2 restaurants open this week in Dayton region

May 8—This week two restaurants have opened in the Dayton region on Miamisburg-Centerville Road featuring BBQ and Chinese food. Here's what we know:

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ opened its doors at 2500 Miamisburg-Centerville Road near the Dayton Mall on Tuesday, May 7.

"We are excited to serve our community in Dayton, Ohio and we look forward to being a contributing partner for years to come," said Kevin Kirtley, regional director of operations for the new restaurant.

Customers can expect authentic BBQ including Baby Back Ribs, Chicken, Salmon, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Sausage and Turkey. With every entree, customers may add one or two made-from-scratch sides such as Maggie's Mac-N-Cheese, Baked Beans with Brisket, Cold Slaw, Green Beans with Bacon, Fresh Cut Fries or the Super Seasonal Baked Cheesy Potatoes.

The restaurant is filled with tributes to those in service and every day at lunchtime the national anthem is played.

This location is a corporate-owned restaurant for Mission BBQ, according to David B. Chasin, president and CEO of Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory Inc.

Panda Express

Panda Express opened its doors at 1035 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. on Wednesday, May 8.

"Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Washington Township community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities," said Eli Tolentino, Panda Express area coach of operations. "We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own."

Customers can expect a variety of entrees such as Firecracker Shrimp, Orange Chicken, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Honey Walnut Shrimp, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli Beef or Kung Pao Chicken. Sides include Chow Mein, Fried Rice, White or Brown Steamed Rice or Super Greens.

This restaurant is the first in the region to feature the company's new prototype, which is "designed to accommodate the increased demand for online ordering and drive-thru channels," according to Chain Store Age, which reports on retail, including restaurants.