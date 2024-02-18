19 Signs From This Week That Beg The Question: "Is It Possible To Be TOO Funny??"

BuzzFeed
·1 min read
1

Another week, another hilarious roundup of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. You know the drill. Just enjoy!!!

1."Don't be like Kevin."

Chalkboard with a message encouraging buying flowers from florists instead of supermarkets, accompanied by a simple drawing of a person

2."Is this person a control freak or just frugal?"

Signs: "Employees Must Wash Hands" above mirror & "THE SOAP IS LIQUID NO NEED TO WET YOUR HANDS" on soap dispenser

3."A plan to profit in tough economic times."

Sign that says, just sold my homing pigeon on eBay for the 22nd time

4."No party without cake."

Road sign reads "WINTER CONDITIONS DRIVE WITH CARE"  but it looks like it says cake instead of care

5."Business hours."

Sign with humorous business hours, mentioning varied opening and closing times, admitting inconsistency

6."I would pay for the guy's meal myself…"

Blackboard with a Valentine's Day offer, giving discounts based on relationship status, humorously suggesting a free offer for bringing both a girlfriend and wife. Terms and conditions apply

7."Funny for us, but :( for the sign."

Digital street sign with a sad face

8."True, and true to life."

Chalkboard with text: "There are better things in the world than alcohol, but alcohol sort of compensates for not getting them!"

9."I hope his boss has a sense of humor."

A roadside sign with the text "MY BOSS TOLD ME TO CHANGE THE SIGN SO I DID."

10."This is so real, though."

Sign reads "NEVER IN THE HISTORY OF CALM DOWN HAS ANYONE CALMED DOWN BY BEING TOLD TO CALM DOWN"
u/coleisw4ck / Via reddit.com

11."Confusing sign."

Sign reads "DON'T PULL PUSH ONLY" indicating the door should only be pushed to open

12."Ouch. Paul, fess up dude…"

Message on wall demands 'Paul' to confess affair or the writer will, with an added note of a pregnancy revelation

13."Vacuums suck!"

vacuum store sign reads "EVERETT VACUUM EVERYTHING WE SELL SUCKS"

14."Now that's a surprise."

Store display with a sign saying "Surprise your valentine" above a selection of hammers

15."Just like our neighbor's dog."

Sign with humorous saying: 'If a tree falls in the forest and no one's there to see it, a Chihuahua 500 miles away will bark at it.'

16."Attention."

outdoor sign that tells owners to clean up after their dog and then addresses dogs with, grrr, bark, woof

17."Does anyone know if Ted is ok?"

Sign torn in half on a tree reads "TED PASSING OUT"

18."You can't get in here in any way."

Sign on gate reads "STRICTLY NO ACCESS" but you can easily walk around it
u/Poke-girl56 / Via reddit.com

19."I'll definitely remember that."

Sign at a meat counter reads: "A GOOD DRY RUB ENHANCES OUR MEAT. STOP LAUGHING."

Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

17 Funny Signs From This Past Week That'll Make You Giggle, Chortle, And Everything In Between