$2.15M Pensacola Beach home spans nearly 3,300 square feet | Hot Property

Boasting nearly 3,300 square feet of living space, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence is located on beautiful Pensacola Beach. The home features open living space, a formal dining area, a chef's kitchen, a refreshing lounging pool, a wrap-around balcony, garage storage and a fenced backyard with a custom fire pit.

Arriving at the property, homeowners and guests will adore the chic, modern home feel. There is ample driveway space for friends and family, while homeowners can utilize the side-entry under-home parking, which offers space for beach toys, a golf cart and storage.

The front-facing balcony includes a gazebo and a lounging pool, which will undoubtedly make this a popular area for relaxing and recharging.

1004 Panferio Dr. is a fabulous residence on Pensacola Beach.

"Upon entering the front door, you will immediately notice the attention to detail and luxurious upgrades that can be found throughout the home. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring marble countertops, dual ovens, a gas cooktop with a pot filler, a large stainless steel refrigerator, and an island big enough for everyone to gather around. The kitchen seamlessly flows into the living room, which boasts a gas fireplace and a custom beam ceiling," says real estate broker/owner Larry Kuhn.

A formal dining space is oriented at the back of the home, adjacent to the living area and opens to the back deck, where you'll find a built-in gas grill to make barbecues a snap.

Upstairs, you will find the oversized main suite and two additional bedrooms.The main suite features two large walk-in closets, a coffee bar and a private en-suite bath. The master bath is your personal spa, with a deep soaking tub, a walk-in shower, and dual vanities.

The kitchen includes bar seating and stainless appliances.

The two additional bedrooms include en-suite baths and abundant closet storage.A private, fenced backyard with a custom fire pit is wonderful for hosting cookouts and parties after beach time.

Kuhn notes that the home boasts many other features, including trex decking, a metal roof, impact windows and doors, foam inoculation and two stairway entrances.

You're steps away from "Baby Beach" on Santa Rosa Sound, a perfect place to launch kayaks and paddleboards. The Gulf of Mexico is only four blocks away, and shops, restaurants and nightlife are a short walk or ride down the road.

1004 Panferio Dr., Pensacola Beach, FL

Price : $2,150,000

Approximate square feet : 3,280

Bedrooms : 4

Baths : 3 full, 1 half

Built: 2014

Listing Agent

Larry Kuhn | Kuhn Realty

Phone : 850-384-9707

Email: gulfcoastkuhn@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Beach home spans nearly 3,300 square feet | Hot Property