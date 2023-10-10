19 Things That Literally Everyone's Parents Had In The '80s And '90s

1. If you were a kid in the '80s or '90s, then your parents absolutely had this exact pitcher:

2. And there was at least one of these fans in your house:

3. Your parents absolutely had this alarm clock on their nightstand (and frankly, they might still have it, they last forever):

4. If your parents didn't have this step aerobics video, they might have still had the stepping device. After all, it made a great step stool:

Cathe Friedrich Workout & Exercise Videos / Via youtube.com

5. This particular dish was in every kitchen:

6. And if your house was a little fancy, your parents had this exact stereo system in the den:

7. Every kitchen back then had these Garfield glasses from McDonald's:

8. And this set of tupperware:

9. You definitely ate a buttery cob of corn using these plastic holders:

10. Your parents totally had this exact marker, which was indeed VERY permanent:

11. Your mom totally had some Skin So Soft in the bathroom cabinet:

12. This exact caller ID was sitting next to your landline phone:

13. And so was this Rolodex, which was super fun to use because of the knob and the sliding cover:

Clicker / Getty Images

14. Every kitchen and/or bookshelf had this cookbook:

15. And this exact Crock Pot had a permanent space on the countertop or on a shelf:

16. If your parents didn't have this Audobon Society bird clock in their kitchen, then your grandparents definitely did:

17. Same with these country goose-themed glasses and other kitchenware:

18. This vase was inescapable, and sat on every mantle in every '80s and '90s home even if there weren't any flowers in it:

19. And finally, this ceramic Christmas tree was so prevalent that it's making a comeback