offer beneath the waves, even for those who aren't divers. Trunk Bay's Coral Reef Underwater Park Trail is a 650-foot-long sea trail complete with underwater plaques identifying the endless corals, plants, fish, and turtles that inhabit these crystalline waters for the most informative swim of your life.

Snorkeling aside, stretching out on the pristine sands of Trunk Bay is a highlight of any visit to the island. "There are beautiful beaches, and then there are beaches that leave you speechless," lauds Rondel Holder for T+L of what is considered among the best beaches in the Caribbean.

Try local island dishes.

St. Croix may earn the title of the culinary capital of the U.S. Virgin Islands, but St. John has some hidden gastronomic gems that include the best of the flavors of the Caribbean. Roadside spots serve up favorites like barbeque and the national dish of fish and fungi. With a daily rotating menu of island favorites like curried goat, oxtail, or the catch of the day, Ekaete Pink Corner feels and tastes as local as it gets.

Camp on the beach.

Travelers looking to get closer to nature in St. John can skip the luxe villa for an experience only steps from the waves and under the stars. Cinnamon Bay Beach & Campground is the only location within Virgin Islands National Park that permits camping, though they also offer cottages and fully equipped eco-tents, plus a restaurant and food truck, for those visitors looking for a few simple luxuries.

Visit the historic Annaberg Sugar Plantation.

Medioimages/Photodisc/Getty Images

The history of the U.S. Virgin Islands is marked by its reliance on the labor of enslaved peoples in its sugarcane fields. The ruins of Annaberg Sugar Plantation, first established in 1722, offer a peek at both the daily lives of the enslaved people who lived here and the vital role of sugar in the island's economy. Open daily and administered by the National Park Service, the plantation offers free entry to all.

Snorkel at a unique wreck site.

cdwheatley/Getty Images

Dozens of beaches dot the island of St. John, but local experts recommend Cinnamon Bay Beach for snorkelers. "I like to recommend [Cinnamon Bay Beach] due to its unique snorkeling options. A substantial table reef can be found in five to 15 feet of water if you go snorkeling off the eastern end of the beach. There's an interesting submerged aircraft wreckage here — it's little more than a small plane's motor, prop, and section of wing, but in eight feet or less of shallow water, it's an interesting sight!" says Bayens.

Explore the island on foot.

cdwheatley/Getty Images

Miles of trails crisscross St. John, making the island a paradise for avid hikers and beginners alike. Lind Point Trail offers impressive vistas on its 2.3-mile route from Cruz Bay to Salomon Beach and Honeymoon Beach. Ram Head Trail is a bit more challenging but offers even more spectacular views. Get an early start to avoid the heat, and bring a bathing suit to enjoy where the trail meets the sea.

Enjoy live music at Miss Lucy's.

Thursday nights are the perfect time to visit family-owned beachfront staple Miss Lucy's in Coral Bay thanks to live music that draws locals and visitors alike. Well known for favorite island dishes like conch fritters and Callaloo soup, Miss Lucy's also serves up a signature grouper Reuben sandwich worth crossing the island for.

Sip a painkiller cocktail.

AlexPro9500/Getty Images

The painkiller is a staple on nearly every cocktail menu on St. John. While the original painkiller cocktail was created on the island of Jost Van Dyke in the neighboring British Virgin Islands, this must-try beverage features classic tropical flavors like coconut, orange, and pineapple. The original recipe calls for the dark, spiced Pusser's Rum, so make sure to request it with your order.

Spot sea turtles at Maho Bay Beach.

Bkamprath/Getty Images

With so much of the shoreline of St. John protected as part of Virgin Islands National Park, the beaches on St. John are a haven for multiple species of turtles. Snorkelers and divers are often lucky enough to share a swim with a turtle or two, but for the best chance of spotting these gentle giants, head to Maho Bay Beach. Beds of seagrass make the waters of the bay particularly appealing to turtles, while stunning white sand and nearby food and drink vendors make it among the most beloved beaches on the island.

Sail around St. John — and beyond.

cdwheatley/Getty Images

Sunset sails featuring tasty bites and drinks are some of the most popular experiences for travelers visiting St. John, while daytime excursions offer easy access to the island's best beaches and hard-to-reach snorkel and dive sites. Full-day sails also take passengers to neighboring islands, including St. Thomas and British Virgin Islands destinations like Jost Van Dyke.

Meditate with ocean views.

Stunning vistas of the Caribbean from the historic Peace Hill Windmill make for the perfect spot for a sunset meditation session, offered weekly on Sundays at 5:45 p.m. Hike or drive along North Shore Road to reach the spot or take the free shuttles from the Cruz Bay ferry dock and the Hawksnest parking lot.

Catch an exhibit at Bajo El Sol.

Courtesy of Bajo El Sol

The eclectic Bajo El Sol in Mongoose Junction is equal parts gallery, bookstore, cafe, and event space that highlights the best of the local art scene in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Stop by to catch a new exhibit or a poetry reading, or come back for happy hour when the space converts into a rum and cocktail bar.

Get a bird's-eye view on North Shore Road.

Taxis in St. John can be prohibitively expensive, costing up to $30 per passenger for even a short drive, so consider renting a car if you're looking to explore the island. Take advantage of the freedom and head to North Shore Road for some of St. John's best scenic views. Vistas overlooking Trunk Bay, Maho Bay, and Caneel Bay make for an unforgettable drive.

