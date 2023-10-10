19 Things That Literally Everyone's Parents Had In The '80s And '90s

1.If you were a kid in the '80s or '90s, then your parents absolutely had this exact pitcher:

closeup of a plastic matte pitcher
u/GnomaPhobic / Via reddit.com

2.And there was at least one of these fans in your house:

table fan
u/Xyspade / Via reddit.com

3.Your parents absolutely had this alarm clock on their nightstand (and frankly, they might still have it, they last forever):

chunky digital alarm
u/Trill_Dude_23 / Via reddit.com

4.If your parents didn't have this step aerobics video, they might have still had the stepping device. After all, it made a great step stool:

people using a small step stool for a class
Cathe Friedrich Workout & Exercise Videos / Via youtube.com

5.This particular dish was in every kitchen:

baking pan with a floral design in the middle
u/crabnox / Via reddit.com

6.And if your house was a little fancy, your parents had this exact stereo system in the den:

large stereo set with two speakers
u/skullmyers / Via reddit.com

7.Every kitchen back then had these Garfield glasses from McDonald's:

u/SurroundedByAHoles / Via reddit.com
8.And this set of tupperware:

colorful set of tupperware bowls
u/iamDB_Cooper / Via reddit.com

9.You definitely ate a buttery cob of corn using these plastic holders:

corn pins
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

10.Your parents totally had this exact marker, which was indeed VERY permanent:

king size marker
u/whateverschmatever / Via reddit.com

11.Your mom totally had some Skin So Soft in the bathroom cabinet:

bottles of the stuff
u/trevordunt39 / Via reddit.com

12.This exact caller ID was sitting next to your landline phone:

caller ID machine
u/KingLuchini / Via reddit.com

13.And so was this Rolodex, which was super fun to use because of the knob and the sliding cover:

Clicker / Getty Images
14.Every kitchen and/or bookshelf had this cookbook:

better homes cook book
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

15.And this exact Crock Pot had a permanent space on the countertop or on a shelf:

small crockpot
u/joshually / Via reddit.com

16.If your parents didn't have this Audobon Society bird clock in their kitchen, then your grandparents definitely did:

clock with birds instead of numbers
u/starfrit90 / Via reddit.com

17.Same with these country goose-themed glasses and other kitchenware:

drinking glass with a goose
u/SiestaSloth / Via reddit.com

18.This vase was inescapable, and sat on every mantle in every '80s and '90s home even if there weren't any flowers in it:

porcelain vase
u/Otherwise_Basis_6328 / Via reddit.com

19.And finally, this ceramic Christmas tree was so prevalent that it's making a comeback:

u/deleted / Via reddit.com
