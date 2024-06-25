What’s the 2-2-2 method for weight loss? ‘Your body’s gonna feel so good’

Women's weight loss coach Jenna Rizzo says her 2-2-2 method involves drinking two big bottles of water, eating two servings each of fruits and vegetables, and taking two walks every day.

“Losing weight would be a lot easier if your body was addicted to fitness, and I got one little trick that will help you do that,” Jenna Rizzo, a women’s weight-loss coach from Georgia, began a TikTok last week about her 2-2-2 method.

Rizzo’s daily plan involves drinking two big bottles of water, eating two servings each of fruits and vegetables, and taking two walks — in addition to your regular routine.

“If you follow this method for just three weeks, I promise you your body’s gonna feel so good, you’re just gonna wanna continue,” Rizzo declared to her 79,600 TikTok followers.

Women's weight loss coach Jenna Rizzo says her 2-2-2 method involves drinking two big bottles of water, eating two servings each of fruits and vegetables, and taking two walks every day.

The American Heart Association recommends four servings of fruit and five servings of vegetables daily.

She previously touted this regimen in a March TikTok, claiming it would be beneficial for “girlies who wanna lose weight but have zero idea on where to start.”

According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults should aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle strengthening a week.

Rizzo does not specify how many ounces are in two big bottles of water. Hydration needs vary based on factors such as your activity level, your alcohol consumption, the weather and your overall health.

Experts generally recommend drinking half an ounce to an ounce of water for every pound you weigh. That would be 100 ounces — about 12.5 cups of water every day — for a 200-pound person not engaging in strenuous activities.

Meanwhile, the American Heart Association recommends four servings of fruit and five servings of vegetables daily.

Rizzo explained that with her program, this “is not all we’re eating in a day” — the two servings of fruits and vegetables are supposed to supplement your eating plan.

As for exercise, she advises against “overcomplicating” your walks — she clarified that they are “just simply whatever you have time for.”

“And if you have time to exercise on top of that and want to go for it, these will simply be our daily minimum requirements,” Rizzo said.

According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, published by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, adults should aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle strengthening a week.

Rizzo’s is not the only 2-2-2 method — Dr. Ian Smith created a 2-2-2 metabolism plan that involves eating carb-heavy, protein-filled meals for two weeks and then alternating between keto and carb-loading for four weeks.

Rizzo assures “you’ll notice the difference” after three weeks on her program.

“Your skin’s gonna be clear, you’re gonna have more energy, you’re gonna be sleeping better and you’ll probably already be down a few pounds,” she said in her 49-second video.

