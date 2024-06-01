These are the 2 best beaches to visit on Hilton Head Island in 2024, Tripadvisor says

With the recent Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start to summer, along with the warming temperatures, what better way to enjoy it than by walking along one of Hilton Head Island’s numerous, beautiful, white sand beaches.

Along your walk, you may experience the changing of the tides or spot a number of local wildlife such as sandpipers, ibis, dolphins, starfish, sand dollars, jellyfish or horseshoe crabs.

A cannonball jellyfish washed ashore on Hilton Head Island.

No matter the beach locale you choose, there’s no wrong choice.

Here are the three best beaches on Hilton Head Island to visit, according to an updated list from TripAdvisor for 2024.







Folly Field Beach Park

Folly Field Beach Park is located off of Folly Field Road on Starfish Drive on the island.

A boardwalk leading to the beach winds through Hilton Head’s flora and fauna until it meets incorporated beach matting once you reach the sandy terrain. This helps provide support and transportation ease for guests of all ages as well as wheelchair access. Metered parking spaces, outdoor showers, restrooms, beach rentals and seasonal lifeguards are also offered at this location.

“Loved that they had a borrow toy bin for both people and dogs! Also had a very nice walkway to the beach and a cleaning station to rinse your feet off. One of the better beaches in the area!,” a TripAdvisor reviewer commented last September.

“We spent a week on Hilton Head Island and spent each day at Folly Field Beach and each night to watch the sunset. The sand was soft, waves and breeze constant and plenty of room to spread out. There are bathroom facilities and outdoor showers to rinse off. The beach was clean and plenty of trash cans to contain litter. They had dog visiting hours as well. I plan to return on my next visit to HHI!,” another reviewer commented in July of 2022.

Coligny Beach

Coligny Beach took center stage on TripAdvisor’s list as the best beach on Hilton Head Island, according to the website’s reviews and ratings.

Located adjacent to Coligny Plaza Shopping Center, Coligny Beach offers much of what beachgoers want.

The beach has a vast amount of parking that is free of charge, restrooms, children’s play water fountains, swinging benches, restrooms, restaurants, shopping, an outdoor park and more.

Described as pristine just last month, this TripAdvisor user commented, “We were at this beach several times during the week we were in Hilton Head and it was amazing! There’s matting on the walk to the beach, doggie waste stations, and basket trees where beach-goers can take a basket and pick up trash to keep the beach looking as lovely as it did! They ask that you dump the trash and replace the basket! Gorgeous white sand, too. And great parking areas for no charge, as well as restrooms.”

A coastal South Carolina sunset.