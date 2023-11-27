20 best Cyber Monday beauty deals to buy at Sephora today
It's the last day to nab Cyber Monday Sephora deals on Kiel's, Lancome and more.
Cyber Monday 2023 sales are finally here. Today's Sephora's Cyber Monday 2023 sale includes brands like Makeup Forever and Kiehl's and seems to be changing by the minute — which is why we're providing this handy guide.
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles$33$65Save $32
NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Device$188$250Save $62
Youth To The People Superfood Gentle Antioxidant Refillable Cleanser$27$40Save $13
Origins Checks and Balance Polishing Face Scrub$18$27Save $9
Tarte Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara$12$24Save $12
T3 Featherweight StyleMax Hair Dryer$150$200Save $50
Sephora Collection Infrared Flat Iron$48$85Save $37
Milk Makeup Kush Volumizing Mascara$14$28Save $14
Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Brightening Light Coverage Concealer$14$28Save $14
Dr. Jart+ Hydrate & Glow Gift Set for Redness$54$78Save $24
Maison Louis Marie Bois De Balincourt No 4. Candle Set$27$54Save $27
Tarte Sea Power Flex Concealer$14$28Save $14
Boy Smells Candle$33$48Save $15
Caliray Endless Sunset Face and Eyeshadow Talc-Free Palette$34$48Save $14
Sephora Collection Reusable Cotton Pads$6$10Save $4
Virtue Flourish Thickening & Hydrating Duo for Thinning Hair$63$84Save $21
Too Faced Better Than Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette$24$54Save $30
Kiehl's Winter Skin Soothers Set$43$57Save $14
Kiehl's Crème de Corps Body Lotion$17$34Save $17
Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Night Cream + Mask$37$52Save $15
To help you navigate the chaos, we've rounded up the best Sephora Cyber Monday deals to shop right this second. Follow this space: We'll be updating as we know find more Cyber Monday beauty deals.
Sephora Cyber Monday 2023 Beauty Deals: What's On Sale Now
A solid deal on this celebrity favorite eye cream which targets dark undereye discoloration and puffiness and reduces the appearance of fine lines.
This award-winning microcurrent facial device is meant to tighten and improve the texture of your skin in minutes a day. It has thousands of fans, include reviewers who say: "This has been one of my best skin purchases EVER!! I saw results the first time I used it and the results just kept getting better!!"
Every brand has it's hero product and, for my money, Youth To The People's Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser is IT. The clean beauty brand's face cleanser is pH-balanced and non-drying and leaves your face feeling tingly and ultra-clean.
An old-school-style face scrub that isn't harsh like an old-school face scrub, this classic "polish" from Origins is made with bamboo and silica to gently exfoliate your skin and turn over dead cells.
I will never stop hunting for my perfect mascara and, at 50% off, this Tarte option is particularly appealing: It's a no-flake, smudge-proof formula that also contains vitamin E to condition lashes.
If you are looking for a HIGHLY customizable hair dryer experience, look no further than T3's StyleMax which offers five heat settings and three speed settings to adapt to your "unique hair and styling goals." Bonus: it's lightweight, fast and gentle too.
This de-frizzing flat iron uses infrared technology to smooth hair while protecting strands and keeping them from drying out, if you're in the market for a new straightener, it's a solid, heavily discounted bet.
When I was a magazine editor reporting on photo shoots, every makeup artist I met used Milk Makeup's award-winning Kush mascara. Once you try it, you can understand why: It's seriously volumizing and lash lengthening, just one of the best products in the biz.
The stress of the holidays gives me dark eye circles so I'm always looking for a great concealer around this time of year. The brightening/hydrating technology and seven shades of this option by MIlk Makeup mean you're sure to avoid that cake-y, too-white eye ghost effect.
I had no idea Dr. Jart+ even existed until every dermatologist I spoke to started recommending it as THE skin-care line for taming redness and evening skin tone. This is an excellent deal on two full-size Dr. Jart+ products (Color Correcting Treatment and Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream) and includes a handful of sheet masks too.
Maybe you don't want your home to smell like the prettiest, cleanest shop in all of Paris, but — if you do — swoop in and pick up this limited-edition candle duo STAT. Both scents are perfect and subtle and smell like the home of the person with the best subtly luxurious taste you know. Better still, buy a few sets for you and your favorite friends.
This long-wearing 2-in-1 concealer from trusted brand Tarte contains skin-soothing ingredients like niacinamide which make it more like tinted eye cream than straight-up makeup. Plus it's waterproof, sweat-proof and doesn't cake or crease. And 50% off! An all-around win!
Trust me on this: Boy Smells is currently the coolest candle brand going. This warm, cozy scent (with notes of cardamom and spice) is perfect for the last weeks of fall.
It's November. Your summer glow is long gone, but here's an easy fix: With its mix of subtle bronzers and peachy hues, this Caliray palette is like sunshine in a box.
Three things I love about these washable organic cotton pads: 1. They're ingeniously two-sided: one side is textured to remove thick makeup, the other smooth for cleaning tender parts of your face. 2. They come in their own laundry bag for easy washing. 3. Right now, they cost as much — if not less! — than disposable versions and they're much better for the planet.
After four weeks using this hair-care set, 91% of women studied said their hair felt "healthier." After six months, 90% saw new growth. The formula promises to help strengthen hair and reduce thinning and shedding. Reportedly, it smells good too!
I like these eyeshadows because they are ultra-creamy, smooth and non-drying, but the real appeal is in the wide range of colors, including shimmery browns and pinks I already use along with fun, snazzy pigments I'm curious about but don't want to fork out major cash to try.
Winter is coming! This skin-soothing duo contains calendula petals, which are meant to calm redness and irritation. Plus, the cute packaging would make a fine gift.
On Saturday only, the entire Kiehl's line is 30% off but this moisturizer staple, a best-seller for decades, is actually 50% off, at 17 bucks.
I love the cool, all-natural skin-care line Youth To the People. I hate how expensive it is. Starting on Cyber Monday, however, you'll get a 30% price break on all of its essentially delicious products, including this fresh-smelling, glow-inducing overnight mask, which will be just $36.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
