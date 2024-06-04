2 Tampa Bay area beaches among Florida’s best beaches: USA Today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Out of the 825 miles of Florida beaches, two in the Tampa Bay area were ranked among the favorites in the Sunshine State.

USA Today’s 10Best expert panel nominated their top Florida beaches and then readers voted for their favorites.

The two local beaches ranked are both in Pinellas County. Clearwater Beach took the No. 4 spot and Treasure Island made the list at No. 5.

“The depth of the sugary, talc-white strand of sand at Clearwater Beach ensures a wealth of space for beach enthusiasts as they cavort from surf to towel, contemplating active options from paddleboarding to parasailing. Of course, simply lolling about in the oft-warm, blue-green swells, scanning for dolphin pods or enjoying the epic sunsets is just as appealing,” USA Today reported.

Treasure Island was ranked for its many beachfront hotels and restaurants and the opportunity to spot sea turtles nesting along the sand.

Here’s a look at the full list of the best beaches in Florida, according to USA Today.

No. 10: Anastasia State Park – St. Augustine

No. 9: Jupiter Beach Park – Jupiter

No. 8: Destin – Destin

No. 7: Cape San Blas – Cape San Blas

No. 6: Stuart Beach – Stuart

No. 5: Treasure Island Beach – Treasure Island

No. 4: Clearwater Beach – Clearwater

No. 3: Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

No. 2: Panama City Beach – Panama City Beach

No. 1: Delray Beach – Delray Beach

