19 Signs That Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Too Funny For Their Own Good

IDK about you, but my seasonal depression is kicking in HARD just in time for the holidays. So, let's all take a minute and enjoy this week's edition of funniest signs, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Got my vote."

poster to vote for rick astley becasue he will never give you up, let you down, run around, desert you
u/Fantastic-Cow-1617 / Via reddit.com

2."Time to change jobs..."

management thought it was a brilliant idea to put a gym above an office. headphones make my job very difficutl

3."Simple but effective (tattoo shop in Norway)."

fuck off, we're closed

4."Useful sign."

sign not in use

5."Probably true."

cats can memorize 120 commands but they don't want to

6."Works sometimes."

the note left on a machine

7."A cloud of carbs."

cotton candy: like eating a cloud of carbs

8."Hope she left some music for him too."

person in the car with a note that says, he's ok he has water and treats i'm christmas shopping but i'll be back to walk him soon

9."When you want to justify your position as 'supervisor.'"

construction worker guarding a sewer hole with sign that reads, ninja turtle search in progress

10."Most interesting man."

i don't always roll a joing but when i do it's my ankle

11."He's just curious."

please don't leave drinks unattended the cat is an asshole

12."Sign in my library."

warning, do not eat in the library the ants will get in, learn to read, and get too smart

13."No fishing."

no fishing in the wall

14."You hungry?"

lunch box, a waxing salon

15."Beware indeed!"

chicken coop with a sign that read, beware of tiny raptors

16."I'm gonna need an example."

please practice socialist dancing

17."Just gonna have to take your word for it, Dunkin!"

sign in the middle of two bathrooms reading, something fresh is always brewing

18."Your kids will love it here..."

we cut girls, we cut men, we cut kids

19.And finally, "Unless your dog can do this...priceless bylaw sign at local park."

sign with a dog cleaning up it's own poop

