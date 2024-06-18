How 2 Eugene Girl Scouts helped kids get a head start on kindergarten

Lily Breen, left, and Anwen Cramer Dickinson hand out their Summer Activity Kits that they put together for students at the Charlemagne French Immersion Elementary School Head Start program on June 12.

Kids at Charlemagne French Immersion Elementary School's Head Start program started their summer off right thanks to the generosity of two local 11-year-old girls.

Anwen Cramer Dickinson and Lily Breen, who both just finished fifth grade, had been looking for a way to earn their Girl Scouts bronze badge, which is given to scouts who make the world a better place and is one of the highest awards in Girl Scouts.

Both Cramer Dickinson and Breen's moms are teachers, so they were inspired to look at ways they could help in schools. Cramer Dickinson, who attended Charlemagne and is bound for Roosevelt Middle next year, knew about the Head Start program at Charlemagne, which provides kindergarten preparation for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children from low-income families. Breen, who attends Teach Northwest, was also familiar with a Head Start school in her neighborhood.

Cramer Dickinson said she has had classmates who had to repeat kindergarten, so she thought helping younger students prepare for elementary school would be a good place to start.

The two girls decided to create "summer activity kits" filled with supplies and books to give to the 18 Head Start students at Charlemagne.

"We thought that the Head Start would be a good choice to do because not only are our mom's teachers so they could help us with it but also it's near us and accessible," Cramer Dickinson said. "There was only 18 kids in this group, so we were able to add a lot more stuff to the backs."

Anwen Cramer Dickinson, left, and Lily Breen pose with their Summer Activity Kits that they put together for students at the Charlemagne French Immersion Elementary School Head Start program on June 12.

Cramer Dickinson and Breen then asked local kindergarten teachers and those at Head Start about what kids need. Breen said some of the main skills pre-kindergarten kids need to develop are phonics and focus.

With their moms' help, the pair developed a budget, estimating they would need $400, and set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the kits. They also went door-to-door, using their Girl Scouts skills, to get donations.

In addition to raising $125 via GoFundMe, the girls received several donations from companies. Cramer Dickinson said they received 54 books from Oregon nonprofit SMART Reading, which provided three books per kit. They also received $50 from Lane Forest Projects and bookmarks from Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. In total, they raised $395, not including the physical donations of books.

Thanks to Smart Reading's big donation in particular, the girls had some extra funds to fit even more in their goodie bags. Cramer Dickinson's mom, Cari, said it freed up about $200.

Each kit ended up being stuffed with learning essentials:

Picture books

Workbooks

Playdough

Scissors

Crayons

Colored pencils

Construction paper

Bookmarks

Magnetic clips

There were slightly different items for those entering kindergarten in the fall, like the book "Ready for Kindergarten."

"I'm excited to hand these out, and hopefully inspire them to read and learn and just have a good education," Breen said.

The kits also included a note for parents with a QR code that links to a page Cramer Dickinson made with a list of educational resources and games, as well as a list of free summer activities around town.

Between raising funds and preparing the bags, Breen did a total of 20 hours of work on the project and Cramer Dickinson did 26.

A love of reading

The pair especially wanted to include books and urge young students to start reading.

Both Breen and Cramer Dickinson are big readers themselves. Breen said her current favorite books are the Harry Potter series and Cramer Dickinson's are Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

"I like reading because it can tell you a story," Breen said. "It's not damaging for your eyes like screens are. ... It feels very calming just to open up a book and maybe have some tea and a cat and just read."

"(It's) really fun to read a book that you like," Cramer Dickinson said. "But also there's ... educational books. Even though sometimes it's not your favorite to read at home, at school if you're reading it, it makes the lesson much more interesting."

Anwen Cramer Dickinson, left and Lily Breen pose with their Summer Activity Kits that they put together for students at the Charlemagne French Immersion Elementary School Head Start program on June 12.

Jenice Armstrong, Head Start teacher of 24 years, said reading early is essential to developing literacy.

"You should start reading kids when they're first born," Armstrong said. "It builds their communication skills and builds their vocabulary. The foundation for reading is one of the most important skills that you can start with your child."

Meeting the kids

Wednesday morning, Breen and Cramer Dickinson wheeled their cart full of kits into the Head Start classroom. Immediately, kids began to swarm the girls, asking if they could take their bags.

Some of the kids struggled to lift the packs, which were heavy with materials.

Many of the kids enthusiastically thanked Cramer Dickinson and Breen, exclaiming over the playdough and books inside.

Armstrong was especially excited about the scissors and crayons to give the students a chance to work on their fine motor skills.

Although the school year is ending — Charlemagne's Head Start program runs on the same schedule as the normal school year — Armstrong said the kids would all be taking their kits home for the summer where they can practice their skills and workbooks.

"We really appreciate it. It's awesome," Armstrong said of Cramer Dickinson and Breen's kits. "The kids are super excited. It's great to see older kids helping younger kids."

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene Girl Scouts' summer learning kits help students prepare