Our 20 Best New Dinners for Better Blood Sugar
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Enjoy one of these new vibrant and flavorful dinner recipes. These meals are packed with a rainbow of veggies, complex carbs, whole grains and are lower in saturated fat and sodium, so they’re suitable if you follow a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Plus, these recipes are rated 4- and 5-stars by EatingWell readers so we know you’ll love them. Recipes like our Cheesy Asparagus Chicken Cutlets and our Creamy Pesto Shrimp with Gnocchi & Peas will have you savoring each bite while aligning with your health goals.
Cauliflower Steaks Piccata Is Perfect for Meatless Mondays
This cauliflower steak piccata recipe swaps out chicken for thick, center-cut slices of cauliflower while staying true to the flavors of the rich, lemony sauce. To serve this recipe as a side dish, cut the braised cauliflower into large wedges or florets and serve in a bowl topped with the sauce and parsley.
Cheesy Asparagus Chicken Cutlets Deliver 32 Grams of Protein
A creamy cheese sauce spiked with tender-crisp asparagus blankets chicken cutlets in this early-spring-inspired weeknight dinner. The asparagus can be swapped with other tender, snappy steamed veggies, like snap peas or green beans. Serve with fingerling or new potatoes for a starchy side to complement the sauce.
These Roasted Sweet Potato & Beet Sandwiches Are a Must-Try Recipe
These hearty sandwiches are piled high with veggies—including earthy roasted beets and sweet potatoes, lemony arugula and quick-pickled onions—for a satisfying lunch or dinner. We use a whole-wheat baguette, but whole-wheat buns would work as well, if you prefer. Any color of beet would be delicious—try golden or Chioggia if you want to avoid the stains that red beets can leave.
Creamy Pesto Shrimp with Gnocchi & Peas Is a 20-Minute Dinner
This speedy dinner recipe combines shrimp with pillowy gnocchi, pesto and peas in a creamy sauce. Feel free to substitute the peas with other veggies such as broccoli or asparagus. For a bit of heat, sprinkle in some crushed red pepper, or garnish with grated Parmesan cheese to enhance the savory flavor.
15-Minute Eggs in Vodka Sauce
Drawing inspiration from the classic Italian recipe Uova al Purgatorio (Eggs in Purgatory), this easy one-pot meal melds tangy tomato sauce with perfectly poached eggs, ideal for sopping up with crispy toasted bread. We like to add a dash of heavy cream to give the sauce some added richness, but you can leave it out if you prefer. A garnish of chopped fresh basil or parsley, if you have it on hand, would be a welcome addition.
Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Salmon with Green Beans
Think of this sheet-pan teriyaki salmon as a stir-fry without the stirring! Instead, rice and veggies are baked on a hot sheet pan alongside green beans and salmon coated in a sweet teriyaki glaze. Microwaveable precooked rice or leftover brown rice works well here. Just be sure to break up any clumps of rice that are stuck together so it cooks evenly.
Sheet-Pan Gnocchi with Broccoli & White Beans
This effortless dish comes together on two baking sheets for easy preparation and a fast cleanup. A blend of lemon and broccoli mixes with tender gnocchi and rich cannellini beans, all brought together with a generous drizzle of olive oil. For an added protein boost, toss in some shrimp or flaked cooked salmon.
Slow-Cooker Sun-Dried Tomato & Spinach Pasta Bake
This simple vegetarian pasta bake is rich in protein and comes together effortlessly in the slow cooker, for a convenient one-pot meal. The combination of sun-dried tomatoes, sun-dried tomato pesto and plenty of veggies delivers a mix of sweet and savory flavors with every bite. Feel free to replace the sun-dried tomato pesto with basil pesto, offering a fresh twist on the dish.
Slow-Cooker Three-Bean Chili Mac
Chili meets mac and cheese in this fix-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker dinner. Hot tomato sauce, a Mexican canned tomato sauce that also includes spices and chiles for heat, kicks up the flavor. If you can’t find hot tomato sauce, regular canned tomato sauce with a tablespoon of chili powder mixed in is a good substitute. You can cook the pasta separately and add it in at the end of cooking, or use our alternative method and cook the pasta in the slow cooker with a few adjustments listed below.
