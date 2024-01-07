20 Best Places to Visit in Ireland — From a Dark-sky Park With Milky Way Views to One of Europe's Highest Sea Cliffs

From the popular Cliffs of Moher to lesser-known towns, islands, and mountains, these are the best places to visit in Ireland.

CaptureLight/Getty Images

When I visited Ireland for the first time back in 2016, I thought my four-day itinerary was airtight. My friend and I would spend a night in Dublin, head to Galway, drive to the Wicklow Mountains, and then explore Howth before flying home from the capital city. While we certainly covered a lot of ground, the plan was flawed from the beginning. Four days is barely enough time to discover one region, much less the country as a whole. Yes, I checked off several popular items — including Trinity College Library, Quay Street, and the Cliffs of Moher — but the country boasts many more charming villages, natural wonders, and historic landmarks, each as worthy of a visit as the next.

According to Michael Leahy, the head concierge at Ashford Castle, I’m not the only traveler who has made that mistake. “I find that first-time visitors to Ireland often misjudge how large and expansive the island is, and therefore underestimate the time they need to fully explore and enjoy Ireland’s myriad attractions, sites, hotels, rich history, and cultural heritage,” he tells Travel + Leisure. If your schedule is flexible, he recommends extending your trip — so it’s longer than just a few days — in order to get a “well-rounded Irish experience.”

By embracing this leisurely pace, you’ll also be able to appreciate your trip more profoundly. “Beyond the picturesque landscapes, taking time to interact with locals, immersing yourself in traditional music, and exploring local pubs can enhance your overall experience and truly integrate you into the Irish way of life,” explains Chris Parkes, front of house manager at Adare Manor.

To ensure your trip to the Emerald Isle is more comprehensive than my original endeavor, we asked some of the country’s most knowledgeable experts to share their recommendations for the best places to visit in Ireland. Read on to discover their favorites.

Dublin

Jamie Ditaranto/Travel + Leisure

There’s a good chance you’ll start your Irish adventure in Dublin, home to Dublin Castle, Trinity College Dublin, the National Museum of Ireland, and the Guinness Storehouse. It’s a walkable city, so you’ll be able to explore most of it in just a day or two. For an extra dose of history and a drink, of course, make your way to The Brazen Head, which Patrick McManus, concierge at The Shelbourne, notes is the oldest pub in Dublin.

Galway

lisandrotrarbach/Getty Images

According to Parkes, Galway’s “bohemian atmosphere and lively arts scene” are two reasons you’ll want to visit the harbor city during your journey. Unlike Dublin, where you may feel the need to see as much as possible, Galway is a bit more low-key. He recommends travelers “stroll through cobblestone streets, savor traditional music in local pubs, and experience the enchanting landscapes of Connemara that surround this charismatic city.”

Kinsale

bradleyhebdon/Getty Images

In Kinsale, “beautiful views of the harbor abound,” says Anna Marron, guest relations manager at Liss Ard Estate. If it’s a nice day, stretch your legs along the 3.7-mile Scilly Walk before heading to Bulman Bar & Restaurant for dinner. Or, if you want something a bit more elevated, there’s the Michelin-rated Bastion, which is only open Thursday through Sunday.

Old Head of Kinsale

Fergus Wright/Getty Images

Marron describes the Old Head of Kinsale as a “world-class golf course on many golfer's ... lists.” It’s only about a 20-minute drive from the town, but it stands alone as its own destination. “It’s the Pebble Beach of Ireland,” she adds, referring to the golf paradise in Northern California.

Cliffs of Moher

CaptureLight/Getty Images

There’s a reason the Cliffs of Moher make an appearance on your Instagram feed every so often — and they’re even more beautiful in person. “Towering over the Atlantic Ocean, the cliffs offer panoramic views that are both exhilarating and serene,” says Parkes. Plus, says, McManus, the surrounding landscape is equally impressive, “with unique and precious wildlife and natural flora and fauna.”

Iveragh Peninsula

Dawid Kalisinski Photography/Getty Images

Leahy describes the Iveragh Peninsula as a “stunning stretch of heritage in southwestern Ireland” that offers a “picturesque escape into nature’s awaiting embrace.” Many travelers choose to explore the area via the Ring of Kerry, the scenic drive that encircles the peninsula. The route’s popularity stems from the fact that the 111-mile journey is accented by incredible landscapes, small villages, and top-tier views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Killarney

Borisb17/Getty Images

If you decide to complete the Ring of Kerry scenic drive, you’ll come across Killarney. Take the time to explore the town — it’s very walkable — but Parkes also shares that nearby Killarney National Park should not be overlooked: “Within the park, you'll find the three famous Killarney lakes, which provide breathtaking views as they sit beside the mountain range ... [and] Torc Waterfall, one of the most spectacular in Ireland and best viewed after heavy rain.”

