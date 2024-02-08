2 JetBlue Planes Collide On Tarmac At Boston Airport Causing Damage

Two JetBlue planes collided on the tarmac at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday morning, damaging both aircraft, the airliner said.

One of the planes was entering a de-icing pad when one plane’s winglet came in contact with the other’s tail, causing damage to both, a spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported by customers or crew members on either aircraft, and both planes were taken out of service for repairs, the spokesperson said.

The planes were heading to Las Vegas and Orlando, respectively.

A JetBlue airplane taxis at Boston's Logan International Airport. Recently, two JetBlue airliners collided on the tarmac at the Boston Airport, damaging the aircraft.

“Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred,” the spokesperson said.

One man who said he was on one of the aircraft posted photos online that he said were taken out of his window following the incident. One photo posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows what appears to be a large piece of metal lying on the ground. Another image appears to show a torn wing.

The incident follows a series of high-profile incidents involving passenger aircraft in recent weeks.

One of the most shocking was a panel blowing out of an Alaska Airlines plane while it was flying over Oregon. A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday found that four bolts were likely taken off of the panel during repair work at a Boeing facility late last year and not put back on.

A team of aviation experts released a report in November warning of an “increasing risk” of serious incidents or accidents with air travel due to issues including staffing shortages, aging technology and equipment, and inadequate agency funding.

The report, presented to the Federal Aviation Administration for consideration, noted that an ongoing shortage of air traffic control specialists has led to “fewer eyes on the airspace” and a heightened risk of accidents and flight delays.