Sheet-Pan Salmon with Crispy Quinoa
Enjoy a complete protein-rich dinner cooked on just two baking sheets for easy cleanup with this salmon, roasted tomato and quinoa recipe. Baked quinoa adds texture and crunch to the dish. After the quinoa finishes cooking, fluff it with a fork to release steam and encourage it to crisp up as it sits. Packages of precooked quinoa streamline the prep, but if you have leftover quinoa, it works just as well.
Chicken & Broccoli Stir-Fry
This juicy chicken and broccoli stir-fry features tender-crisp broccoli coated in a velvety sauce flavored with hoisin—a flavorful sauce made from fermented soybean paste that strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tangy. Try this easy stir-fry with chicken tenders, boneless, skinless chicken thighs, or even pork tenderloin for a different twist.
Agrodolce Zucchini & Chicken Pasta
Replacing some of the pasta with spiralized zucchini allows for a totally twirlable dish with all the pleasure of noodles. The light lemony sauce and savory shredded chicken are comfort food at its finest, and a sweet-and-sour topping provides crunch, chew, herbal brightness and a palate awakener.
Balsamic Butter Chicken Bites
These balsamic butter chicken bites are crispy and sticky sweet, thanks to balsamic glaze. Cooking balsamic vinegar with a bit of brown sugar helps it achieve the perfect consistency to cling to the chicken. Serve these tasty bites on a platter with wooden picks for guests to enjoy, or get creative by wrapping them up in a sandwich or using them as a flavorful salad topper.
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Skillet
This unstuffed cabbage recipe is ideal for hectic weeknights when time is limited. This savory, meaty dish is prepared in a skillet and baked, capturing the essence of the classic dish while simplifying the process. To expedite prep, we recommend using precooked microwaveable brown rice. However, if you have leftover brown rice that you’d like to use up, that’s a great option too.
Baked Garlicky Salmon Cakes
These baked salmon cakes are super moist and packed with just the right amount of garlic. Brushing just a little oil on top of the patties gives the salmon cakes a brown, crispy crust. For a twist, swap out the salmon for tuna. Serve with your favorite burger or crabcake sides, like tartar sauce, mayonnaise, leafy greens and a sandwich bun, if desired.
Spaghetti with Creamy Lemon-Spinach Sauce
Give your veggie servings a boost with this easy spaghetti with spinach sauce recipe. Loosely inspired by the flavors of classic pesto, this vibrant pasta packs in plenty of spinach and basil with a garnish of nutty walnuts and savory Parmesan cheese. Serve with a drizzle of good olive oil and a green salad on the side.
Creamy Balsamic Chicken & Mushroom Skillet
The sauce in this creamy balsamic chicken and mushroom skillet recipe strikes the perfect balance of acidity and sweetness. The shallots, garlic and thyme add aroma and flavor to the dish. Thin-cut chicken cutlets are key for getting dinner on the table quickly. If you can’t find chicken cutlets, make your own: Look for boneless, skinless chicken breasts that are about 8 ounces each. Slice them in half horizontally and pound to an even thickness.
Teriyaki Chicken Skillet Casserole with Broccoli
Whip up this quick and easy teriyaki chicken casserole in just one skillet—it’s the perfect go-to recipe for hectic weeknights that’s sure to satisfy a crowd. It’s ideal for making use of any leftover chicken and rice you have on hand. If you’re short on leftovers, a rotisserie chicken paired with a package of microwaveable brown rice is a good substitute.
Creamy Lemon-Dill Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Casserole
Imagine this simple recipe as the casserole version of classic chicken noodle soup! The key to enhancing the flavor is using high-quality broth or homemade chicken stock. Don’t overlook the step of slightly undercooking the noodles—it guarantees they maintain the perfect texture after baking. While we enjoy the fresh, grassy notes of dill, feel free to use parsley or chives as equally delicious alternatives.
One-Pot White Bean, Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo with Lemon & Feta
This one-pot pasta dish with white beans, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes is lively and vibrant and leaves you with an easy cleanup. Toasting the orzo before adding the broth adds another layer of flavor. Another dark leafy green like chopped kale or Swiss chard can stand in for the spinach, but may take longer to wilt in the pan. If you use a sturdier green, add it to the pan during the last 5 minutes of cooking time.
Read the original article on Eating Well.