The 20 Best Menswear Deals In Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
Black Friday is my favorite time of year, and of all the amazing sales happening, my favorite to shop is, of course, Nordstrom's. From an e-commerce editor, that's high praise and a bold statement—but it's true! Instead of opening dozens and dozens of tabs, and scouring website after website to find deals on sneakers, menswear, and accessories before they sell out, Nordstrom has everything in one place. The best brands, the best items. And some of the best sales.
Even though Black Friday isn't until November 24, Nordstrom's already stocked their site with major mark-downs that are too good to pass up. They have hundreds of styles on sale, but I've picked the 20 best, can't miss ones right here—there's everything here, including everyday essentials from brands like Adidas and New Balance and Nike to designer must-haves from Prada and Balenciaga and Off-White. Keep scrolling, and grab these selects before it's too late.
574 Sneaker
You'd be hard-pressed to find a deal this good on New Balances any other time of year. This cool, classic style is an everyday staple that you'll wear time and time again.
5-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs
Everyone needs new underwear now and then, and when you're offered the chance to snag five Calvin Klein boxer briefs at less than $10 a pop, you grab the opportunity by its horns.
Classic Scuff Slipper
Winter is, after all, cozy slipper season—and what's cozier than Uggs?
Cloudflow Running Shoe
If you know the hype around On, you know that their sneakers are worth the coin—which makes these, on sale for under $100, almost too good to be true.
Ron Slim Fit Plaid Stretch Wool Suit
Ted Baker makes a chic, timeless suit that's half-off right now. Trust me—you won't find something of this quality for this price any time soon.
Replica By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette
Usually, this iconic, delicious, warm and spicy scent by Maison Margiela is sold out. For it to be in stock and on sale right now feels like a rare miracle.
Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneaker
For your next sweat sesh, these infallible sneakers by Adidas are ready to take on hardcore training with you.
Extra Trim Fit Twin Tipped Piqué Polo
A classic Fred Perry polo never goes out of style—and rarely goes on sale. This marked-down look is one to snag before it sells out.
Vulcanized Low Top Sneaker
The perfect blend of streetwear and luxury, Off-White's low top sneaker is one to add to your wardrobe and wear all the damn time.
Embroidered Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Soft, cozy merino wool, crafted with Bugatchi's elevated look—for under 200 bucks, no less.
New Barca 6630 Merino Wool Sweater
I know that people are actively adding this to their carts because I'm actively adding this to my cart. Let me tell you—my NN07 knitwear is the softest ever, and when there's a chance to grab a sweater for only $100, you don't pass it up.
Coxtan Relaxed Fit Virgin Wool & Cashmere Coat
A chic, classy coat to wear all throughout the cold season.
Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket
If a puffer is your vibe, you know that there's no going wrong with TNF. The iconic Nuptse is under $250 at Nordstrom—for now.
Cotton Corduroy Zip-Up Shirt Jacket
Fear of God Essentials takes the cake when it comes to designer basics, and this corduroy shacket is the perfect blend of streetwear and chicness.
Marando Wing Tip Derby
For all your formal occasions (or just the office), Florsheim's derbies are infallible...and under 100 bucks.
Straight Leg Jeans
These days, it's rare to find quality jeans for under $100. These ones are cool, classic, and timeless—they have it all.
55mm Irregular Sunglasses
Elevate your wardrobe with Prada sunnies at a price you just can't beat.
Dri-FIT Form Athletic Shorts
For under 30 bucks, these Nike shorts are a purchase that you'll wear all the time—might as well add a couple to your cart, just to be safe.
Structure Stripe Short Sleeve Sweater Polo
A high-quality, soft, striped knit polo to make all your autumn and winter dreams come true.
Track Sneaker
Buy yourself a holiday treat—like, for instance, this chunky, iconic sneaker from Balenciaga.
