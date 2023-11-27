20 best Cyber Monday beauty deals to buy at Sephora today

Sephora's Cyber Monday deals include price drops on Sunday Riley, Tarte, Youth To the People and a whole lot more! (Sephora)

Cyber Monday 2023 sales are finally here. Today's Sephora's Cyber Monday 2023 sale includes brands like Makeup Forever and Kiehl's and seems to be changing by the minute — which is why we're providing this handy guide.



To help you navigate the chaos, we've rounded up the best Sephora Cyber Monday deals to shop right this second. Follow this space: We'll be updating as we know find more Cyber Monday beauty deals.

Sephora Cyber Monday 2023 Beauty Deals: What's On Sale Now

T3 T3 Featherweight StyleMax Hair Dryer $150 $200 Save $50 If you are looking for a HIGHLY customizable hair dryer experience, look no further than T3's StyleMax which offers five heat settings and three speed settings to adapt to your "unique hair and styling goals." Bonus: it's lightweight, fast and gentle too. $150 at Sephora

Sephora Milk Makeup Kush Volumizing Mascara $14 $28 Save $14 When I was a magazine editor reporting on photo shoots, every makeup artist I met used Milk Makeup's award-winning Kush mascara. Once you try it, you can understand why: It's seriously volumizing and lash lengthening, just one of the best products in the biz. $14 at Sephora

Sephora Maison Louis Marie Bois De Balincourt No 4. Candle Set $27 $54 Save $27 Maybe you don't want your home to smell like the prettiest, cleanest shop in all of Paris, but — if you do — swoop in and pick up this limited-edition candle duo STAT. Both scents are perfect and subtle and smell like the home of the person with the best subtly luxurious taste you know. Better still, buy a few sets for you and your favorite friends. $27 at Sephora

Boy Smells Boy Smells Candle $33 $48 Save $15 Trust me on this: Boy Smells is currently the coolest candle brand going. This warm, cozy scent (with notes of cardamom and spice) is perfect for the last weeks of fall. $33 at Sephora

Sephora Collection Sephora Collection Reusable Cotton Pads $6 $10 Save $4 Three things I love about these washable organic cotton pads: 1. They're ingeniously two-sided: one side is textured to remove thick makeup, the other smooth for cleaning tender parts of your face. 2. They come in their own laundry bag for easy washing. 3. Right now, they cost as much — if not less! — than disposable versions and they're much better for the planet. $6 at Sephora

Too Faced Too Faced Better Than Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette $24 $54 Save $30 I like these eyeshadows because they are ultra-creamy, smooth and non-drying, but the real appeal is in the wide range of colors, including shimmery browns and pinks I already use along with fun, snazzy pigments I'm curious about but don't want to fork out major cash to try. $24 at Sephora

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

