19 Signs That Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Too Funny For Their Own Good

IDK about you, but my seasonal depression is kicking in HARD just in time for the holidays. So, let's all take a minute and enjoy this week's edition of funniest signs, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Got my vote."

2."Time to change jobs..."

3."Simple but effective (tattoo shop in Norway)."

4."Useful sign."

5."Probably true."

6."Works sometimes."

7."A cloud of carbs."

8."Hope she left some music for him too."

9."When you want to justify your position as 'supervisor.'"

10."Most interesting man."

11."He's just curious."

12."Sign in my library."

13."No fishing."

14."You hungry?"

15."Beware indeed!"

16."I'm gonna need an example."

17."Just gonna have to take your word for it, Dunkin!"

18."Your kids will love it here..."

19.And finally, "Unless your dog can do this...priceless bylaw sign at local park."

