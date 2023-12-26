The 20 Best Home Deals from Amazon’s End-of-Year Sale Event

Black Friday may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the chance to save big on your next home must-have is over. In fact, the end of December is one of the best months for those looking to finally score the items they’ve long had on their wishlists (and maybe didn’t find under the Christmas tree this year). One place we always scour for the best end-of-year sales and deals come December? Amazon.

Whether it’s for a great last-minute gift or to finally pick up that viral find you’ve been waiting all year to nab at a rock-bottom price, Amazon is a great resource for anyone looking for steep price cuts on the best things for your home. That’s why we took a look at its sales offerings and rounded up a bunch of editor-approved products with savings we’re positive won’t last long. Check out 20 of the best Amazon end-of-year deals below.

AT Amazon End of Year Deals 2023

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro $199.99 (was $249)

The only people who say they don't need AirPods are the ones who've never tried them. Once you get used to these buds' noise-canceling abilities, customizable fit, and wireless design, there's no going back. With this model, you also get 33% more battery life compared to the first generation. That's up to six hours of use for music, podcasts, and Zoom meetings before having to recharge.

BISSELL CrossWave Wet-Dry Vacuum

BISSELL CrossWave Wet-Dry Vacuum $219.49 (was $257.49)

Why get a mop and a vacuum when you can get one that does it all? This combo from Bissell boasts more than 23,000 reviews and has a 4.5-star rating. The dual-sided tank ensures that dirty water is kept separate from clean water, so your floor actually gets the shine that it deserves. This product still has heavy-duty pick-up, though, and can pick up dry debris while mopping. Need we say more?

Pukami Armless Cross-Legged Office Chair

Pukami Armless Cross-Legged Office Chair $69.99 (was $89.99)

If you love sitting cross-legged, you're going to love the Pukami Armless Office Chair. A TikTok favorite, this chair features an extra wide seat that makes sitting cross-legged not only possible but comfortable. With chic modern styling and multiple color options, it's also a pick that will blend perfectly into most spaces.

Dreo Space Heater, 1500W

Dreo Space Heater, 1500W $35.99 (was $39.99)

There's quite a bit of time to go before the weather heats up, so why not invest in a quality (and affordable) space heater in the meantime? This compact space heater from Dreo is as stylish as it is functional with its three heat settings, quick heating capability, and easy portability thanks to its built-in handle. It's also super quiet, so you won't have to deal with extra noise as you stay warm — especially if you live in a small space.

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender $71.99 (was $119.99)

This Ninja offering is rated first out of all of Amazon’s countertop blenders for a reason. Its 1400-watt power can crush anything, from ice to frozen fruits to veggies, and with its 72-ounce capacity, you can make tons of servings at once. The best part? It's 40% off.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K $39 (was $49.99)

Turning any TV into a Smart TV in seconds, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K allows you to connect to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and every app under the sun. It also comes with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant connectability, which means no more fumbling to change channels or switch apps.

Tuft & Needle 2 Inch Adaptive Foam Mattress Topper

Tuft & Needle 2 Inch Adaptive Foam Mattress Topper $153.52 (was $250)

Needing a new mattress but not wanting to splurge yet is a situation we don't wish on anyone. That's why we recommend this incredibly comfy foam mattress topper by Tuft & Needle. It's breathable and keeps you cool all night, while its responsive foam construction adapts to your body and helps relieve pressure. You'll be resting soundly for the full eight hours! Maybe that new mattress can wait even longer.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base $391.99 (was $549.99)

Once upon a time, if you wanted to come home to clean floors, you had to hire a cleaning service. Now, you can just buy Shark's AI Robot Vacuum and save hundreds of dollars in the long run. This handy vac is so easy to program once you download its app — from there, the machine navigates through your home and picks up dirt and debris like a pro. And, when it's done, it even empties itself! Besides scheduling cleaning sessions, you don't have to lift a finger.

Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner

Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner $199.99 (was $229.99)

You've likely seen videos of the Little Green Machine making light work of carpet and upholstery messes across your social feeds, but this year, its sister, the Little Green HydroSteam, launched and the internet was a buzz. One writer called it "an upgrade that's better than the original" and with its lauded reputation that is high praise — and a sign you should invest in one if you haven't already.

Glass Mushroom Lamp

Glass Mushroom Lamp $26.37 (was $32.97)

All the cool kids got a mushroom lamp this year, or at least that's what TikTok tells us, and it's not too late to get your hands on one, too. This fun bedside light comes in eight colors and features a soft glow that adds a retro flair to any space.

