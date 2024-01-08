'1923' Star Helen Mirren Shut Down the Golden Globes Red Carpet in Gorgeous Lavender Gown



1923 star Helen Mirren is no stranger to awards shows. The 78-year-old actress has Academy Awards and Emmys to her name, and she has already racked up three Golden Globes during her storied career. This year, she has the opportunity to add another accolade to her already-stuffed trophy case with a nomination for her role as Cara Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel.

The first season of the spinoff series starring Mirren, Harrison Ford, Michelle Randolph, Julia Schlaepfer, and Brandon Sklenar wrapped up nearly a year ago. A second season has been confirmed, but no release date has been announced by Paramount+. So the stars of the show, which was also nominated for Best Drama Series, have time to celebrate.

For the awards show, the actress wore a gorgeous lavender gown with a ruched waistline and a square neckline and a matching floor-length purple-and-pink duster with dramatic balloon sleeves. She topped off the glamorous look with a diamond necklace and earrings, a sleek bun, and silver platform sandals.

Helen is nominated against Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Emma Stone (The Curse), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and Sarah Snook (Succession). The 81st annual Golden Globes airs on January 7 on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

