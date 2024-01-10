A 1950s Bathroom Makeover Helps Pink Tile Look Timeless

One thing she especially disliked in the space was the gray and pink color scheme. She decided the gray had to go. Credit: Geneva Slye Credit: Geneva Slye

The floors were covered with a gray peel-and-stick, so that was swapped, as were the chrome light fixtures and gray border tiles. Credit: Geneva Slye Credit: Geneva Slye

The bathroom’s new look makes the old tile feel timeless, the homeowner says. Credit: Geneva Slye Credit: Geneva Slye

Even if you have an extremely dated space, it doesn’t always require a total demo to look new and stylish again. Take Geneva Slye’s (@just.geneva) bathroom, for example. “The first thing you notice about the bathroom is the pink tile,” Geneva says. “It is original to the house that was built in the 1950s.”

Also part of the bathroom upon move-in? Gray peel-and-stick floor tiles, a newly installed toilet and sink, chrome light fixtures, and a silver-bordered mirror, all of which created a pink and gray color scheme that Geneva “immediately did not like.” Her goal “was not to do a full gut and remodel but to keep the tile because it was original, and to save money by keeping the new toilet and sink.”

“I knew it was something I could get creative with,” Geneva says. Her total redo cost $750.