Dingle Peninsula

Irjaliina Paavonpera/Travel + Leisure

You’ll find the Dingle Peninsula slightly northwest of Killarney. According to Parkes, its “rugged coastline and charming villages” create the ultimate Irish experience. “Explore the Slea Head Drive for jaw-dropping vistas, encounter ancient archaeological sites, and engage with the welcoming locals who add a touch of warmth to this picturesque region,” he adds.

Aran Islands

GummyBone/Getty Images

Inishmore, Inishmaan, and Inisheer make up the Aran Islands, a place known for its ruins and sacred sites. “The islands unfold a tale of timeless elegance against the backdrop of the Atlantic's gentle embrace,” explains Leahy. If you’re already in Galway, you can take the seasonal ferry directly from the city to the islands.

Doolin

Irjaliina Paavonpera/Travel + Leisure

If your trip was inspired by the desire to hear Irish music, look no further than Doolin, a coastal village known as the “traditional music capital of Ireland.” Take a seat at Gus O'Connor's Pub or McDermott's Pub and enjoy hours of lively tunes, pint in hand. Doolin is also called the “gateway to the Aran Islands,” as the rocky isles are just offshore.

Adare

Irjaliina Paavonpera/Travel + Leisure

Located southwest of Limerick, Adare was founded in the 13th century, and since then, it's become known as one of the most beautiful villages in the country. Parkes shares he may be a bit biased, given that he works in Adare, but he also says it’s a destination that captivates visitors with its “timeless charm … picture-perfect thatched cottages, historic architecture, and lush green landscapes.”

Trim Castle

Irjaliina Paavonpera/Travel + Leisure

Located in County Meath, Trim Castle is the largest Norman castle in Ireland and a well-preserved example of Anglo-Norman military architecture. Travelers may recognize it from "Braveheart," but the castle’s history goes all the way back to the 12th century, when it served as a fortress during the Norman invasion of Ireland.

Mizen Head

kodachrome25/Getty Images

If you’re after an unforgettable view of the ocean and its powerful waves, Marron suggests checking out Mizen Head in West Cork. She calls the geographical feature a “more dramatic and less-visited version of the Cliffs of Moher,” and it’s commonly known as the mainland’s most southwesterly point.

Wicklow Mountains National Park

Courtesy CONSARC Consultancy

McManus also recommends exploring Wicklow Mountains National Park, the largest of Ireland’s six national parks. Hikers and walkers have their choice of paths in this stunning region — and movie buffs will want to make their way to Sally Gap, a recognizable setting from the 2007 film "P.S. I Love You."

Giant’s Causeway

Ruben Earth/Getty Images

The Giant’s Causeway is one of the most identifiable features in Ireland. While scientists have discovered that the 40,000 basalt columns sticking out of the sea were formed by volcanic activity more than 50 million years ago, there’s still a mystical and sacred feeling to the area. “This historic route invites pilgrims and wanderers alike to tread upon its hallowed ground, whispering tales of spirituality and connection through the ages,” shares Leahy.

Jerpoint Abbey

imageBROKER/Thomas Schaeffer/Getty Images

History can be found nearly everywhere you go in Ireland — but it’s particularly noticeable at Jerpoint Abbey in County Kilkenny. The medieval Cistercian abbey dates back to the 12th century and features Romanesque and Gothic elements. Inside, visitors will find a church, tower, cloister, and several detailed stone sculptures.

Mayo Dark Sky Park

Josh Matthews/Courtesy Mayo Dark Sky Park

If the weather permits, astronomy enthusiasts will be able to see stars, planets, the Milky Way, and even meteor showers while inside Mayo Dark Sky Park, a designated dark-sky preserve in County Mayo. Should you visit, Leahy says you’ll get to witness these “celestial wonders unfolded beneath a cloak of velvety darkness,” all completely free of charge.

Howth

Backpacksandbubbly/Getty Images

“Howth is a lovely fisherman’s village,” says McManus. It’s a quick trip from Dublin — about 30 minutes by train — so it’s an easy destination to tack on to the beginning or end of your trip. Start the day with a moderate hike along the 3.7-mile Howth Cliff Walk, then head back to the village for some fresh seafood (you can’t go wrong with fish and chips).

Croagh Patrick

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn/Getty Images

Croagh Patrick, which you may hear referred to as “the Reek,” is one of Leahy’s recommendations, thanks to its “iconic peak overlooking the surrounding landscape” and its role as a “majestic pilgrimage site.” The mountain has held religious significance for mor ethan 1,500 years, and it’s said that Ireland's patron saint, St. Patrick, spent 40 days fasting on its summit in the fifth century. It’s also popular with hikers and those interested in panoramic views of Clew Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the surrounding countryside.

Sliabh Liag

Artur Kosmatka/Getty Images

Sliabh Liag, or Slieve League, is one of Europe’s highest sea cliffs, measuring in at nearly 2,000 feet above sea level. Significantly taller than the Cliffs of Moher, which reach 702 feet, these cliffs provide amazing views in nearly every direction — and they’re a convenient stop along the famed Wild Atlantic Way.

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.