You Can Get a 2-Piece Staub Bakeware Set for Under $50 at Nordstrom Today

As the crisp embrace of fall weather draws near, it heralds the perfect opportunity to indulge in heartwarming culinary creations. The cooling air and golden hues invite us to gather around the kitchen, igniting a desire to whip up savory stews, hearty casseroles, and fragrant pies. Embracing this seasonal shift, now might just be the ideal moment to consider investing in a fresh set of ceramic bakeware — especially when the investment is less than $50 for two gorgeous stoneware bakers from the coveted Staub brand.

Made in France, Staub rectangular stoneware bakers gently retain heat and won’t absorb moisture, producing a delicious result for all of your favorite dishes. This stackable 2-pack of rectangular dishes measures 7.5″ x 6″ and 10.5″ x 7.5″ and is perfect for lasagna, casseroles, and desserts, as well as roasted meats and vegetables. The 100% ceramic pieces in gorgeous blue transition easily and beautifully from oven to table.

Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set – Dark Blue

Price: $129.00 $49.99

Staub ceramics offer unparalleled performance, durability and design. The pieces are fired twice at a very high temperature, making them very resistant to impact and thermal shock; as a result, they go from freezer to oven to table with ease. The porcelain enamel glaze prevents absorption of moisture during cooking and leaves a highly scratch and stain-resistant finish.



If blue isn’t a match for your dishware or overall decor, a goes-with-everything white bakeware set is also available at this amazing discount. Perfect for everyday baking and roasting, this pair of lovely rectangular dishes is crafted from creamy, pristine white ceramic — making them both stylish and easy to clean. Oven safe up to 572°F, the imported set includes a small rectangular baking dish, measuring 7 1/2″ L x 6″ W, and a large rectangular baking dish, measuring 10 1/2″ L x 7 1/2″ W.

Staub 2-Piece Baking Dish – White

Price: $129.00 $49.99

With its exceptional ability to evenly distribute and retain heat, ceramic bakeware ensures that every dish emerges from the oven with an inviting aroma and delectable warmth, perfectly in tune with the cozy spirit of autumn. Select your set of Staub bakeware in navy blue or creamy white at this incredible low price, and every dish you make this fall will be a delight to cook and serve.

