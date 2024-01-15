'1923' Star Brandon Skenlar Dropped Major News About the Show's Second Season



The stars of 1923 reunited at the Golden Globes, and while the Yellowstone spinoff didn't bring home any trophies, one of the actors gave fans something to cheer about when he dropped a hint about the show's second season.

The show was nominated for Best Drama Series, and Helen Mirren received a nod for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for her portrayal of Cara Dutton. Helen was joined by costars Harrison Ford, Michelle Randolph, Julia Schlaepfer, Aminah Nieves, and Darren Mann to celebrate the achievement.

The Parmount+ series ended in February 2023, and a second season has been confirmed, but no release date has been announced. Like most scripted shows, 1923 experienced delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes. But it sounds like they'll be getting back to filming soon.

Elyse Jankowski/Golden Globes 2024

In a red carpet interview with Fox News, Brandon Sklenar, who stars as Spencer Dutton, explained that he's looking forward to working with Helen and Harrison when the show returns for its second season. He has not shared the screen with the Hollywood icons yet because his character has been traveling through Africa and Europe, but it sounds like he'll finally make his way to join them on the Dutton ranch. He said, "I haven't gotten to act with them yet. I will in the last eight episodes that we're about to start...It's happening, and I'm stoked, I'm excited."

When asked if he's heard anything about the next installments in the Yellowstone universe, he said, "I haven't really. They run a pretty tight ship over there in terms of like information. I'm still waiting for a couple scripts for next season and we leave in a couple months. It's kind of exciting that way. You don't really know until you know."

Hopefully we will all know more very soon.

