19 Signs That Are Honestly So Funny, I Forgot My Own Name For A Few Seconds

September is drawing to a close, and fall is officially here. So let's celebrate by enjoying some of the funniest signs of the week courtesy of r/funnysigns. Laughter not guaranteed, but highly encouraged.

1."Oh, yeah!!!"

u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

2."So many questions."

"closed for private event"
u/Material-Practice-58 / Via reddit.com

3."It's officially..."

"It's officially wear a sweater in the morning and regret it in the afternoon weather"
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

4."There it is, the 'I' in team."

"Hidden in the 'A' hole."
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

5."Amen."

"Kindly bend forward and pick up your dog's poop"
u/vrphotosguy55 / Via reddit.com

6."Also true with cake and pie."

"If u don't cut the pizza & eat the whole thing technically u only had 1 piece"
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

7."Words to streak by."

"The naked man fears no pickpocket!"
u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

8."I almost feel like a hybrid."

"I almost feel like a hybrid"
u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

9."They actually needed to put up a sign??"

"Cat milk does not come from cats"
u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com

10."I’ll bet they do."

"We sell used body parts"
u/MonsieurSpiffy / Via reddit.com

11."I'm sorry, WHAT?"

"School Free Drug Zone"
u/CanadianBallMapper / Via reddit.com

12."The dogs have spoken."

"Stop putting doorbells in commercials"
u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

13."America, baby."

u/glennn11 / Via reddit.com

14."For the Karens."

"Prices subject to change according to customer's attitude!"
u/DripXBuny / Via reddit.com

15."Please yell, 'Not a squirrel.'"

u/Lmanwell23 / Via reddit.com

16."Found this."

"Cat petting chart"
u/Gong_Show_Bookcover / Via reddit.com

17."What happened last night?"

"Bathrooms are permanently closed!"
u/GryphonSK2 / Via reddit.com

18."My friend sent me this."

"HMU at ______ if you see anything that is sus or cringe like IDK a toilet that got REKT or something."
u/ExampleOk7994 / Via reddit.com

19."Didn’t know juices and sodas can be horrifying."

"Horrifying Goods"
u/Cater_the_turtle / Via reddit.com

Let me know if any of these made you laugh in the comments.

