Give the gift of drum lessons with Ringo: MasterClass is having an amazing sale, just in time for the holidays

One for me, one for you: Last day to grab MasterClass' two-for-one deal. (Photo: MasterClass)

For the person who has everything (or for anyone, really), the best gifts are experiential. And while a trip to Machu Picchu may not be in the budget, MasterClass is — and it may be as epic, exciting and perspective-shifting as a global adventure.

If you're not familiar, MasterClass is a vast buffet of smart, inspiring, beautifully produced multi-session online courses taught by experts and celebs at the top of their field, covering everything from music to space exploration, cooking to skateboarding, mixology to make-up.

Once a year, this best-in-class service runs a sale. And guess what: That sale just dropped. And it's a doozy: Right now, you can get two All-Access memberships to MasterClass for the price of one. That's a year or unlimited courses for you and a friend. You and your kid. You and your mom. You and your brother. It's a rich, deep gift of learning, growing, creativity and fun.

Serena wants to talk to you about your serve. (Photo: MasterClass)

What's in store? Think drum lessons with Ringo Starr, tennis instruction from Serena Williams, restaurant-caliber home cooking with Gordon Ramsay, a makeup course with Bobbi Brown, basketball with Steph Curry and creative writing with Margaret friggin' Atwood. If you got into chess over the pandemic, you can take your game to a new level studying with one of the all-time greatest players. And if you're pivoting to a new post-pandemic career, you can learn how to negotiate from a true master.

These are not one-shot quickie events; they’re layered, thorough, well-thought-out classes with many installments. Case in point: Shonda Rhimes’s MasterClass on TV writing is 30 parts (6.5 hours) and includes not only how to write and pitch your TV ideas but deep analyses of scripts from Rhimes’s shows, including Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. Penn & Teller’s 17-part MasterClass teaches the fundamentals of coin and card magic, yes, but it also delves into the psychology of creating a sense of amazement and awe.

One-on-one drum lessons with Ringo? A dream come true. (Photo: MasterClass)

Shop it: MasterClass All-Access Pass, Buy One Get One Free, $180/year for two people, masterclass.com

There are classes in photography, design, politics, filmmaking, ballet—all taught by elite experts. And this is the moment to sign up. Normally a single all-access MasterClass membership goes for $180. Right now you get two memberships for that price. That breaks down to $90 per person (25 cents a day, folks) for a year of MasterClass. You can't afford not to do it.

Imagine style lessons from Tan France. Acting class with Natalie Portman. How about Indian cooking with Madhur Jaffrey? Maybe you’re more of a naturalist. Dr. Jane Goodall offers a MasterClass in conservation. For photographers, there’s Annie Leibowitz. There’s even a course in authenticity and self-expression by Ru Paul. What better way to utilize the cold winter months?

Imagine learning about conservation and animal behavior from Jane Goodall! (Photo: MasterClass)

MasterClass is an ever-growing treasure trove of knowledge, advice, motivation and stimulation, with something to delight everyone. For $180 you can indulge in the entire array of 100+ MasterClasses yourself and present the gift of MasterClass to someone in your life.

As Robert Louis Stevenson once wrote, “The world is so full of a number of things/I’m sure we should all be as happy as kings.” MasterClass delivers these things in abundance. It lifts your mood, ignites your brain and sparks fresh energy and enthusiasm. It's a beautiful gift to yourself and to someone you love. Unlock access while this brief sale is in effect. You’ll be so glad you did.

Shop it: MasterClass All-Access Pass, Buy One Get One Free, $180/year for two, masterclass.com

