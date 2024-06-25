2 Florida outdoor water parks rank among top 10 in US. Neither are connected to Disney

Two Florida water parks ranked in the Top 10 best outdoor water parks in the United States.

Neither were Disney parks but they are in the "neighborhood."

USA Today 10Best ranked the top 10 outdoor water parks in the United States.

As the heat index climbs into triple digits — and we aren't even out of June yet — you may find yourself looking for someplace to cool off.

Aquatica Orlando, Florida, ranked No. 2 in best water parks list

Guests slip and slide along Omaka Rocka at Aquatica Orlando.

Here's what 10Best had to say about Aquatica:

"SeaWorld’s first and most popular water park, Aquatica Orlando, draws 1.5 million visitors per year while seamlessly integrating sea life into rides.

"Its signature attraction, Reef Plunge, is an enclosed tube slide that passes through a pool of playful, black-and-white Commerson’s dolphins.

"Guests can also take a leisurely raft ride down Loggerhead Lane, through colorful exotic fish. Aquatica's South Seas theme is further enhanced by 60,000 lush, tropical plants covering its 60 acres."

Where is Aquatica? Aquatica is located across the street from SeaWorld on International Drive off the Beachline Expressway (FL 528), 10 minutes south of downtown Orlando. Address: 5800 Water Play Way, Orlando, FL 32821. Click here for location and directions information.

What time does park open? Aquatica Orlando park hours vary throughout the year. In general, hours range from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check the park hours page for opening and closing times on each day.

How much are tickets? Aquatica Orlando tickets range from $49.99 each (during 4th of July sale) for a single-day ticket to $224.99 for the Fun Card with unlimited free visits to SeaWorld and Aquatica through Dec. 31, 2024. There are blackout dates. There are discounts for active duty military and veterans.

Do you pay for parking? Parking costs range from $30 for cars and motorcycles to $40 for preferred parking.

Cool, refreshing fun: These Florida water parks rank among best in the U.S. in new list. Here's where to go

Island H2O Water Park - Kissimmee, Florida ranked No. 4 in best water parks list

Here's what 10Best had to say about Island H2O Water Park:

"Island H2O Water Park is an outdoor aqua attraction in Kissimmee, just south of Orlando.

"Guests can enjoy the shade of a full-service cabana or experience the thrills of body slides, high-speed rafting, tube slides, six-lane racing, or floating down a lazy river."

Where is Island H2O Water Park? 3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34747.

What time does park open? Island H2O Water Park is a seasonal park operating from March-October. Park hours range from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check the operating calendar for hours on the day you wish to visit.

How much are tickets? Single-day tickets start at $44.99. A Platinum season pass is on sale for $99.99 and includes unlimited water park visits in 2024 and free standard parking.

Do you pay for parking? Parking is $15 per vehicle. Preferred parking is only available on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays for $25. Parking is free for select season passes.

What were the top 10 outdoor water parks in the US?

No. 1: Splashway Waterpark, Sheridan, Texas

No. 2: Aquatica Orlando, Orlando, Florida

No. 3: Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Henderson, Nevada

No. 4: Island H2O Water Park, Kissimmee, Florida

No. 5: Lost Island Waterpark, Waterloo, Iowa

No. 6: Splashin' Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana

No. 7: Water World, Federal Heights, Colorado

No. 8: Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Sevierville, Tennessee

No. 9: Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort, New Braunfels, New Braunfels, Texas

No. 10: Dollywood's Splash Country, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

What are the Disney outdoor water parks?

There are two Disney water parks: Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

