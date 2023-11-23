19 Veggie-Packed Casseroles in Three Steps or Less

Grab your casserole dish and make one of these super satisfying recipes. In just three steps or less, you can have a main or side dish packed with nutritious vegetables like cauliflower, sweet potatoes and squash on the table without any unnecessary added stress. Easy, flavorful recipes like our Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole and Potato & Leek Gratin will make the dinner table a very exciting place to be tonight.

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

Jason Donnelly

Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.

View Recipe

Cheesy Sweet Potato & Black Bean Casserole

Ali Redmond

A cozy, cheesy casserole is classic comfort food. We amped up the nutrition by including plenty of nourishing veggies. Black beans provide powerful plant-based protein while the sweet potatoes offer up a healthy dose of vitamin A, an antioxidant important for vision and immunity.

View Recipe

Stuffed Pepper Casserole

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

You won't be stuffing any peppers for this stuffed pepper casserole, but you will be enjoying the sweet and smoky combination of flavors coming from bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked paprika and ground beef. You can use precooked rice from the package or leftover brown rice if you have it. If using leftover rice, you will need about 1 1/2 cups.

View Recipe

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies.

View Recipe

Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole

Think of this vegetarian enchilada casserole as a veggie-packed Mexican-inspired lasagna with corn tortillas standing in for the noodles! If your peppers are mild and you like heat, opt for spicy pico de gallo. This easy vegetarian dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.

View Recipe

Acorn Squash Casserole

Antonis Achilleos

This acorn squash casserole is smooth and creamy. The Parmesan cheese gives it the perfect amount of savoriness, while the breadcrumbs add an herby crunch. This easy casserole would be great with any fall meal, and is sure to become a new Thanksgiving favorite.

View Recipe

Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr

This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

View Recipe

Potato & Leek Gratin

A mandoline will slice the potatoes quickly and to the exact same thickness, though a sharp knife will also work. Instead of burying the potatoes and leeks in cream, a drizzle of milk is added to every layer of the gratin; the potatoes get wonderfully crisp and tender, and the cheeses form a melty, golden crust. The result is a rich, rustic potato side with contrasting flavors and textures—a bit of crunch to round out the stuffing, sauces, and mashes on the plate. Reheat leftovers in the oven until crisped and warmed through, and then serve with eggs and a side of fruit for breakfast.

View Recipe

Parmesan Mushroom Casserole

Photography / Brie Passano, Styling / Sammy Mila / Holly Raibikis

Mushrooms are sprinkled with a crunchy, cheesy panko topping to create a delicious mushroom casserole that all will love.

View Recipe

Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole

Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

This broccoli-quinoa casserole makes a hearty vegetarian main dish. As the quinoa absorbs water and cooks, it creates the perfect amount of steam for cooking the broccoli. The broccoli is crisp-tender and adds texture to contrast with the creamy, cheesy quinoa. Swap in tricolor quinoa, if you prefer.

View Recipe

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.

View Recipe

Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake

This comforting weeknight casserole recipe features plenty of mushrooms and asparagus combined with chicken and brown rice and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Whip this up anytime you have leftover chicken or cooked brown rice to spare.

View Recipe

Cheesy Spinach & Mushroom Casserole

Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Both homey and healthful, this cheesy dream of a casserole is loaded with nutrients from spinach, and super savory and lip-smack-y from all the sautéed mushrooms. Any 'shroom will do, so pick your fave.

View Recipe

Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

This green chile rotisserie chicken casserole features tender rotisserie chicken with lots of tender vegetables. The corn adds a nice pop of sweetness, while the rice helps absorb some of the flavors. A crunchy topping of crushed tortilla chips finishes off this comforting, Southwestern-inspired casserole.

View Recipe

Zucchini Parmesan Casserole

Brie Passano

This is an excellent veggie side dish for summer, when zucchini are abundant. A topping of crunchy panko breadcrumbs contrasts with the delicate squash, and onion, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper pack this casserole with flavor. Melty Parmesan cheese is in the mix to bring it all together. Affordable and easy to throw together with ingredients you likely already have on hand, this casserole is perfect for almost any indoor or outdoor summer spread.

View Recipe

Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole

Photography / Brie Passano, Styling / Sammy Mila / Holly Raibikis

We take all the classic toppings of a loaded potato—bacon, Cheddar and sour cream—and use them in this cheesy sweet potato casserole that everyone will love.

View Recipe

Cheesy Corn Casserole

This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.

View Recipe

Poblano Corn Casserole

Fred Hardy

This light and fluffy poblano corn casserole has sweet corn and mildly spicy pepper in every bite. Self-rising cornmeal gives it texture and lift, while the cheese and cream cheese make it rich and creamy.

View Recipe

Baked Tomato, Mushroom & Goat Cheese Pasta

Jason Donnelly

Cherry tomatoes and mushrooms bake along with goat cheese to form the base of the sauce that cooks the pasta right in the baking dish—no stovetop required.

View Recipe

Read the original article on Eating Well.