Utopia Bedding Comforter Quilted Duvet Insert

Utopia Bedding Comforter Quilted Duvet Insert $26.49 (was $41.99)

Soft, sleek, and super fluffy, the bestselling Utopia comforter is simple yet effective. Boxed-style stitching and piped edges keep the filling in place so you don’t get any clumps, and four corner tabs make it easy to slip on a duvet cover, if you choose. But with 12 color options and those crisp stitched lines, this cover looks pretty good on its own!

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer $279.95 (was $379.99)

No space for a full-size KitchenAid stand mixer? No problem! You can still get all the benefits of this world-famous kitchen staple for less counter space. That's because this mini version comes with a stainless-steel mixing bowl with a 3.5-quart capacity instead of the standard 5. That's great for smaller batches of food and less cleaning — plus, you still get 10 different speeds and 67 touchpoints for super-smooth batters.

PurSteam ThermaPro 10-in-1 Steam Mop

PurSteam ThermaPro 10-in-1 Steam Mop $69.99 (was $89.99)

You might initially look at this PurSteam mop cleaner and think you've seen something just like it before. This editor-tested multipurpose machine, however, also comes with a built-in handheld steamer. That means you can clean your windows and even de-wrinkle your clothes and curtains of wrinkles, all in one go! Hard and soft surfaces alike will be left sparkling, ironed out, and completely germ-free.

Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set $69.99 (was $139.99)

Have a small kitchen? You really can’t beat this deal if you’ve been looking to overhaul your cookware collection. Coming with 2- and 3-quart saucepans, 8- and 10-inch fry pans, and a sauté pan (alongside two removable handles and matching lids), this Carote set will make sure you have all of the pieces you’ll ever need — for under $100, which is rare. Plus, thanks to the removable handle design, these pots and pans stack easily for compact storage and double as storage containers for food!

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum $299.99 (was $499.99)

In the market for a stellar new vacuum? Give this editor-favorite Shark pick a try — it's 40% off! The Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum is a gem. It's sleek, features a flexible neck that makes it a dream to get underneath furniture, and also has sensors built into the head that increase suction the more dirt it senses. The best part, however, is the no-wrap brush roll; Pet owners will love no longer needing to take apart the brush head to deal with that dreaded hair wrap. The built-in odor deodorizer is a nice touch, too.

Sony Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones

Sony Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones $228 (was $348)

Sony's Wireless Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones use Dual Noise Sensor Technology to block out distractions but also feature an Ambient Sound mode for when you need to keep an ear out for the doorbell or phone. Since comfort is key, they have an adjustable headband, soft oval earpads, and a swivel design that won’t hurt your ears at the end of a long day. The wireless Bluetooth headphones have a long-lasting battery — you can get 30 hours off of a single charge — and with the quick-charge feature, you can power up for 10 minutes and get five hours of playback. (There’s also an audio cable if you don’t want to listen wirelessly.) The headphones also work with your smartphone and voice assistant to make hands-free calls, play music, and get directions, and the Sony app lets you customize sound from your mobile device. Take advantage of this 34% off deal ASAP!

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $49.99 (was $59.99)

Whether you have no room for a large vacuum or need something useful for hard-to-reach corners, this handheld model from Black+Decker is perfect for the job. The affordable machine makes everyday cleaning touch-ups feel easy. It charges in four hours and lasts long enough to do a once-over of your entire place before needing to go back to the charging dock. Best List Editor Britt has been using this vacuum forever and swears by it, writing, "This vacuum literally lasts for years, and still works as well as it did when I first received it. Reliable is an understatement when it comes to this vacuum, it’s a dependable must-have."

Artistic Weavers Janine Vintage Medallion Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"

Artistic Weavers Janine Vintage Medallion Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3" $59.99 (was $220)

Vintage-inspired rugs are one of the top home accessories right now, and you can hop on the trend for under $90 by purchasing this lovely area rug. It's available in seven colors and 23 sizes, so you can truly customize it to your space. Not only does this floor covering look great, but it's also super easy to take care of. Just vacuum it from time to time, and spot-clean any spills.

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan, 11"

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan, 11" $101.50 (was $144.95)

Le Creuset might be known for its famous Dutch Oven and other enameled cookware, but you shouldn't sleep on this brand's nonstick pans. This nonstick heats evenly, is oven- and stovetop-safe up to 500 degrees, and is perfect for all of your searing (which let's be honest, a lot of other nonsticks don't handle well).

TheraGun Elite

TheraGun Elite $274.25 (was $399)

If you work a job that requires long hours spent on your feet, you need a TheraGun. Really, though, anyone can get plenty of use out of this powerful muscle massager. It has five speeds and arrives with five attachments for different parts of the body, relieving tension in your legs, neck, shoulders, and pretty much everywhere else. By the end of each daily session, you'll feel like a new person.