2 Texas nude beaches make top 12 U.S. list. Is strutting around in the buff even legal?

As the summer heats up, Texans strip down– literally.

Did you know there are six nude Texas beaches to choose from? Here’s what you need to know to choose wisely.

If this is something that sparks your interest, you wouldn’t be breaking the law. In Texas, the indecent exposure law states that nudity is only judged as indecent if you expose your genitals to another for the purpose of sexually arousing them.

Indecent exposure only covers genitalia, meaning women’s breasts are deemed decent. “If the exposure is not intended to arouse someone, then it’s not considered indecent,” according to Fulgham Hampton Criminal defense attorneys.

The closest nude beach to North Texas would be Hippie Hollow Park, just under three hours away from Fort Worth. Located right next to Lake Travis in Austin, Hippie Hollow was No. 10 on Hotel.com’s list of best nude beaches in America.

⚡ More trending stories from our newsroom:

→ Supermodel Bella Hadid moves to Fort Worth to be with cowboy.

→ If you quit a job in Texas, you could still get unemployment

→ Is this 50-acre Fort Worth ranch really worth $15.9M?

The only other Texas beach, that made No. 12 on the list, was UFO Beach in South Padre Island. For those who are not in Texas, there are only six other states who offer naked beach trips. Here’s the full list from Hotels.com list.

Haulover Beach Park, Florida Little Beach, Hawaii Baker Beach, California Gunnison Beach, New Jersey Kehena Beach, Hawaii Collins Beach, Oregon Moshup Beach, Massachusetts Black’s Beach, California Playalinda Beach, Florida Hippie Hollow, Texas Kauapea Beach, Hawaii UFO Beach, Texas

If you are against struttin’ around in your birthday suit, don’t fret. You will not walk into a nude beach without proper warning. All beaches must state their nudity policies up front.

But for those who want take a stroll in the buff, here is a list of the six nude Texas beaches, and everything you need to know about them.

Hippie Hollow Park

7000 Comanche Trail, Austin

Distance from Fort Worth: 189 miles, two hours and 50 minutes

Cost: $8, 18+; $3, 62+; Cash only

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Need to know: 18 years and up only, hiking, swim beach, no pets.

UFO Beach

South Padre Island

Distance from Fort Worth: 543 miles, eight hours and nine minutes

Cost: Free

Hours: Always open

Need to know: 7-8 miles north of South Padre Island, a little hike or 4 wheel buggy to reach this stretch of shore. Nudity isn’t officially permitted (while being topless is) so be careful when beach patrol roams around (most will not care).

Emerald Lake Resort

23198 Loop 494, Porter

Distance from Fort Worth: 246 miles, three hours and 52 minutes

Cost: Fees vary (depending on memberships). For non-members, $50 for couples, $40 for singles.

Hours: Monday to Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.,; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Need to know: 18 and under must be accompanied by a legal guardian at least 21 years-old. Liability waivers and photo IDs are required. Deposit must be paid before booking.

Barton Springs located in the heart of Austin, Texas. One of Texas’ six nude beaches, offering women the option to go topless.

Barton Springs Pool Beach

2201 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Distance from Fort Worth: 192 miles, two hours and 47 minutes

Cost: Fees vary for Austin residents vs. non Austin residents. Veterans & children under one years old enter free. Non resident adults (18-62), $9; non resident seniors and juniors (12-17, 62+), $5; non resident children (1-11), $4

Hours: Open everyday except Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays are open from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Need to know: No coolers, outside drinks or food.

Bolivar/McFaddin Nude Beach

TX-87, Sabine Pass

Distance from Fort Worth: 363 miles, five hours and 30 minutes

Cost: Free, abandoned strip of beach!

Hours: All day.

Need to know: Tricky to find, but three to four miles north past Galveston County line. Find details directions here.

Padre Island National Seashore

20420 Park Road 22, Corpus Christi

Distance from Fort Worth: 363 miles, five hours and 30 minutes

Cost: Entrance pass, $15-$25

Hours: All day.

Need to know: Swimming, camping, boating are all available at this national park. Topless sunbathers common.