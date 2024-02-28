This 1960s Atlanta Kitchen Keeps the Sunshine Close

Laura wasn’t afraid to shake things up—even when it came to the door to the exterior carport (not pictured), which she moved about 15 inches west. “It was a small move but it allowed us to center the range on that wall while also getting a full pair of cabinets on either side,” she reflects. Dish knobs by Schoolhouse and pulls from Nest Studio’s Organic collection act as a sheeny counterpoint to the matte-finish cabinetry. The faucet is from Brizo’s Litze line, while the counters are Corian quartz.

There are two kinds of people in the world—those that love a turnkey home, and those that don’t. Ryan Abrams is a faithful member of the latter club. So much so that when he was hunting for a home in east Atlanta a few years ago, his main condition was finding one that was completely untouched. “I saw a lot of renovations that felt like easy flips, with poor paint and tile choices, and unfortunate layouts. When I saw this house, I immediately saw possibilities. It was nice to be able to make it exactly what I wanted,” says the Texas native, who works as a camera assistant and moonlights as a DJ.

All but one of those possibilities unfolded when he bought the 1960s ranch-style house and moved in a few months later. The one that didn’t? The kitchen. Which Ryan saved for later, deeming it necessary to first develop a vision for the space. But sometime last summer, he learned that not having a dishwasher and garbage disposal for the fifth year in a row was worse than not having a direction. And so, he promptly enlisted interior designer Laura Jenkins of Atlanta-based Laura W. Jenkins Interiors to add the vision and appliances he so desperately needed.

Ryan never imagined what the final version would look like, but he did know what he wanted it to feel like. “I told Laura when we started the process that I wanted something masculine but tasteful, and nothing anyone would call ‘trendy’ in a year or two,” he recalls. It was just as well, because, “I don’t do trendy,” laughs Laura, who leaned into the kitchen’s midcentury character. The result was better than Ryan imagined. “She nailed it right off the bat. Aside from a few initial notes, what you see is pretty much what she first presented to me,” he says.

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

The before: Save for a few minor changes, the kitchen had remained more or less untouched since the 1960s. It had original wood cabinets, a laminate countertop, old appliances, but also, as Laura puts it, “a little bit of that 1960s charm.”

The inspiration: “I wanted it to feel like a reinterpretation rather than a reproduction; something that felt of the moment, but inspired by the past,” says Laura, who took cues from Le Corbusier’s seaside holiday cabin on the Côte d’Azur in France, the colors of Ellsworth Kelly’s Austin, and Ryan’s art collection.

Budget: $50,000

Square footage: 150 square feet

Main ingredients:

Cabinetry: Walnut wood designs conceived by Laura and built by a local maker and frequent collaborator, Peter Eiland of Eiland Woodworks, characterize the walls. “I love the play of colors against the walnut and concrete tones. We worked to find shades that weren’t too bright but still brought a pop,” says Laura of the row of upper cabinets.

Hood: A Zephyr insert camouflages the hood into the wooden millwork.

Flooring: The oak wood flooring is original to the house, though Laura had to patch it in a couple of areas. “Luckily, this flooring is easy to blend and we just let those stain imperfections shine where needed. As I like to say, old houses are perfectly imperfect.”

Pendants: The Akari light sculptures by Isamu Noguchi were purchased through the Noguchi Museum shop.

Backsplash: Simple Walker Zanger square tiles in off-white are enlivened by red grouting.

Stools: CB2 seats underpin the island. “These were a budget item but we all thought they look great in the space,” Laura notes.

Wall sconces: The vintage nautical lamps were purchased on eBay and rewired locally.

Counters: “Initially we were interested in doing actual cement countertops but the cost became prohibitive due to the waterfall design of the island,” says Laura, who fortunately found a low-maintenance Corian quartz alternative that matched the look she was trying to create.

Appliances: The range and refrigerator are both Samsung and the dishwasher is a panel-ready Asko design.

Most insane splurge: “Custom cabinetry is always the biggest splurge in a kitchen and was for this house as well,” admits Laura, although she has zero regrets about the splurge. “Since everything is made-to-measure, it’s the best way to maximize storage while also getting the exact look you want.”

Sneakiest save: “May I say more than one? It would have to be the simple tile with red grouting, the panel-ready dishwasher, and the Noguchi lanterns. All great prices for great designs!” Laura enthuses.

Favorite part: Ryan’s favorite feature of all is the island. “I love that there’s no clutter and that we could keep it free of appliances,” he says.

What we’d never do again: “I was able to use my knowledge from past renovations and apply it to this one, so there was nothing that really went off-course,” Laura avers.

Final bill: $65,000 excluding design fee.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

More Great Stories From Clever